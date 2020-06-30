More on those lockdowns coming back in around the world.
India has officially entered the second part of its "unlocking" phase but two states on Monday announced that they were locking down again.
Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have become the latest to go back into lockdown mode as the entire country battles against rising infections. The two states will be in lockdown until 31 July, officials said.
A few other states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Assam have already announced lockdown measures.
More than 18,000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total tally to over 565,000 including 16,893 deaths.
Australian states lock out Victorians
South Australia and
Queensland have cancelled plans to open their state borders to all Australians
as an outbreak in Victoria gathers pace.
Victoria has recorded double-digit
increases in infections each day for two weeks, including 64 in the past 24
hours.
The cases - concentrated
in several areas of Melbourne - have become Australia's biggest concern in
almost three months.
Fears are growing that the outbreak could spread to other states, all of which have far fewer or no infections.
In announcements today, South
Australia cancelled plans to fully reopen its borders on 20 July, while Queensland said it would open on 10 July but not to Victorians.
Though her state remains open, New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian told locals today: "Do not allow anyone from a hotspot in
Melbourne or from greater Melbourne to come into your home - you have the right
to say no."
Australia has had more than 7,500 cases in total and 104 deaths.
WHO warns worst could still be to come
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the worst
could still be to come in the Covid-19 pandemic.
WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the virus would
infect many more people if governments did not start to implement the right
policies.
He said his message remains "Test, Trace, Isolate and Quarantine".
More than 10 million cases have been recorded
and 500,000 people have died since the coronavirus emerged in China last year.
The virus is now spreading rapidly in Latin America and is also badly affecting South Asia and Africa.
Two India states lock down as cases rise
More on those lockdowns coming back in around the world.
India has officially entered the second part of its "unlocking" phase but two states on Monday announced that they were locking down again.
Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have become the latest to go back into lockdown mode as the entire country battles against rising infections. The two states will be in lockdown until 31 July, officials said.
A few other states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Assam have already announced lockdown measures.
States across India have been on high alert as cases appear to be growing at an alarming rate. According to local media, the country added around 100,000 new infections in just the past week. Daily infection spikes have been on the rise too - with nearly every other day's count a new record.
More than 18,000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total tally to over 565,000 including 16,893 deaths.
Australian states lock out Victorians
South Australia and Queensland have cancelled plans to open their state borders to all Australians as an outbreak in Victoria gathers pace.
Victoria has recorded double-digit increases in infections each day for two weeks, including 64 in the past 24 hours.
The cases - concentrated in several areas of Melbourne - have become Australia's biggest concern in almost three months.
Fears are growing that the outbreak could spread to other states, all of which have far fewer or no infections.
In announcements today, South Australia cancelled plans to fully reopen its borders on 20 July, while Queensland said it would open on 10 July but not to Victorians.
Though her state remains open, New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian told locals today: "Do not allow anyone from a hotspot in Melbourne or from greater Melbourne to come into your home - you have the right to say no."
Australia has had more than 7,500 cases in total and 104 deaths.
WHO warns worst could still be to come
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the worst could still be to come in the Covid-19 pandemic.
WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the virus would infect many more people if governments did not start to implement the right policies.
He said his message remains "Test, Trace, Isolate and Quarantine".
More than 10 million cases have been recorded and 500,000 people have died since the coronavirus emerged in China last year.
The virus is now spreading rapidly in Latin America and is also badly affecting South Asia and Africa.
Read more about the warning from the WHO here.
New flu with pandemic potential found in China
Scientists in China have identified a new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic.
It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, they say.
Researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it could spread easily from person to person.
While it is not an immediate problem, they say, it has "all the hallmarks" of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring.
As it’s new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus.
Read more about the new discovery here.
EU reveals 14 countries deemed to be 'safe'
The European Union (EU) has revealed 14 countries whose citizens are deemed “safe” to be let in from 1 July.
Those on the list include Australia, Japan and South Korea.
However the US, Brazil and China are excluded from the list. Diplomats say that the EU is ready to add China if the government offers a reciprocal deal for EU travellers.
The EU procedure to formalise the list, and criteria by which countries are judged safe or not, are to be finalised by midday on Tuesday.
Read more here
Arizona reverses course on reopening
The US state of Arizona is one of the US states reversing course on reopening its economy due to a spike in cases.
The state’s governor has ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs, gyms, cinemas and water parks. The directive will last until at least 27 July and also prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Governor Doug Ducey warned: “We’re not going back to normal any time soon”.
It comes after the state set a single-day record for new coronavirus cases on Sunday at 3,858.
Read more here
Hello and welcome to today’s rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Six months since the virus was first reported to the WHO by China, it has claimed at least half a million lives. There have been more than 10 million reported cases worldwide. In several places, restrictions on movements that were being lifted are being put back in place causing further economic anxiety.
As ever this page will bring you all the latest developments from around the world and analysis from our correspondents and other experts, as well as advice on how you can protect yourself and others.