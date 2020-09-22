More now on those announcements expected in the UK today.

Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close by 10pm every night from Thursday, and only table service will be permitted.

We’re expecting Boris Johnson to set out the new measures in the Commons at 12:30 BST before he addresses the nation in a live broadcast at 20:00 BST.

People in Northern Ireland will not be allowed to visit someone else's home from 18:00 BST with a few exceptions, such as childcare. Up to six people from two households can meet in private gardens.

Tighter restrictions are also coming into force in four more parts of South Wales - Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent and Newport. Hundreds of thousands of people will not be allowed to enter or leave their own areas without a valid reason, such as work.Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce tougher measures for Scotland today.

She says she'll wait to make the announcement until after an emergency meeting with Boris Johnson.

BBC News understands the government is poised to scrap plans for the return of some spectators to sporting venues next month. Pilot events have been taking place - with a maximum attendance of 1,000.

And about 30 million people in England are to be offered a flu jab in the biggest ever such vaccination programme.

Public Health England hopes to reduce the burden on the NHS during the winter and minimise the number of people who could become simultaneously infected with both flu and the coronavirus.