Good morning from the UK and thank you for joining our live
coronavirus updates from around the world. Here’s a reminder of the top global
stories today:
US
President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after spending
three days receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19
Peru
has resumed international flights for the first time since March, although
its land borders remain closed. The country has recorded one of the
highest death rates in the world since the pandemic began
Ireland
is re-introducing stricter coronavirus measures, including tighter
limitations on gatherings and advising people to work from home unless absolutely
necessary
Bars
and cafés in Paris close for two weeks from today as the city’s
coronavirus alert reaches the highest level
The
World Health Organization has said that one in 10 people globally may have
contracted coronavirus, meaning "the vast majority of the world
remains at risk"
Surgeons in England warn there could be “tsunami” of cancelled
operations this winter, as the NHS copes with rising numbers of coronavirus
patients
Figures obtained by the BBC show British employers
planned 58,000 redundancies in August, bringing total potential job losses to
498,000 for the first five months of the pandemic
Some UK train passengers say they have been
left out of pocket by local lockdowns, as they are unable to get refunds for tickets
they can no longer use because of restrictions
Almost 400 students and staff at Queen’s University in
Belfast are self-isolating, after more than
160 tested positive for Covid-19
Welsh councils are facing financial
costs of £325m over the first six months of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Wales's spending watchdog
What's happening in the UK?
Here are the main coronavirus headlines in the UK this Tuesday morning:
Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage
