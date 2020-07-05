Sky News Copyright: Sky News

Annaliese Dodds, the shadow chancellor, has told Sky News that Labour is hoping for a “back to work Budget” from the UK government next week.

She said ministers should end a “one size fits all” approach and come up with targeted support for industries and businesses particularly affected by the coronavirus.

The MP said the UK was behind lots of other countries in implementing economic measures to save jobs amid the recovery and she linked recent redundancies to the looming end of the government furlough scheme.

Dodds added that another wave of coronavirus infections was a possibility and she called for sustainable funding for the NHS to help it prepare for winter.