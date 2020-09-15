A health worker takes a swab sample from a person in France
Pandemic 'has pushed back progress by 20 years'

  1. Young people hit hardest by rise in UK unemployment - ONS

    The latest UK unemployment numbers are out and they continue to make gloomy reading. There has been another big drop in the number of workers on payrolls.

    About 695,000 UK workers have now been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

    It said those aged 16-24 saw the biggest drop in employment compared to other age groups. The number of young people in the UK without a job rose 156,000 in the three months to July.

    Overall, the UK's unemployment rate grew to 4.1%.

  2. Bill Gates: Covid-19 'set development back two decades'

    The spread of coronavirus has pushed global development back more than two decades, an annual report by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has found.

    Tens of millions of people face greater inequality, disease and poverty, according to the study, with many of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals negatively impacted.

    Speaking to the BBC, Bill Gates said an effective vaccine was likely to be ready by early 2021.

    However, he stressed that any vaccine must also be made accessible to poorer countries.

  3. Latest UK headlines

    Welcome to those of you joining us in the UK. Here are the key developments this morning:

  4. Welcome to our live coverage

    Good morning from the UK and thanks for joining our live coverage of the latest coronavirus developments.

    To get us started, here’s a look at some the top stories from around the world:

    • A number of countries are seeing a surge in new infections, with India reporting more than 90,000 daily cases in recent days. On Monday, at least 25 MPs reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, while the country faces a shortage of oxygen
    • New restrictions have come into effect in the Marseille and Bordeaux areas in the south of France, amid fears that hospitals could be overwhelmed by a surge in cases
    • Jordan has also announced some renewed measures to come into effect from Thursday, including closing schools, mosques and restaurants. The decision came a day after neighbouring Israel announced its own three-week national lockdown starting this Friday
    • University, college and high school classes have resumed in Pakistan
    • China's economy has started to rebound from the negative impact of the pandemic, new figures show
    • In the US, a federal judge has ruled that some of the lockdown measures introduced by the Democratic governor of Pensylvania were undemocratic. The lawsuit is one of hundreds in the US against local coronavirus restrictions
