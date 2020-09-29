Pandemic to push millions into poverty, World Bank warns
Pandemic to push millions into poverty, World Bank warns
For 20 years, poverty has dramatically dropped throughout most of east Asia. But now, the US-based World Bank has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could keep or push up to 38 million people in the region into poverty.
Without rapid government action the “triple shock” of the virus, lockdown measures and the global recession could cause harm for years to come.
“Sickness, food insecurity, job losses and school closures could lead to the erosion of human capital and earning losses that last a lifetime,” the bank said in a release.
Of those 38 million, the bank said an additional five million who were not previously in poverty would fall into the bracket. They define poverty as anyone living on less than $5.50 (£4.28) a day.
In May, the World Bank warned that global growth could shrink by 5% and that up to 60 million people worldwide could be pushed into extremepoverty – meaning living on less than $1.90 (£1.48) a day.
New restrictions a 'bolt from the blue' for Newcastle
The leader of Newcastle City Council says new coronavirus measures for his area, put in place by central government, are a "bolt from the blue".
From midnight tonight, two million people in north-east England will see tougher measures as a result of a surge in cases.
Labour's Nick Forbes says he had been in the midst of discussions with central government about potentially introducing some localised restrictions - but that Health Secretary Matt Hancock's announcement "threw everything up in the air".
Forbes says the "knee-jerk" announcement was made without the right local messages being in place to back it up.
"As a result, confusion and chaos spreads, which actually undermines the very messages that we're trying to get across to the public," he tells BBC Breakfast.
He issues a "plea" to the government not to announce future measures until it has spoken to local authorities.
"My worry is we've had so many messages, it's so confusing, people are now scratching their heads and saying 'well, what does it mean for me?'"
He says messages to the public should be simplified to two main points: that people should maintain social distancing wherever they go, and should try not to come into contact with anyone unnecessarily.
‘No sign of slowing death rate’
Roughly 10 months after the virus was first spotted in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the world has reported more than one million deaths. Health authorities have learnt a great deal about the virus since then, but officials fear that the rise in deaths is set to continue.
"We see no sign of slowing of the death rate," Nancy Baxter, an epidemiologist and head of Melbourne’s School of Population and Global Health, told the BBC.
"There's been over a thousand deaths per day worldwide since 18 March and what seems to happen is as Covid-19 becomes controlled in one jurisdiction it gets out of control elsewhere.
"So I think that unfortunately we are looking at a similar number of deaths before a vaccine is actually found and distributed."
Experts warn of fresh bout of austerity for UK
The government must choose this autumn between more austerity and permanently higher spending, experts warn.
Although the Autumn Budget has been cancelled, the Treasury is still set to publish a Spending Review containing government expenditure plans.
Because of Covid-19, public spending is likely to rise to the highest share of national income in more than a decade, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
If not, another bout of austerity will hit many public services, it warns.
NHS Covid-19 app downloaded 12.4m times
Thecoronavirus contact tracing appfor England and Wales has now been downloaded more than 12.4 million times, the government has said.
The app, launched on Thursday, uses Bluetooth technology to keep tabs on encounters with other people and informs them if one subsequently tests positive for Covid.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs it was "the fastest download of an app in British history".
Our technology correspondents have been answeringyour questions about how the app works.
NHS faces 'triple whammy' over winter
The NHS is facing a "triple whammy" of rising Covid-19 cases, a major backlog in treatment and reduced capacity due to infection-control measures, according to health bosses.
The NHS Confederation report on the health service in England said more investment was desperately needed.
NHS bosses also called on ministers to be "honest and realistic" about waiting lists for treatment.
The government has promised an extra £3bn this winter, which is intended to help hospitals cope with the extra-infection control measures required and pay for patients to be treated privately for routine treatments, such as knee and hip replacements.
And services in other areas, such as cancer care, are running at about three-quarters capacity.
The hunt for a vaccine
Scientific research is progressing rapidly. As things stand there are about 240 potential vaccines in early development worldwide, with 40 in clinical trials and nine in the final stage of testing on thousands of people.
One being developed by the University of Oxford - already in an advanced stage of testing - has shown it can trigger an immune response and a deal has been signed with AstraZeneca to supply 100 million doses in the UK alone.
A potential vaccine has been show to produce antibodies in China, but there are concerns about the speed at which it's being made. Russian scientists also say early test of the Sputnik-V potential vaccine showed signs of an immune response, but again experts have questioned the speed and the small size of the earlier trials.
The WHO does not think there will be widespread vaccination until the middle of 2021, and has warned that the death toll could hit two million before on becomes widely available.
Quick Covid-19 test to roll out in 133 nations
A test that can diagnose Covid-19 in minutes will dramatically expand the capacity to detect cases in low- and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
The $5 (£3.80) test could transform tracking of Covid-19 in less wealthy countries, which have shortages of healthcare workers and laboratories.
A deal with manufacturers will provide 120 million tests over six months.
The WHO's head called it a major milestone.
North-east England facing stricter curbs
A law prohibiting households from mixing in any indoor setting is to be introduced in the most populous parts of north-east England from 00:01 BST on Wednesday.
The Department of Health said existing local lockdown measures for Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Northumberland and Sunderland are being tightened at the request of the local councils in response to high and increasing infection rates.
Current guidance only advises residents not to mix with people outside their household or bubble in indoor settings, such as pubs and restaurants.
The DoH says the guidance will now be enforceable and subject to fines, although the law will not apply to Covid-secure schools and workplaces.
A funding package is being agreed with councils to support the measures and the rising infection rate.
And here in the UK - what's the situation like?
Amid sombre assessments as the one-million-death milestone is passed, here's a look at the coronavirus situation in the UK:
Where in the world are cases rising?
Many countries are seeing a surge in cases right now.
For some this is a second surge, after an initial peak in spring. For others, cases have been rising steadily through the year.
In Europe, including the UK, cases initially peaked in Spring.
They have started to increase again, and many countries are now reintroducing restrictions.
In the US, which still has the highest number of infections and deaths, the virus has surged in different states at different times throughout the year.
At the start the outbreak was centred on northern states such as Washington and New York, and in the summer cases were concentrated in southern states. Now, cases are surging in the mid-west.
One million deaths and a 'milestone' new test - The latest coronavirus news
Welcome to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, on the day we learn the virus has now killed more than one million people around the globe. Covid-19 researchers at the University of Johns Hopkins now record a death toll of 1,001,646 with a total of 33,353,615 confirmed cases.
Stay with our live page to follow all the reaction, as well as other Covid-19 news and updates. You can find out more about how the virus spread across the world here.
The situation today: