Unruly locks, discoloured roots and split ends are some of the side effects of spending three months in lockdown.

But now hairdressers can finally reopen again in England, and Sandra Jacobs was one of the first people through the door at her local hairdressers in Camden, north London, on Friday night.

She described it as "such a relief" to be back in the salon chair and said the haircut made her feel "normal again".

Hairdresser Carole Rickaby, wearing an apron and a facemask, said it was great to pick up the scissors again.