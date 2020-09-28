Spanish authorities battle with Madrid over restrictions
Cases have spiked across Spain
in recent weeks. The latest data published on Friday reported 716,481
confirmed infections there - the highest recorded case total in western Europe.
More than a third of those
infected are in and around the capital Madrid. Regional health authorities have
imposed tight new restrictions on eight more zones around the city, affecting
more than a million people. From Monday, people will not be able to leave their
area unless to go to school or work, public parks will close and opening hours
will be restricted.
Fines, lockdowns, delays: Headlines from around UK
And here's a look at the headlines from around the UK:
Fines of up to £10,000
have been introduced in England to crackdown on those who do not self-isolate
when they have symptoms or are asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace. The duty
to isolate has become law as of Monday
The government has promised
an "uninterrupted supply" of PPE for front-line workers over the winter.
Four-month stockpiles of PPE - personal protective equipment such as masks,
visors and gowns - will be available from November, the Department of Health
has said
Nearly two-thirds of
Wales' population will be under tight restrictions by Monday evening as new
local lockdowns are introduced in three more counties. Neath Port Talbot,
Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are the latest areas to have stricter rules put
in place
Liberal Democrat leader
Sir Ed Davey will promise to "be the voice of nine million carers" when hegives his first conference speech as party leader. He will be speaking via video
link with the conference held online for the first time due to the coronavirus
pandemic
Movers are becoming more
likely to buy a home than first-time buyers, as the coronavirus pandemic hits
the UK housing market. For more than a year, the highest proportion of sales
were to people buying for the first time, according to property portal Zoopla. But
the squeeze on mortgage lending and increased interest from movers will change
the dynamic this year and next
The case backlog in
Scottish courts could take up to 10 years to return to normal, a Holyroodcommittee has warned. The Scottish Parliament's justice committee said
"unpalatable" steps were needed to address the lengthy delays in the
criminal justice system caused by Covid-19
BBCCopyright: BBC
Fears and tears: Global round-up
Here are some of the main coronavirus stories around the world:
In Australia, the city of
Melbourne has eased its lockdown restrictions, with primary school children set
to return to school in October. A possible travel bubble with New Zealand that
has been planned for months may start up before the end of the year, New
Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning if you are joining us here in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world. Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as
the global death toll from the virus nears one million.
Live Reporting
Edited by Hugo Bachega
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Fines of up to £10,000
have been introduced in England to crackdown on those who do not self-isolate
when they have symptoms or are asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace. The duty
to isolate has become law as of Monday
-
The government has promised
an "uninterrupted supply" of PPE for front-line workers over the winter.
Four-month stockpiles of PPE - personal protective equipment such as masks,
visors and gowns - will be available from November, the Department of Health
has said
-
Nearly two-thirds of
Wales' population will be under tight restrictions by Monday evening as new
local lockdowns are introduced in three more counties. Neath Port Talbot,
Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are the latest areas to have stricter rules put
in place
-
Liberal Democrat leader
Sir Ed Davey will promise to "be the voice of nine million carers" when hegives his first conference speech as party leader. He will be speaking via video
link with the conference held online for the first time due to the coronavirus
pandemic
-
Movers are becoming more
likely to buy a home than first-time buyers, as the coronavirus pandemic hits
the UK housing market. For more than a year, the highest proportion of sales
were to people buying for the first time, according to property portal Zoopla. But
the squeeze on mortgage lending and increased interest from movers will change
the dynamic this year and next
-
The case backlog in
Scottish courts could take up to 10 years to return to normal, a Holyroodcommittee has warned. The Scottish Parliament's justice committee said
"unpalatable" steps were needed to address the lengthy delays in the
criminal justice system caused by Covid-19
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Officials in India, the country with the world's second-highest number of confirmed cases, warn the country is facing a post-Covid care "emergency" as the caseload passed six million
-
Russia has recorded its
highest daily rise in cases since July, registering 7,867 in the past 24 hours.
There were 99 deaths
-
All bars and restaurants in
France's second city Marseille closed last weekend as part of restrictions to
try and stem the spike in coronavirus cases. But it has prompted anger from local officials
-
In Australia, the city of
Melbourne has eased its lockdown restrictions, with primary school children set
to return to school in October. A possible travel bubble with New Zealand that
has been planned for months may start up before the end of the year, New
Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said
Spanish authorities battle with Madrid over restrictions
Cases have spiked across Spain in recent weeks. The latest data published on Friday reported 716,481 confirmed infections there - the highest recorded case total in western Europe.
More than a third of those infected are in and around the capital Madrid. Regional health authorities have imposed tight new restrictions on eight more zones around the city, affecting more than a million people. From Monday, people will not be able to leave their area unless to go to school or work, public parks will close and opening hours will be restricted.
But the Spanish government wants officials to go further. Health minister Salvador Illa said he had expected more ambitious measures from the city's authorities, arguing it was "time to act with determination" to control the outbreak.
Fines, lockdowns, delays: Headlines from around UK
And here's a look at the headlines from around the UK:
Fears and tears: Global round-up
Here are some of the main coronavirus stories around the world:
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning if you are joining us here in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world. Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as the global death toll from the virus nears one million.
The Covid-19 tracking team at John Hopkins University says that the total number of deaths worldwide stands at 997,737 with more than 33 million confirmed cases.
Stay with us throughout the day for all the latest Covid-19 news and updates. You can find out more about how the virus spread across the world, and the current picture, here.