EPA Copyright: EPA Madrid accounts for more than a third of Spain's cases Image caption: Madrid accounts for more than a third of Spain's cases

Cases have spiked across Spain in recent weeks. The latest data published on Friday reported 716,481 confirmed infections there - the highest recorded case total in western Europe.

More than a third of those infected are in and around the capital Madrid. Regional health authorities have imposed tight new restrictions on eight more zones around the city, affecting more than a million people. From Monday, people will not be able to leave their area unless to go to school or work, public parks will close and opening hours will be restricted.

But the Spanish government wants officials to go further. Health minister Salvador Illa said he had expected more ambitious measures from the city's authorities, arguing it was "time to act with determination" to control the outbreak.