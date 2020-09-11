Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned that coronavirus is "on the rise again in Wales".

The new case rate is now 20 per 100,000 people - the rate at which quarantine measures can be introduced for those returning to the country from abroad.

Mr Drakeford said it "indicates there is a serious risk of the virus spreading more widely once again".

He added there was a "short window to get ahead of the gathering storm" and avoid "more draconian measures" - especially with schools, colleges and universities returning.

He urged people to work from home wherever possible. Regarding the messaging in England, to encourage people back to the office, he added: "This is not and never has been our policy in Wales."

Meeting people indoors has been at the heart of the rise in cases, he said, confirming it will be illegal from Monday to meet more than six people from an extended household indoors.

People who flout the laws in Wales will face fines if they don't wear masks indoors from Monday as well, he said.

