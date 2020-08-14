The Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) is preparing to receive up to 33,000 people a day at its three-day annual festival next month.

It announced the move today after talks this week with the health authorities over precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The party's insistence on going ahead with the event from 4 to 6 September has come under fierce criticism in recent weeks, as health officials struggle to bring a series of coronavirus outbreaks in Greater Lisbon under control.

The Festa do Avante! is staged on a 30-hectare site in Amora, across the River Tagus from Lisbon, that can normally host up to 100,000 people. It attracts music lovers who come for the local and foreign performers as well as party members. It is a crucial source of revenue for the party.

The PCP promised that organisers would ensure "additional protection and prevention measures, extending still further the safety conditions guaranteed to its visitors". For each visitor there would be "an area greater than that established for beaches and which, as a rule, will be double that which is fixed for similar spaces" outdoors, it said.

Yesterday's edition of Avante! (Forwards), the party newspaper for which the festival is named, called on anyone planning to go along to take a mask with them, since it will be needed for some spaces on the site, but did not say whether masks would or would not be required throughout.

In Portugal, the wearing of masks is currently compulsory on public transport and closed public spaces, but not outdoors.

The minority socialist government has resisted calls to stop the event from going ahead, at a time when all this year's music festivals have been cancelled. Speaking yesterday, the minister of health said that Portugal's constitution forbids the banning of political initiatives, but that there can be no exceptions to rules in place for the pandemic.