Annaliese Dodds, the shadow chancellor, has told Sky News that Labour is
hoping for a “back to work Budget” from the UK government next week.
She said ministers should end a “one size fits all”
approach and come up with targeted support for industries and businesses
particularly affected by the coronavirus.
The MP said the UK was behind lots of other countries
in implementing economic measures to save jobs amid the recovery and she linked recent
redundancies to the looming end of the government furlough scheme.
Dodds added that another wave of coronavirus infections was a
possibility and she called for sustainable funding for the NHS to help it
prepare for winter.
'Significant concerns' over Leicester clothing factories - Hancock
Matt Hancock also confirmed there had been coronavirus outbreaks at clothing
factories in Leicester - which has been subjected to a local lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.
He said there were “some quite significant concerns”
regarding employment practices in the city.
Asked if there was a link between employment practices in
Leicester and the outbreak there, the health secretary told Sky News guidance for employers
was “statutory” and backed up by fines.
“We also have the authority to shut down the business if it
doesn’t follow the guidance,” he said.
People 'very largely' acted responsibly - Hancock
Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News' Sophy Ridge people largely
acted responsible as pubs and bars reopened fully in England on Saturday.
"I think from what I’ve seen – although there’s some
pictures to the contrary – very, very largely people have acted responsibly
"This balanced message is so, so important: people
should enjoy summer safely.
"And of course the emphasis is both on enjoy and
safely.
"Of course everybody knows we are doing everything we
can to get back to normal but only to do that where it is safe to do so.
"Overall I’m pleased with what happened yesterday. It
was really good to see people out and about and very largely social
distancing."
'Naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks'
EPACopyright: EPA
It's the morning after the night before for many people in England after the country saw pubs, bars and restaruants fully reopen for the first time since March.
Overall, it was a relatively calm picture across the country. But the Police Federation chairman said it was "crystal clear" that drunk people are unable to socially distance.
John Apter dealt with "naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights and more angry drunks" on shift in Southampton.
Live Reporting
Edited by Patrick Jackson
All times stated are UK
UK needs 'back to work Budget', Labour says
Annaliese Dodds, the shadow chancellor, has told Sky News that Labour is hoping for a “back to work Budget” from the UK government next week.
She said ministers should end a “one size fits all” approach and come up with targeted support for industries and businesses particularly affected by the coronavirus.
The MP said the UK was behind lots of other countries in implementing economic measures to save jobs amid the recovery and she linked recent redundancies to the looming end of the government furlough scheme.
Dodds added that another wave of coronavirus infections was a possibility and she called for sustainable funding for the NHS to help it prepare for winter.
'Significant concerns' over Leicester clothing factories - Hancock
Matt Hancock also confirmed there had been coronavirus outbreaks at clothing factories in Leicester - which has been subjected to a local lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.
He said there were “some quite significant concerns” regarding employment practices in the city.
Asked if there was a link between employment practices in Leicester and the outbreak there, the health secretary told Sky News guidance for employers was “statutory” and backed up by fines.
“We also have the authority to shut down the business if it doesn’t follow the guidance,” he said.
People 'very largely' acted responsibly - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News' Sophy Ridge people largely acted responsible as pubs and bars reopened fully in England on Saturday.
"I think from what I’ve seen – although there’s some pictures to the contrary – very, very largely people have acted responsibly
"This balanced message is so, so important: people should enjoy summer safely.
"And of course the emphasis is both on enjoy and safely.
"Of course everybody knows we are doing everything we can to get back to normal but only to do that where it is safe to do so.
"Overall I’m pleased with what happened yesterday. It was really good to see people out and about and very largely social distancing."
'Naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks'
It's the morning after the night before for many people in England after the country saw pubs, bars and restaruants fully reopen for the first time since March.
Overall, it was a relatively calm picture across the country. But the Police Federation chairman said it was "crystal clear" that drunk people are unable to socially distance.
John Apter dealt with "naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights and more angry drunks" on shift in Southampton.
Read more here.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Good morning from our team in the UK and welcome back to our continuing live coverage of the coronavirus global pandemic.
In Australia, the state of Victoria is locking down housing estates in Melbourne in an effort to stem a local outbreak.
Mexico has now recorded more than 30,000 deaths as Covid-19 continues to move across the Americas.
In England, pub-goers in England are waking up from their first night out in months after lockdown restrictions were eased.
Stay with us through the day as we bring you all the latest news and analysis.