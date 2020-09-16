Melbourne records 14-day average case total of less than 50
The Australian city of Melbourne has recorded a 14-day case average total of less than 50. That's for its entire population of nearly 5m.
The current total means the city has met the benchmark set by authorities to begin a phased reopening. However this figure will need to stay under 50 on 28 September for the easing to be
given the go-ahead.
Melbourne was placed under lockdown for a second time in July after a steep rise in cases.
If the average daily case total remains under 50, construction sites, manufacturing plants, warehouses and
childcare facilities will be able to reopen.
However a curfew will remain in place and people will only
be allowed to move in a 5km (3 mile) radius around their home.
Victoria state, where Melbourne is located, currently has
less than 1,000 active cases. The state has recorded 737 deaths since the pandemic began.
'I moved out because my kids returned to school'
A father with an immunodeficiency disease has decided to stop all physical contact with his family due to his children returning to school.
Richard Burns, from Bangor, County Down, is in the "extremely vulnerable category" due to his medical condition.
He said he made the decision "for his own safety" and so that his daughters could continue their education.
Richard has been told by his immunologist if he were to contract Covid-19 it could be fatal.
UK government working 'night and day' to improve testing
BBC Breakfast
UK ministers are working "night and day" to improve and increase testing capacity and turn around, the country's justice secretary has said.
Robert Buckland told BBC Breakfast testing laboratories were dealing with a "huge demand", but insisted the government was "opening more labs across the country".
"We know where the pressure points are," he said.
Buckland added that there was a "big determination" within government to improve the testing system and "minimise disruption for people and families".
He said the UK's health secretary, Matt Hancock, would set out details for prioritising testing in the coming days.
"NHS workers have to be at the top of the list, and then the social care sector," he said.
"And bearing in mind the importance of education and schools, I think schools and the welfare of staff and children is also very important."
President Trump claims he did not downplay seriousness of virus
US President Donald Trump says he did not downplay the seriousness of the virus, despite having previously admitted in a recorded interview having done so.
Speaking during a televised event with voters, Mr Trump said he had “up-played” it.
His claim contradicts what he told journalist Bob Woodward earlier this year - that he minimised the virus’s severity to avoid panic.
More than 195,000 people have died with Covid in the US since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
India surpasses five million cases
The number of confirmed cases in India has surpassed five million, according to officials.
India has the second highest number of cases in the world after the US.
More than 80,000 people have died.
The death rate is lower than in many countries with a high caseload.
India’s rise in infections comes as the government continues to lift restrictions to try and boost the economy.
Gyms are the latest to reopen, while schools, colleges and cinema halls remain shut.
What's happening in the UK?
Here's what you need to know in the UK this morning:
Latest headlines from around the globe
A very warm welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you updates on the latest developments around the world and in the UK.
More than 29 million cases have been confirmed worldwide and more than 934,000 deaths have been linked to the virus, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University in the US.
Here are the headlines from around the globe today: