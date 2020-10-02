President Trump's result came after one of his closest aides - Hope Hicks - tested positive for coronavirus. According to Bloomberg News, Hicks is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, and was quarantined on Air Force One on the trip back from Minnesota.

A White House official quoted by The Hill political news outlet said that contact tracing had been carried out "and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made".

During a phone call with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump said he and First Lady Melania, who has also tested positive, "spend a lot of time with Hope".

Hicks was a campaign spokeswoman during Trump's candidacy before becoming communications director in his White House. She stepped down in March 2018 to become chief communications officer at Rupert Murdoch's Fox, before returning to the White House in February.