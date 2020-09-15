The latest UK unemployment numbers are out and they continue to make gloomy reading. There has been another big drop in the number of workers on payrolls.

About 695,000 UK workers have now been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It said those aged 16-24 saw the biggest drop in employment compared to other age groups. The number of young people in the UK without a job rose 156,000 in the three months to July.

Overall, the UK's unemployment rate grew to 4.1%.