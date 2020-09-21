We've reported that England could see tighter measures to contain the virus - but this is already happening in other parts of Europe. In the Spanish capital Madrid, strict new measures have come into force after a sharp rise in cases and deaths there.
Under the new restrictions, more than 800,000 residents have been ordered to stay at home, and are only being allowed out for essential reasons such as to travel to work or to go to the doctor.
The measures have proved contentious, with some residents protesting against what they see as discrimination against poorer areas.
At the same time, restrictions are being imposed in parts of the Netherlands, with bars being told to close early and tighter limits on gatherings.
In the past week new regulations have been announced in Iceland, Denmark and parts of France, too.
UK at a tipping point and may need to go further - Shapps
Mr Shapps said "we are at the tipping point" and "may need to go further" with lockdown restrictions if people don't follow the rules.
He said more restrictions were "something we would like to avoid" - but added "the data is the all-important thing".
He added that it will be "very interesting" to hear what Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance have to say later.
Asked where the PM is, and why he is not coming out to speak at the same time, Mr Shapps said: "He’ll come out very soon after that and speak to the country.
"I think it's a welcome development, actually, to allow the medical experts and the scientists to speak on
their own in their own language to set the picture out, and then you'll get the leadership."
And asked about reports of disagreements among cabinet ministers about whether or not to impose a second lockdown, Mr Shapps said "a debate is quite proper and that is exactly what you'd expect".
"Everyone recognises there is a tension between... the virus and the measures we need to take, and the economy and ensuring people's livelihoods are protected."
Taj Mahal reopens after longest closure ever
The Taj Mahal has reopened to visitors after six months - the longest it has ever been shut.
The entire campus was sanitised before it opened at 08:00 local time (04:00 BST), and officials were seen wearing masks and face shields, local journalist Yogesh Kumar Singh has told the BBC. Authorities have also said there will be temperature checks at the entrance, and visitors will be asked to buy tickets digitally.
The Taj Mahal will also now only allow 5,000 visitors a day. Before the pandemic, the monument drew about 70,000 people daily.
The 17th-Century marble mausoleum was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his queen, Mumtaz Mahal.
It was last shut briefly in 1978 after Agra, where it is located, flooded, and before that it was closed for a few days in 1971 during a war between India and Pakistan.
Prof Whitty – who is a household name now for his updates on
the coronavirus – is expected to say that “the trend in the UK is heading in
the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic.
"We are looking at the data to see how to manage the
spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period," he is expected to say.
On Sunday, a further 3,899 daily cases and 18 deaths were
reported in the UK, and the prime minister is understood to be considering a
two-week mini lockdown in England.
Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief
scientific adviser, are expected to explain how the virus is spreading and the
potential scenarios as the winter approaches.
Our political correspondent Iain Watson suggests that the
fact Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick are speaking – two mainstays of the No
10 news conferences when the virus was at its peak – means “you can assume that
their briefing on the latest data will not convey good news”.
Around one in 20 children
in England are out of school due to issues linked to the pandemic and lockdown,
the children’s commissioner has suggested. The actual number of schools who
have sent pupils home because of Covid cases is small, she says, but many
other children have
not yet returned since lockdown
The pandemic is a “window
of opportunity” to reset the economy to take further action on climate change,
Prince Charles has said
More than 80,000 UK firms
have voluntarily returned more than £215m to the government in furlough scheme
payments they did not need or took in error
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning - or if it’s later where you are, good afternoon. Thank you for joining our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our team is reporting from London today.
Here are the main headlines this morning.
Tough new restrictions are coming into force in parts of Madrid, the capital of Spain, after a sharp rise in cases and deaths. More than 800,000 residents have been ordered to stay at home
In parts of the Netherlands, too, bars have been told to close early and new limits have been placed on gatherings. Meanwhile Germany’s health minister has said the infection dynamic in countries like the Netherlands, Austria and France is worrying
Things are more optimistic in New Zealand, which has just removed social distancing restrictions for all areas other than its most populous city Auckland. On Sunday, the country reported no new cases
The Taj Mahal, one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, has reopened its doors to visitors after six months - the longest it has ever been shut. The move comes as India continues to battle a surge in cases and deaths
The UN is going to hold its 75th anniversary commemoration event today - and because of the pandemic, national representatives will be celebrating virtually. The event will be live-streamed from 09:00 EDT (14:00 BST)
The Emmys was also held virtually - it was broadcast from a largely empty theatre in Los Angeles, in the US, and TV stars accepted their awards at home. Succession and Schitts Creek were the big winners of the night
There have now been more than 30.9 million cases of and almost 960,000 deaths with the virus worldwide, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University
There’s another big speech, this time from Labour’s shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds who is later set
to accuse the government of mismanaging billions of pounds spent in response to
the pandemic
Around one in 20 children
in England are out of school due to issues linked to the pandemic and lockdown,
the children’s commissioner has suggested. The actual number of schools who
have sent pupils home because of Covid cases is small, she says, but many
other children have
not yet returned since lockdown
The pandemic is a “window
of opportunity” to reset the economy to take further action on climate change,
Prince Charles has said
More than 80,000 UK firms
have voluntarily returned more than £215m to the government in furlough scheme
payments they did not need or took in error
Tough new restrictions are coming into force in parts of Madrid, the capital of Spain, after a sharp rise in cases and deaths. More than 800,000 residents have been ordered to stay at home
In parts of the Netherlands, too, bars have been told to close early and new limits have been placed on gatherings. Meanwhile Germany’s health minister has said the infection dynamic in countries like the Netherlands, Austria and France is worrying
Things are more optimistic in New Zealand, which has just removed social distancing restrictions for all areas other than its most populous city Auckland. On Sunday, the country reported no new cases
The Taj Mahal, one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, has reopened its doors to visitors after six months - the longest it has ever been shut. The move comes as India continues to battle a surge in cases and deaths
The UN is going to hold its 75th anniversary commemoration event today - and because of the pandemic, national representatives will be celebrating virtually. The event will be live-streamed from 09:00 EDT (14:00 BST)
The Emmys was also held virtually - it was broadcast from a largely empty theatre in Los Angeles, in the US, and TV stars accepted their awards at home. Succession and Schitts Creek were the big winners of the night
There have now been more than 30.9 million cases of and almost 960,000 deaths with the virus worldwide, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University
One in 20 children in England 'still not in school'
Around one in 20 children in England are out of school due to issues linked to the pandemic and lockdown, the children's commissioner Anne Longfield has suggested.
Schools reopened for the start of the new term in September in the UK (and August in Scotland).
Ms Longfield stressed the number of schools who have sent pupils home due to a Covid-19 case was very small.
But there were many other pupils, she said, with special needs or emotional problems, who had not yet returned from lockdown.
She also urged parents and schools to "hold their nerve" and continue sending pupils to school.
Tough new restrictions in parts of Europe
UK at a tipping point and may need to go further - Shapps
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been speaking on BBC Breakfast about the possibility of more coronavirus restrictions, ahead of a speech by England's chief medical officer later.
Mr Shapps said "we are at the tipping point" and "may need to go further" with lockdown restrictions if people don't follow the rules.
He said more restrictions were "something we would like to avoid" - but added "the data is the all-important thing".
He added that it will be "very interesting" to hear what Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance have to say later.
Asked where the PM is, and why he is not coming out to speak at the same time, Mr Shapps said: "He’ll come out very soon after that and speak to the country.
"I think it's a welcome development, actually, to allow the medical experts and the scientists to speak on their own in their own language to set the picture out, and then you'll get the leadership."
And asked about reports of disagreements among cabinet ministers about whether or not to impose a second lockdown, Mr Shapps said "a debate is quite proper and that is exactly what you'd expect".
"Everyone recognises there is a tension between... the virus and the measures we need to take, and the economy and ensuring people's livelihoods are protected."
Taj Mahal reopens after longest closure ever
The Taj Mahal has reopened to visitors after six months - the longest it has ever been shut.
The entire campus was sanitised before it opened at 08:00 local time (04:00 BST), and officials were seen wearing masks and face shields, local journalist Yogesh Kumar Singh has told the BBC. Authorities have also said there will be temperature checks at the entrance, and visitors will be asked to buy tickets digitally.
The Taj Mahal will also now only allow 5,000 visitors a day. Before the pandemic, the monument drew about 70,000 people daily.
The 17th-Century marble mausoleum was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his queen, Mumtaz Mahal.
It was last shut briefly in 1978 after Agra, where it is located, flooded, and before that it was closed for a few days in 1971 during a war between India and Pakistan.
UK heading in wrong direction – Whitty
England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty is due to make a statement on TV at 11:00 BST – after he spent Sunday with PM Boris Johnson and other ministers discussing possible coronavirus lockdown measures.
Prof Whitty – who is a household name now for his updates on the coronavirus – is expected to say that “the trend in the UK is heading in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic.
"We are looking at the data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period," he is expected to say.
On Sunday, a further 3,899 daily cases and 18 deaths were reported in the UK, and the prime minister is understood to be considering a two-week mini lockdown in England.
Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, are expected to explain how the virus is spreading and the potential scenarios as the winter approaches.
Our political correspondent Iain Watson suggests that the fact Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick are speaking – two mainstays of the No 10 news conferences when the virus was at its peak – means “you can assume that their briefing on the latest data will not convey good news”.
Latest from the UK this morning
Good morning to our audience in the UK – where our top story is on England’s chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty who is due to make a televised speech later this morning.
Prof Whitty – who was a familiar face during No 10’s lockdown updates – is likely to warn that the UK is “heading in the wrong direction” and we’re at a “critical point in the pandemic”. You can read more here ahead of his 11:00 BST speech.
In other UK coronavirus news this morning:
