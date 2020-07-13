Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. The start of the week has brought with it a new grim milestone - the World Health Organization reported a record daily increase in global virus cases, with more than 230,000 new infections on Sunday. Most of the new cases were in the Americas - where about 140,000 infections were confirmed. Mexico now has the fourth-most virus deaths, surpassing Italy which was once the epicentre of an outbreak in Europe. Mexico has recorded over 35,000 deaths, behind the US, Brazil and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And in more Latin American news - Bolivia 's economy minister has now tested positive for the virus, days after its interim president tested positive. This makes Oscar Ortiz the fourth cabinet member to be infected. The number of cases worldwide has now reached more than 12.8 million, with about 568,000 deaths.