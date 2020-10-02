President Trump's result came after one of his closest aides - Hope Hicks - tested positive for coronavirus. According to Bloomberg News, Hicks is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, and was quarantined on Air Force One on the trip back from Minnesota.
A White House official quoted by The Hill political news outlet said that contact tracing had been carried out "and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made".
During a phone call with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump said he and First Lady Melania, who has also tested positive, "spend a lot of time with Hope".
Hicks was a campaign spokeswoman during Trump's candidacy before becoming communications director in his White House. She stepped down in March 2018 to become chief communications officer at Rupert Murdoch's Fox, before returning to the White House in February.
President and first lady both well, official doctor says
The White House official doctor Sean Conley has released a statement on the president and first lady's positive results.
"This evening I received confirmation that both President
Trump and First Lady Melanie have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus," he said, referring to the scientific name for the virus that causes Covid-19.
"The President and the First Lady are both well at this time,
and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their
convalescence.
"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant
watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest
medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President
to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I
will keep you updated on any future developments."
Analysis: Earth-shaking development
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
A week after Donald Trump told Americans not to worry about Covid-19 because "it affects virtually nobody" except the elderly and those with heart conditions, the president himself has tested positive for the virus.
It is difficult to overstate exactly how earth-shaking a development this is, just 32 days before the US elections.
The president will have to quarantine for treatment. Campaign rallies are off. The next presidential debate, in two weeks, is in question.
The recurring message from the president, that the nation is "rounding the turn" in its handling of the virus, has been undermined by his own illness.
Just two days ago, during the first debate, Trump belittled Democratic opponent Joe Biden for frequently wearing masks and not having campaign rallies that matched his own in size.
Now, the White House and the campaign will have to answer why the president took such a seemingly cavalier attitude toward protecting himself - and how many others in the White House and the higher echelons of the US government may have been exposed.
During times of national turmoil, the American public tends to rally in support of the president. It may not be enough to insulate him from the questions that follow, however.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Trump cancels appearance at campaign event
The White House now says President Trump will not appear at a campaign event in Florida on Friday, as had been originally scheduled. He was due to hold a rally at Sanford airport near the city of Orlando later.
But it appears that he will be holding a virtual conference on "Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors."
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning if you're joining us in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world. Welcome to our Iive coverage of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic.
The main news this Friday is that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now in quarantine.
The president, aged 74 and therefore in a high-risk group, announced the news in a tweet, saying: "We will get through this TOGETHER".
The result came after one of his closest aides - 31-year-old Hope Hicks, tested positive. She travelled on Air Force One to the TV debate between Trump and his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden in Ohio on Tuesday.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest news and analysis.
Live Reporting
Edited by Hugo Bachega
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
What is happening with Hope Hicks?
President Trump's result came after one of his closest aides - Hope Hicks - tested positive for coronavirus. According to Bloomberg News, Hicks is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, and was quarantined on Air Force One on the trip back from Minnesota.
A White House official quoted by The Hill political news outlet said that contact tracing had been carried out "and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made".
During a phone call with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump said he and First Lady Melania, who has also tested positive, "spend a lot of time with Hope".
Hicks was a campaign spokeswoman during Trump's candidacy before becoming communications director in his White House. She stepped down in March 2018 to become chief communications officer at Rupert Murdoch's Fox, before returning to the White House in February.
President and first lady both well, official doctor says
The White House official doctor Sean Conley has released a statement on the president and first lady's positive results.
"This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melanie have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus," he said, referring to the scientific name for the virus that causes Covid-19.
"The President and the First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.
"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."
Analysis: Earth-shaking development
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
A week after Donald Trump told Americans not to worry about Covid-19 because "it affects virtually nobody" except the elderly and those with heart conditions, the president himself has tested positive for the virus.
It is difficult to overstate exactly how earth-shaking a development this is, just 32 days before the US elections.
The president will have to quarantine for treatment. Campaign rallies are off. The next presidential debate, in two weeks, is in question.
The recurring message from the president, that the nation is "rounding the turn" in its handling of the virus, has been undermined by his own illness.
Just two days ago, during the first debate, Trump belittled Democratic opponent Joe Biden for frequently wearing masks and not having campaign rallies that matched his own in size.
Now, the White House and the campaign will have to answer why the president took such a seemingly cavalier attitude toward protecting himself - and how many others in the White House and the higher echelons of the US government may have been exposed.
During times of national turmoil, the American public tends to rally in support of the president. It may not be enough to insulate him from the questions that follow, however.
Trump cancels appearance at campaign event
The White House now says President Trump will not appear at a campaign event in Florida on Friday, as had been originally scheduled. He was due to hold a rally at Sanford airport near the city of Orlando later.
But it appears that he will be holding a virtual conference on "Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors."
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning if you're joining us in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world. Welcome to our Iive coverage of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic.
The main news this Friday is that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now in quarantine.
The president, aged 74 and therefore in a high-risk group, announced the news in a tweet, saying: "We will get through this TOGETHER".
The result came after one of his closest aides - 31-year-old Hope Hicks, tested positive. She travelled on Air Force One to the TV debate between Trump and his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden in Ohio on Tuesday.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest news and analysis.