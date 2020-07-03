Beijing broadcaster BTV has been praised for taking the stigma out of having Covid-19 by showing an interview with a delivery driver surnamed Kong, who tested positive in late June.
Today, he has been cured and discharged from hospital. But last month, there was huge concern when he contracted the virus, given that he was delivering food to around 50 people a day.
After he tested positive, Global Times reported that more than 104,000 other delivery personnel were ordered to be tested.
But seeing him today, speaking of how he “was worried that he had harmed everyone”, has got Chinese netizens commenting on how they should feel more grateful about front-line workers, and that he shouldn’t feel guilty.
He is the third patient to be discharged in Beijing; more than 329 people have so far tested positive in the city since one individual case on 11 June.
England scraps quarantine for 'low-risk' countries
People arriving in England from countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will no longer need to quarantine from 10 July, the Department for Transport (DTF) has confirmed.
A full list of exempt countries posing "a reduced risk" from coronavirus will be published later today.
About 60 countries are expected to be included on this list, according to BBC Newsnight's political editor Nick Watt.
Currently, most people arriving into the UK from anywhere, apart from the Republic of Ireland, have to self-isolate for two weeks.
Ministers have been under pressure to ease quarantine measures because of the impact on the travel industry, and a number of holiday companies and airlines had been urging the government to drop the arrangement.
The list of exempted countries will be kept "under constant review", so that if the health risks increase, self-isolation measures can be re-introduced, said the DTF.
Welcome back to our coverage
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Here's a quick glance at the latest headlines:
People arriving in England from dozens of countries will no longer need to go into self-quarantine from 10 July. A full list of these "low-risk" countries is set to be published later today
Over in the US, the governor of Texas has issued an order requiring residents to wear a face-covering in public spaces. It comes as the state marks record numbers of new infections - seeing more than 8,000 cases on Wednesday alone
And it's not just Texas. The US has now reported its largest single-day jump in new cases since the start of the pandemic - with more than 53,000 reported on Thursday
Globally, more than 10.8 million people have been infected with the virus and more than 520,000 people have died as a result of it
Delivery driver interview praised in China
Kerry Allen
BBC Monitoring, Chinese Media Analyst
England scraps quarantine for 'low-risk' countries
