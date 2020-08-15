As it happened: New quarantine rules kick in for UK holidaymakers

The Russian government said it had begun production of a new vaccine against coronavirus amid growing concerns about the safety of the country’s fast-track efforts
The Australian state of Victoria reported a considerable drop in new cases, but officials have warned against complacency as the virus continues to spread
New Zealand authorities said they were investigating a possible link between the country’s new coronavirus outbreak and Covid-19 infections in Victoria
Thousands of protesters descended on South Korea's capital to voice their concerns about a wide range of issues, defying social-distancing rules despite a jump in coronavirus cases
Eurotunnel carries 30,000 before quarantine deadline
Simon Jones
Reporter, BBC South East
Eurotunnel says it carried more than 30,000 passengers in the run-up to the UK's quarantine deadline for people arriving from France.
British holidaymakers were in a rush to return to the UK before the quarantine began at 04:00 BST on Saturday.
The day was already one of the busiest of the year and, despite the already heavy traffic, Eurotunnel managed to get more tourists through urgently.
The Shuttle increased its capacity for the day by 30% by adding 22 additional departures and carrying more than 30,000 passengers during the day.
Additional teams came to the terminals to allow the 11,600 vehicles to quickly load the Shuttles.
Passengers were able to travel in complete safety, remaining in their personal vehicles throughout the journey, without any contact with either another passenger or a member of staff.
“It is thanks to our teams, their commitment and their professionalism that we were able to meet the expectations of our customers yesterday and make this remarkable collective effort a success," Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel, said.
US regulator adds more sanitisers to do-not-use list
Throughout the pandemic, health officials have been urging us to keep our hands clean. Why? To kill particles of coronavirus to prevent it from spreading.
Hand sanitisers are one way to do so, but not all of them are effective, as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has repeatedly warned.
The Cavern Club in Liverpool, best known for launching The Beatles, says it is facing a fight for its survival as a result of the pandemic.
The venue usually hosts about 800,000 visitors a year but one of its directors, Bill Heckle, said it had lost £30,000 a week since the lockdown began in March.
He said: "We went five months before unfortunately we had to make about 20 people redundant."
The Cavern is reopening for virtual sets by music bands from around the world later in August.
But its survival depends on a bid to the government's cultural recovery fund, a Liverpool City Council spokesperson said.
The city's mayor Joe Anderson said: "Liverpool City Council is doing all it can to help our venues but we can only do so much, given how much financial pressure we are under supporting the most vulnerable in our communities."
Herd-immunity death toll ‘would be enormous’, Dr Fauci says
Deaths linked to coronavirus “would be enormous and totally unacceptable” if the US were to pursue a strategy of herd immunity, the country’s top diseases expert has said.
Herd immunity is the point at which a population has developed protection against a disease. There are two ways to do this - mass infection or vaccination.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said if everyone contracted the disease “a lot of people are going to die”.
"You look at the United States of America, with our epidemic of obesity as it were. With the number of people with hypertension. With the number of people with diabetes. If everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable," Dr Fauci said in an Instagram interview.
The herd-immunity strategy was said to have been considered by some governments, including the UK’s, early on in the pandemic. But estimates of the loss of life and the heavy burden on hospitals led to criticism of the strategy.
Ireland tourism boss resigns over holiday in Italy
With a tourism industry that has been badly damaged in the pandemic, the Republic of Ireland was encouraging people to avoid non-essential travel abroad and enjoy a holiday at home.
He said he was on a "pre-arranged family holiday" and resigned with "great regret".
Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said she was "disappointed to learn that the chair of Fáilte Ireland was holidaying in Italy".
She said that although Italy was on Ireland's "green list" of countries from which returning travellers do not have to restrict their movements, many other citizens had followed the guidance to avoid non-essential travel "at some personal and financial cost to themselves".
New Zealand investigates possible Melbourne link
New Zealand authorities are investigating a possible link between the country’s new coronavirus outbreak and Covid-19 infections in the Australian state of Victoria.
The country’s director of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said on Saturday he had been in contact with health officials in Victoria about cases connected to US-based company Americold.
Workers at Americold’s cold-storage facilities in Auckland, New Zealand and Melbourne, Australia have tested positive for Covid-19.
Dr Bloomfield said testing was under way on employees in Melbourne to see if there were any connections with the cases in Auckland.
"We're looking at that possibility, it's part of the overall puzzle and we are leaving no stone unturned," Dr Bloomfield said.
But Americold’s chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, Richard Winnall, dismissed Dr Bloomfield's suggestion.
Winnall said the “site at Melbourne has never shipped any freight to the [company's] Mt Wellington [Auckland] facility, according to our records".
New Zealand health officials are scrambling to find the source of the outbreak that resulted in restrictions being tightened again this week. There are now 37 cases linked to the latest outbreak, after seven more infections were recorded on Saturday.
Denmark to require facemasks on public transport
Facemasks will be compulsory on public transport in Denmark from 22 August, the prime minister has announced.
Mette Frederiksen urged Danes to remain vigilant and respect social distancing measures.
Tyra Grove Krause, an official from the infectious diseases control authority, said: "We have witnessed a rise in the number of people infected in Denmark, with several local clusters."
"Some (outbreaks) are under control and others are about to be."
Denmark has escaped the worst of the pandemic in comparison to some European countries, with a death toll of 621.
The virus fears of Nigeria's displaced people
Okobaba Destitute Home houses some of the most vulnerable people in Nigeria.
That’s why the threat of Covid-19 is such a serious concern to its residents, many of whom have fled instability in the country’s north.
“We’re scared because we have children, the elderly, and those with underlying health issues,” one resident, Suraju Saleh, told BBC Africa.
No one in the community has been infected with the virus yet, but if there is an outbreak, Suraju fears “it may get out of hand”.
Watch our video below to see how residents of Okobaba Destitute Home in Lagos are coping during the pandemic.
The city is now in its second week of local lockdown measures as health officials try to control a significant outbreak.
There were no new deaths in Scotland, leaving the toll there at 2,491.
Will this record-breaking cross-Channel swimmer need to quarantine?
In the early hours of this morning, Britons were rushing back from France to avoid newly imposed UK quarantine restrictions. Now one woman is left wondering if her unusual journey later today will fall foul of the travel rules.
Australian Chloe McCardel, 35, is aiming to complete her 35th endurance swim across the Channel. If she's successful, she will beat the current men's record for the most Channel crossings, held by British athlete Kevin Murphy.
She is due to leave Dover at 20:00 BST today and aims to make the 21-mile crossing to Calais in about ten hours, before heading back to her support boat for the return journey.
Since she will only stand on French soil for a matter of minutes, McCardel hopes it won't be necessary to spend 14 days in self-isolation on her return.
“We don’t go anywhere near the border officials or passport control, so I’m hoping technically the quarantine thing won’t apply," she said.
“I’ve got a little celebration planned in England with the support crew, the team, the volunteers who have been so supportive throughout this. So I am hoping the government allow us to do that without having to quarantine.”
Record increase in Ukraine cases
Ukraine has recorded 1,847 new
coronavirus cases, a new daily record for cases in the country.
The figure from the National Council of Security and Defence is higher than the previous record set on Friday of 1,732 new cases.
Infections have been on the rise since June when the authorities eased some restrictions and allowed cafes, churches and public transport
to reopen.
The country has now logged a total of 89,719 cases including 2,044 deaths.
How pandemic helped one man turn his life around
George Murray spent 15 years living on the UK's streets. He always refused any offers of shelter - even during incredibly cold winter periods.
So staff at one hotel offering emergency accommodation during the pandemic were amazed when he showed up at their door.
From there, he has made the move into settled housing.
The 49-year-old now spends evenings watching TV in his own "brilliant" flat.
Vietnam - which had not seen a single Covid-19 fatality until the end of July - has recorded two more deaths, bringing its total to 23.
The country has also reported 21 new infections, bringing the total to 950.
About half of the cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where an outbreak started last month. It is so far unclear how the outbreak began.
Around 80,000 visitors in Danang - many of whom had relaxed into thinking the disease was contained - were flown home promptly after the new cases emerged and the historic port city sealed itself off from visitors and retreated into full lockdown.
German minister criticises 'party holidays' in Spain
German Health Minister Jens Spahn has criticised "party holidays" in Spain as he defended a decision to designate most of the country a virus risk region.
"I know how much the Germans love Spain... But unfortunately the infection rates there are rising sharply, too sharply," Jens Spahn told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
"Whoever goes to Spain despite the warning should protect themselves and others while on holiday. Party holidays are irresponsible in this pandemic."
Those returning from risk regions - which include the island of Mallorca, popular with German tourists - must take a coronavirus test or quarantine for 14 days.
There are about 30,000 Germans on tour-operator holidays in the Balearic islands, most in Mallorca, plus more independent tourists, the German travel association said.
Bar owners in Mallorca told Reuters they feared for their businesses' future.
"We live in fear here. We don't know what tomorrow will bring," said Gelinde from Munich who owns Casa Baviera bar.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases were up 1,415 to 222,828, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases - the biggest increase since late April.
Infections in Spain have also spiked in recent days.
UK records 1,012 new cases
The UK government says another 1,012 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Saturday is the fifth day in a row that more than 1,000 cases have been recorded in the country.
The total number of positive tests now stands at 317,379.
A further three people have died within 28 days of a positive test.
Iraq reports most-ever daily infections
A further 4,293 coronavirus infections have been reported in Iraq, the biggest rise in new cases since the pandemic began, health authorities say.
Iraq’s health ministry said the country had now recorded 172,583 cases in total, the third-highest number in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The health ministry also reported 76 fatalities, raising the country’s death toll to 5,785.
Iraq has been grappling with the disease since February, but cases have been surging recently after dipping off at the start of August.
The country's health system has been struggling to cope with the outbreak after years of war and neglect.
The video below highlights the heavy toll coronavirus has taken on the country's hospitals and cemeteries.
Musicians hire fishing boat to beat France quarantine
A group of musicians beat the France quarantine rules with 10 minutes to spare - after chartering a fishing boat to get them back to the UK.
After a five-hour Channel crossing, eight members of the Scotland-based Dunedin Consort arrived at Hayling Island in Hampshire just before the restrictions came into force at 04:00 BST.
They made the last-minute dash after a performance in Lessay Abbey, Normandy, on Friday night.
It was the first concert by the baroque ensemble since lockdown began in March.
Jo Buckley, the Dunedin Consort's chief executive, told BBC Scotland they knew quarantine was a risk as they travelled to France on Wednesday.
But after four months in lockdown, the musicians were desperate to play together again.
Read more here.
Student tells UK minister 'you've ruined my life'
Readers in the UK will likely know that A-level students were given their grades on Thursday - even though they weren't able to sit any exams.
The process the government used to come up with them is complicated - you can brush up on it here.
Now one student who was rejected by her chosen university as the results she was given weren't good enough, has told the UK's schools minister that he "ruined my life".
Speaking on a BBC radio programme, Nina told Nick Gibb her marks were three grades lower than predicted and that she was distraught.
The government has said it will cover the cost of appealing after 280,000 students had their marks downgraded.
South Africa crime plummets during lockdown
Crime in South Africa dropped by up to 40% during the first three months of its lockdown, official figures show.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said most types of crimes went down between April and June - including sexual assault and arson.
The figures "paint a never-seen-before rosy picture" of a peaceful South Africa experiencing a "crime holiday", he said.
He added that a controversial alcohol ban during the coronavirus lockdown had helped, but that attacks on liquor stores had increased in the pandemic.
South Africa has among the world's highest crime rates. It has also recorded over half the Covid-19 cases in Africa - but observers say this may be because it has better testing than other countries.
Read more here