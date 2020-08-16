There has been talk in the air at Westminster for a while about a major shake-up or even axing of Public Health England.

Blame for the controversial decision to halt community coronavirus testing and tracing in March has been laid at PHE's door.

The organisation crops up with others in the political crossfire over the handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Now it has emerged that its remaining responsibilities for virus testing and infection data surveillance in England will be transferred to a new body including NHS Test and Trace.

PHE will continue to be responsible for now for prevention issues such as anti-obesity measures.

It is easy to point the finger at PHE, but it is an executive agency accountable to the secretary of state, Matt Hancock.

Decisions in March were made in collaboration with ministers and the chief medical and scientific advisers. Sources point out that PHE was never set up to be a body responsible for mass community testing and that what's needed now is an organisation fully responsible for pandemic planning.

A full examination of who is responsible and culpable for which policies will have to wait for an independent inquiry - whenever that takes place.