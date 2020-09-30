A man shows his phone for a worker as he registers to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a COVID-19 testing centre at Brussels" Zaventem airport premises to allow travellers coming from a highly-infected zone to get rapidly tested, in Zaventem, Belgium September 14, 2020.

Belgium coronavirus deaths pass 10,000

Edited by Helier Cheung

  1. Johnson briefing and breast cancer screenings: UK round-up

    Image caption: Almost one million women in UK have missed miss vital breast screening appointments due to coronavirus, a leading charity has estimated

    Meanwhile, here is a round-up of the main UK stories this morning:

  2. Welcome back to our rolling coverage

    Good morning from the BBC’s live page team in London - it's Helier, Penny and Alex with you today. We'll be bringing you the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic from around the world.

    Here are some of the key stories today:

    • Disney is to lay off 28,000 employees, mostly at its US theme parks, which have been hit hard by the pandemic
    • New York City’s mayor says anyone refusing to wear a mask in public could face fines of up to $1,000 (£779) as cases begin to rise
    • Cases in India have risen to 6.23 million after 80,472 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry reports.
    • The world has seen more than 33.6m coronavirus cases and 1m deaths, with the US, Brazil, India and Russia making up more than half the cases, according to Johns Hopkins University
