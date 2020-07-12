Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s best known actors, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently in hospital in Mumbai.

The 77-year-old is being treated in the hospital's isolation unit and is stable with mild symptoms, news agency ANI reports.

His son Abhishek is also in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Other family members have all tested negative, according to local media.

Amitabh Bachchan has been involved in more than 200 films since becoming a star five decades ago. His son is also a successful actor.

A number of major Indian figures have taken to social media to wish the pair well including actors Prianka Chopra and Sonam K Ahuja.

India is currently experiencing a sharp rise in cases with the total climbing to nearly 821,000 on Saturday. It has the third highest caseload in the world.

Read more here.