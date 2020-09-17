Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A trial is starting in parts of England that will see people booking an appointment to attend A&E, by calling NHS 111.

The pilots are live in Cornwall, Portsmouth, Hampshire and Blackpool and have just begun in Warrington.

The aim is to reduce pressure on emergency departments as they face increased winter pressures with coronavirus and flu cases.

But those in a life-threatening condition should still call 999.

Under the changes, patients will still be able to seek help at A&E without an appointment, but officials say they are likely to end up waiting longer than those who have gone through 111.