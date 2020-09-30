Johnson briefing and breast cancer screenings: UK round-up
Meanwhile, here is a round-up of the main UK stories this morning:
PM Boris Johnson will lead a Covid-19 briefing later today, after the UK recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the outbreak began. The prime minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, and the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, in what will be the 100th coronavirus briefing since the pandemic hit the UK
- Almost one million women in the UK have missed vital breast screening appointments due to coronavirus, a leading charity has estimated. Breast Cancer Now calculates that around 8,600 women who have not had a scan - after screening programmes were temporarily paused in March - have undetected breast cancer
- Introducing further Covid restrictions without Parliament's direct approval would "not be acceptable", a group of senior MPs has said. The intervention from the Commons Liaison Committee comes as MPs are to vote today on extending emergency powers given to the government in March to tackle the coronavirus pandemic
- Millions of the UK's poorest households could see their incomes cut by £20 ($26) a week from April unless a "lifeline" payment introduced during the pandemic continues, charities warn. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation and others are calling on the chancellor to make a temporary rise in Universal Credit, plus other benefits, permanent
Belgium, which has one of the highest rates of death per capita in the world, has now lost more than 10,000 people to the virus
The pandemic in the US – its economic impact,
vaccines, masks and handling of the crisis - was the subject of fierce debate during the fractious first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
- Disney is to lay off 28,000 employees,
mostly at its US theme parks, which have been hit hard by the pandemic
New York City’s mayor says anyone refusing
to wear a mask in public could face fines of up to $1,000 (£779) as cases begin to
rise
Cases in India have risen to 6.23
million after 80,472 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the
health ministry reports.
The world has seen more than 33.6m coronavirus cases and 1m deaths, with the US, Brazil, India and Russia making up more than half the cases, according to Johns Hopkins University
