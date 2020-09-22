The new measures for
Welcome back to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live reporting of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories so far on Tuesday:
UK PM Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions to fight coronavirus - he'll make a statement to the House of Commons at 12.30 (11.30 GMT). Pubs will have to close from 22.00 from Thursday
Mexico's total number of confirmed infections has risen past 700,000 as the virus continues to spread rapidly in Latin America
New safety measures for making films in the age of coronavirus have been agreed by Hollywood's unions raising hopes that the industry can soon resume production
The prime minister of Czech Republic has admitted it was a mistake to ease restrictions in the summer - the country of 10 million people now has more than 50,000 cases
Stock markets in Asia recorded large falls on Tuesday following significant losses in Europe and US markets on Monday. There are growing fears about the further impact of the pandemic on economic performance
UK PM Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions to fight coronavirus - he'll make a statement to the House of Commons at 12.30 (11.30 GMT). Pubs will have to close from 22.00 from Thursday
Mexico's total number of confirmed infections has risen past 700,000 as the virus continues to spread rapidly in Latin America
New safety measures for making films in the age of coronavirus have been agreed by Hollywood's unions raising hopes that the industry can soon resume production
The prime minister of Czech Republic has admitted it was a mistake to ease restrictions in the summer - the country of 10 million people now has more than 50,000 cases
Stock markets in Asia recorded large falls on Tuesday following significant losses in Europe and US markets on Monday. There are growing fears about the further impact of the pandemic on economic performance
Earlier pub closing in England 'bad for business'
The new measures for all pubs and restaurants to close at 10pm and to only allow table service have been met by concern in the hospitality industry.
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said the new rules should be "applied with flexibility", and that a 10pm closing time was "bad for business and bad for controlling the virus".
She said most venues have already adopted table service but it was not necessary in places like coffee shops.
Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night-Time Industries Association, warned the move would result in a surge of unregulated events and house parties.
Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at free-market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said the latest restrictions seemed "to have emerged from a random policy generator".
"While mandatory table service has been part of the successful Swedish approach and may have merit, the new closing time will be devastating to a hospitality sector that was already suffering after the first lockdown," he said.
New restrictions to be announced in UK
More now on those announcements expected in the UK today.
Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will have to close by 10pm every night from Thursday, and only table service will be permitted.
We’re expecting Boris Johnson to set out the new measures in the Commons at 12:30 BST before he addresses the nation in a live broadcast at 20:00 BST.
People in Northern Ireland will not be allowed to visit someone else's home from 18:00 BST with a few exceptions, such as childcare. Up to six people from two households can meet in private gardens.
Tighter restrictions are also coming into force in four more parts of South Wales - Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent and Newport. Hundreds of thousands of people will not be allowed to enter or leave their own areas without a valid reason, such as work.Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce tougher measures for Scotland today.
She says she'll wait to make the announcement until after an emergency meeting with Boris Johnson.
BBC News understands the government is poised to scrap plans for the return of some spectators to sporting venues next month. Pilot events have been taking place - with a maximum attendance of 1,000.
And about 30 million people in England are to be offered a flu jab in the biggest ever such vaccination programme.
Public Health England hopes to reduce the burden on the NHS during the winter and minimise the number of people who could become simultaneously infected with both flu and the coronavirus.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live reporting of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories so far on Tuesday: