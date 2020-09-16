UK ministers are working "night and day" to improve and increase testing capacity and turn around, the country's justice secretary has said.

Robert Buckland told BBC Breakfast testing laboratories were dealing with a "huge demand", but insisted the government was "opening more labs across the country".

"We know where the pressure points are," he said.

Buckland added that there was a "big determination" within government to improve the testing system and "minimise disruption for people and families".

He said the UK's health secretary, Matt Hancock, would set out details for prioritising testing in the coming days.

"NHS workers have to be at the top of the list, and then the social care sector," he said.

"And bearing in mind the importance of education and schools, I think schools and the welfare of staff and children is also very important."