PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Emails obtained by the BBC reveal the alarm among the UK's chief science advisers at the reaction to interviews suggesting building "herd immunity" was an aim in the country's pandemic policy.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told BBC Radio 4's Today programme in March that the aim was to "try and reduce the peak - not suppress it completely, also because most people get a mild illness, to build up some degree of herd immunity whilst protecting the most vulnerable".

Herd immunity can be reached within a population when a large proportion have been exposed to a virus and built up antibodies, or vaccinated, preventing its further spread. But, in the absence of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, there were fears that many people would die before it was achieved.

In an email later that month, Sir Patrick asks for help to "calm down" academics who have expressed anger at his references to herd immunity and the delays in announcing a lockdown.

After 500 scientists published a joint letter criticising the apparent "herd immunity" approach, Sir Patrick said in an email that the response should be "herd immunity is not the strategy. The strategy is to flatten the curve… and to shield the elderly… As we do this we will see immunity in the community grow".

Prof Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said in an April email that herd immunity had been discussed in the context of "questions put to me by ministers", but he did not think it was a "sensible aim of policy".

Read more