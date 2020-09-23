So, McDonald's, Pret A Manger and many coffee shops will be able to offer customers seating without table service.
Labour's Starmer to give televised address tonight
A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation about new coronavirus measures to avoid a second national lockdown, the leader of the opposition will have a chance to respond.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will give his "right of reply" at 20:00 BST on BBC One tonight.
He has previously said he supports restrictions to control the spread of the virus, but criticised the government for lacking a strategy and said the country needs "clear leadership" at a time of national crisis.
In pictures: Deserted lockdown UK from above
As the UK shut down in March to stop the spread of Covid-19, photographer Chris Gorman knew he had to take to the skies with a drone to capture the scale of the unfolding story. Here are some of his pictures.
With 4.5 million cases and more than 138,000 fatalities from Covid-19, Brazil is the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of deaths. On Tuesday it recorded 33,536 infections and 836 deaths.
Despite this Brazil's government has said football stadiums can open their doors to fans - at 30% capacity at first but that could increase. In Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã stadium that would mean 25,000 people in the stands.
City authorities can veto the decision - Belo Horizonte has already said it won't be bringing fans back in yet, according to Brazilian media reports.
And clubs are struggling to keep their players virus-free. One league match last month was cancelled minutes before kick-off when members of one team tested positive. And on Tuesday Flamengo were due to play in a Copa Libertadores tie, but seven players and two staff tested positive before the match.
Kenya relaxes burial restrictions for Covid-19 victims
Rhoda Odhiambo
BBC Africa Health, Nairobi
Kenyan families will now be able to play active roles in the burial of loved ones who have died from Covid-19 after the authorities relaxed restrictions.
Previously families watched from a distance as health officials in full protective gear took over burials.
Health officials are now less worried about bodies of Covid-19 victims potentially transmitting the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa CDC have not stated whether a corpse can transmit Covid-19, but have updated burial protocols to allow families to give their loved ones a decent send-off.
Under Kenya's revised measures, health officials will only be present at burials to guide the process and ensure safety.
"They will also allow any safe burial rites as may be dictated by the religion and or culture of the deceased person," Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi told journalists on Tuesday.
The government admitted last month that previous burial restrictions were extreme.
Emails reveal UK science advisers' alarm over 'herd immunity' backlash
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Emails obtained by the BBC reveal the alarm among the UK's chief science advisers at the reaction to interviews suggesting building "herd immunity" was an aim in the country's pandemic policy.
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told BBC Radio 4's Today programme in March that the aim was to "try and reduce the peak - not suppress it completely, also because most people get a mild illness, to build up some degree of herd immunity whilst protecting the most vulnerable".
Herd immunity can be reached within a population when a large proportion have been exposed to a virus and built up antibodies, or vaccinated, preventing its further spread. But, in the absence of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, there were fears that many people would die before it was achieved.
In an email later that month, Sir Patrick asks for help to "calm down" academics who have expressed anger at his references to herd immunity and the delays in announcing a lockdown.
After 500 scientists published a joint letter criticising the apparent "herd immunity" approach, Sir Patrick said in an email that the response should be "herd immunity is not the strategy. The strategy is to flatten the curve… and to shield the elderly… As we do this we will see immunity in the community grow".
Prof Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said in an April email that herd immunity had been discussed in the context of "questions put to me by ministers", but he did not think it was a "sensible aim of policy".
The Isles of Scilly have had their first positive Covid-19 test results.
The islands, 28 miles (45km) off Cornwall, had not recorded any cases before Tuesday. The Council of the Isles of Scilly said it had been "informed by public health of positive test results" but it is not known how many cases there have been.
It was also not known if the infected persons were residents or visitors, or which of the five inhabited islands they were on.
Israel recorded 6,861 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday - another record high in the country.
Amid reports
that health centres are under increasing strain, the head of a major paramedic
service said less seriously ill coronavirus patients have been turned away en
route to some hospitals, who said they had no room.
A second national lockdown
began on Friday but the government is considering tightening restrictions even
further.
A nine-hour session of the cabinet broke up on Tuesday without reaching a decision though - religious parties are resisting calls to close synagogues ahead
of Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, and say ongoing anti-government protests
should also face restrictions.
Israel has one of the highest infection rates in the world, with more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 people, according to WHO figures.
'Think very carefully' before visiting Wales - first minister
As part of its latest measures to reduce the spread of the virus, Wales is asking people not to travel unless necessary. First Minister Mark Drakeford said that meant visitors from England should avoid travel to Wales unless it was for work or "other important purposes".
"If it’s not an essential journey, I’d ask people to think very carefully about not making it," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He said it was "a difficult balancing act" as tourists from England were an important part of the economy, but they needed to take into account the public health needs too.
"Unnecessary journeys should be avoided. Journeys for work and journeys for other important purposes can still go ahead in Wales.”
Air industry calls for rapid passenger testing
It has been more than six months since the World Health Organization confirmed coronavirus as a pandemic, leading to a disastrous year for the air industry.
While many governments have tried to develop their own ways to make international travel safer, with passengers required to quarantine or show proof of a negative test on arrival, there has so far been no universal solution and rules vary by country.
Now, the body representing the aviation industry across the world has called for rapid testing to encourage people to start flying again.
"The key to restoring the freedom of mobility across borders is systematic Covid-19 testing of all travellers before departure," the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac, said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This will give governments the confidence to open their borders without complicated risk models that see constant changes in the rules imposed on travel."
Current testing takes several hours or days in a laboratory, but the IATA wants governments to develop and adopt quicker antigen tests, which could give
results in around 15 minutes.
Is UK policy 'moving towards Sweden'?
An Oxford University epidemiologist and practising GP has said he believes yesterday's announcements show the UK is making a "move towards Sweden" in its pandemic policy.
Prof Carl Heneghan told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that there was a "slow shift" towards trying to control the spread of the virus rather than suppressing it, while minimising social disruption. Sweden provoked much debate about its pandemic approach in March when it rejected a strict lockdown and kept shops and restaurants open.
He said he hoped it would mean an end to "the changes almost daily that are becoming utterly confusing for the public".
Many people still do not understand what social distancing means and about half do not understand what the symptoms of coronavirus are, Prof Heneghan said. "If you don't have this clear message now right through the winter we will have confusion reign," he said.
He said the UK should not "panic" at the "inevitable rise in cases" during winter and reinforce the messaging by building trust, not using a "mantra of fear" and punitive measures.
But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he did not "accept the characterisation" of UK policy, and Richard Horton, editor of the Lancet medical journal, said it would be "dangerous and wrong".
The pop star doctor who answered the Covid call
Paul Glynn
Entertainment & arts reporter
Jess GleesonCopyright: Jess Gleeson
At the start of 2020, Australian singer-songwriter Gordo placed her medical career on hold.
She moved out of her Sydney flat and headed to London to commence a series of intercontinental tours with British band Bear's Den, Icelandic folk-rock act Of Monsters and Men, and her friends Bon Iver.
"I said to my manager, 'Man, this feels like too good to be true', and of course it was!" Gordi laughs, referring to the postponed gigs.
The 27-year-old soon flew home and, after volunteering her medical services again, was eventually asked to help out in one of the country's most densely populated regions from August.
"Going back into medicine where it's entirely focused on the other person, you know you're helping someone," she says.
Ms Sturgeon said: "We’ve got to be prepared at moments like this, people like me, to take tough decisions, and to be prepared to do things even if they’re unpopular, for the greater good.”
Earlier, Prof John Edmunds, a member of the UK government's Sage scientific advisory group, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he suspects the bans on household mixing in Scotland and Northern Ireland "will not be enough", however.
Can UK coffee shops and fast food restaurants stay open?
The measures announced by Boris Johnson yesterday mean all hospitality businesses will have to offer table service. That's prompted concern from fast food restaurants such as McDonald's - where customers usually get up to order from touchscreens - and coffee shops with counter service.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “My understanding is that you need to be able to order from the tables.”
He said the aim was to avoid "the milling around and the social interaction" but said the government guidance would make it clear for businesses.
Responding on Twitter, coffee shop industry group United Baristas said well-organised queueing involves less contact than table service, but welcomed the promise of clarification.
US death toll: 'It's just too many'
As the US death toll in the pandemic passes 200,000, owners and directors of funeral homes across the country reflect on how the loss of life has affected the families and communities that they serve.
Four Seasons' Tommy DeVito dies of coronavirus
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of US pop group the Four Seasons, has died aged 92 after contracting Covid-19.
His death was announced by two other founding members of the group, Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio, who said he "would be missed by all who loved him".
DeVito teamed up with Valli in 1956 and four years later they formed the Four Seasons with Gaudio and Nick Massi. Their hits included Oh What a Night, Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry and Walk Like a Man.
DeVito, who supplied baritone vocals and lead guitar for the band, left the group in 1970.
The Four Seasons were one of the most successful "doo-wop" bands of the 1960s and their story formed the inspiration for the award-winning musical Jersey Boys.
UK 'about to repeat' the mistakes of March - scientist
Prof John Edmunds, a member of the UK's Sage scientific advisory group but speaking to BBC Radio 4 in a personal capacity, said "we haven’t learned from our mistake" in delaying action in March and "we’re unfortunately about to repeat it".
The scientist from the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene told the Today programme: "I don’t think the measures have gone anywhere near far enough."
"I suspect we will see very stringent measures coming in place throughout the UK at some point, but it will be too late again," he said.
He said that we will have let the epidemic "double and double and double again" before stricter measures are introduced, which will mean "the worst of both worlds" because it will mean "putting the brakes on the epidemic for a very long time, very hard".
Health chief hails African leadership in Covid-19 fight
The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has praised
African leaders for supporting a joint continental strategy to deal with the
coronavirus pandemic.
John Nkengasong told the BBC's Newsday programme that public
health initiatives on the continent, including increased testing, contact
tracing and wearing of face masks, had led to a drop in new coronavirus cases.
The World Health Organization (WHO) previously said the
Covid-19 outbreak in Africa may have passed its peak. On Monday it released
fresh data that indicated Africa had reported a 12% drop in new virus cases.
Dr Nkengasong said:
Quote Message: Our numbers reflect the public health efforts and leadership as the continent has rallied around a joint continental effort scaling up testing and following up contact tracing and very importantly masking.
Our numbers reflect the public health efforts and leadership as the continent has rallied around a joint continental effort scaling up testing and following up contact tracing and very importantly masking.
He said the continent's experience with diseases like Ebola had helped countries to develop contact tracing measures that have helped in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the early interventions put in place by different countries also helped in containing the virus.
Quote Message: This virus is in the community and without a strong community response and engagement there's no chance that we can fight and that is what we are doing.
This virus is in the community and without a strong community response and engagement there's no chance that we can fight and that is what we are doing.
Middle school classes resume in Pakistan
M Ilyas Khan
BBC News, Islamabad
Middle school students in three of Pakistan's four provinces have
returned to their classes this morning, kicking in the second phase of the
government's planned three-phase reopening of educational institutions that
have remained closed for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If all goes well, nursery and primary school classes will
reopen on 30 September. Sindh province has meanwhile decided to delay the
reopening of middle schools until 28 September.
Officials in the federal capital, Islamabad, said yesterday that middle schools were allowed to resume as the reopening of the higher classes
on 15 September did not lead to any uptick in new infections.
During the first phase, safety precautions were enforced and more
than 20 educational institutions were closed for various durations when some of
their students or staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
Officials say such
monitoring will continue in the second phase as well. Pakistan's decision to
reopen educational institutions has come amid a steep decline in new
infections since June.
- Coronavirus: Is the rate of growth in Africa slowing down?
Fears lockdown will hinder tortoises' hibernation
A tortoise sanctuary in Wales has said it has received hundreds of phone calls from owners concerned local lockdowns will affect their pets' hibernation.
Each winter about 200 tortoises hibernate at The International Tortoise Association's temperature-controlled facility in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan.
But the charity said about a third of its 500 members live in areas facing restrictions, so are unable to travel.
"These are animals that are in danger," a volunteer said.
UK table service rule 'only for licensed premises'
Earlier we reported concern among coffee shops and fast food restaurants about new rules for the hospitality industry requiring all customers to be served at the table.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government would clarify the requirement for venues that relied on counter service.
BBC presenter Nick Robinson says he has received that clarification, having been told the rule will apply to "licensed premises only" - meaning those that serve alcohol.
So, McDonald's, Pret A Manger and many coffee shops will be able to offer customers seating without table service.
