President Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House, 5 October 2020
Live

Trump poses without mask on White House return

preview
44
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

David Walker

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. What's happening in the UK?

    A test centre
    Copyright: Reuters

    Here are the main coronavirus headlines in the UK this Tuesday morning:

  2. Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage

    Good morning from the UK and thank you for joining our live coronavirus updates from around the world. Here’s a reminder of the top global stories today:

    • US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after spending three days receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19
    • Peru has resumed international flights for the first time since March, although its land borders remain closed. The country has recorded one of the highest death rates in the world since the pandemic began
    • Ireland is re-introducing stricter coronavirus measures, including tighter limitations on gatherings and advising people to work from home unless absolutely necessary
    • Bars and cafés in Paris close for two weeks from today as the city’s coronavirus alert reaches the highest level
    • The World Health Organization has said that one in 10 people globally may have contracted coronavirus, meaning "the vast majority of the world remains at risk"
Back to top