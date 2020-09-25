BBC Copyright: BBC Nell Manson, left, and Lucy Owens are self-isolating at Glasgow University Image caption: Nell Manson, left, and Lucy Owens are self-isolating at Glasgow University

Students across Scotland are being asked to self isolate due to outbreaks, and a major outbreak at the University of Glasgow University has led to 172 testing positive with 600 students in isolation.

Lucy Owens is one of them, telling BBC Breakfast that she has lost her sense of smell but is otherwise "fine".

She said it was "strange" adjusting to life away from home under these circumstances. "We don’t know what uni life is supposed to be like. We know it's not meant to be like this."

Lucy said the outbreak "happened so quickly" and now she did not know of any student flats without a positive case.

Her flatmate Nell Manson added: "It's kind of scary because some people have worse symptoms than others, no one has the same symptoms even in our flat. It's quite worrying that you might develop the worse ones."

But asked if they would have done anything differently to prevent the outbreak, Lucy said: "I think it was inevitable bringing this many students."