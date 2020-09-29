Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The leader of Newcastle City Council says new coronavirus measures for his area, put in place by central government, are a "bolt from the blue".

From midnight tonight, two million people in north-east England will see tougher measures as a result of a surge in cases.

Labour's Nick Forbes says he had been in the midst of discussions with central government about potentially introducing some localised restrictions - but that Health Secretary Matt Hancock's announcement "threw everything up in the air".

Forbes says the "knee-jerk" announcement was made without the right local messages being in place to back it up.

"As a result, confusion and chaos spreads, which actually undermines the very messages that we're trying to get across to the public," he tells BBC Breakfast.

He issues a "plea" to the government not to announce future measures until it has spoken to local authorities.

"My worry is we've had so many messages, it's so confusing, people are now scratching their heads and saying 'well, what does it mean for me?'"

He says messages to the public should be simplified to two main points: that people should maintain social distancing wherever they go, and should try not to come into contact with anyone unnecessarily.