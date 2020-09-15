A number of countries are seeing a surge in new infections, with India reporting more than 90,000 daily cases in recent days. On Monday, at least 25 MPs reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, while the country faces a shortage of oxygen
New
restrictions have come into effect in the Marseille and Bordeaux areas in the
south of France, amid fears that hospitals could be overwhelmed
by a surge in cases
Jordan has also announced some renewed measures
to come into effect from Thursday, including closing schools, mosques and
restaurants. The decision came a day after neighbouring Israel announced its own
three-week national lockdown starting this Friday
University, college and high school classes have resumed in Pakistan
China's economy has started to rebound from the negative impact of the pandemic, new figures show
In the US, a federal judge has ruled that some of the lockdown measures introduced by the Democratic governor of Pensylvania were undemocratic. The lawsuit is one of hundreds in the US against local coronavirus restrictions
-
Hospital bosses have warned that the failure
of the coronavirus test system to keep up with demand is jeopardising the
health service. NHS Providers, which represents
trusts in England, said staff were having to self-isolate rather than work because they could not get tests
-
Headteachers have also warned that schools in
England are being "severely hampered" by delays in Covid-19 tests for teachers
-
New local lockdown measures have come into
force in parts of the West Midlands. People in Birmingham, Sandwell and
Solihull are banned from mixing with other households
-
Addiction services in England could struggle to cope with "soaring" numbers of people misusing alcohol, the Royal
College of Psychiatrist Data has warned. It estimates that the number of people
drinking hazardous amounts of alcohol has doubled since the pandemic began
-
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will call on the government to replace the furlough scheme and outlaw "firing and
re-hiring" methods to avoid "mass unemployment"
-
And Domino's Pizza chain has announced 5,000 new
jobs across the UK as it continues to benefit from a surge in demand for home
deliveries
-
After
the number of daily cases around the world reached a record high, the World Health Organization warned that Europe was likely to see a rise
in deaths in October and November
-
Young people hit hardest by rise in UK unemployment - ONS
The latest UK unemployment numbers are out and they continue to make gloomy reading. There has been another big drop in the number of workers on payrolls.
About 695,000 UK workers have now been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
It said those aged 16-24 saw the biggest drop in employment compared to other age groups. The number of young people in the UK without a job rose 156,000 in the three months to July.
Overall, the UK's unemployment rate grew to 4.1%.
Bill Gates: Covid-19 'set development back two decades'
The spread of coronavirus has pushed global development back more than two decades, an annual report by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has found.
Tens of millions of people face greater inequality, disease and poverty, according to the study, with many of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals negatively impacted.
Speaking to the BBC, Bill Gates said an effective vaccine was likely to be ready by early 2021.
However, he stressed that any vaccine must also be made accessible to poorer countries.
