More on those lockdowns coming back in around the world.

India has officially entered the second part of its "unlocking" phase but two states on Monday announced that they were locking down again.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have become the latest to go back into lockdown mode as the entire country battles against rising infections. The two states will be in lockdown until 31 July, officials said.

A few other states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Assam have already announced lockdown measures.

States across India have been on high alert as cases appear to be growing at an alarming rate. According to local media, the country added around 100,000 new infections in just the past week . Daily infection spikes have been on the rise too - with nearly every other day's count a new record.

More than 18,000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total tally to over 565,000 including 16,893 deaths.