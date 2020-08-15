As it happened: New quarantine rules kick in for UK holidaymakers

PA Media Copyright: PA Media British holidaymakers were scrambling to get home after the quarantine rule was announced Image caption: British holidaymakers were scrambling to get home after the quarantine rule was announced

Eurotunnel says it carried more than 30,000 passengers in the run-up to the UK's quarantine deadline for people arriving from France.

British holidaymakers were in a rush to return to the UK before the quarantine began at 04:00 BST on Saturday.

The day was already one of the busiest of the year and, despite the already heavy traffic, Eurotunnel managed to get more tourists through urgently.

The Shuttle increased its capacity for the day by 30% by adding 22 additional departures and carrying more than 30,000 passengers during the day.

Additional teams came to the terminals to allow the 11,600 vehicles to quickly load the Shuttles.

Passengers were able to travel in complete safety, remaining in their personal vehicles throughout the journey, without any contact with either another passenger or a member of staff.

“It is thanks to our teams, their commitment and their professionalism that we were able to meet the expectations of our customers yesterday and make this remarkable collective effort a success," Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel, said.