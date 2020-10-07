White House staff
Biden opposes debate if Trump still has virus

preview
  Biden 'looking for an out' on debate - Trump adviser

    US President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the first televised debate in in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: 29 September 2020
    A Trump campaign adviser has told the BBC the president is “optimistic” he will be able to take part in the second televised debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

    Jenna Ellis told the BBC’s Today programme that Trump was “doing really well” - but the final decision would be taken after consultations with the White House physicians.

    Ellis said the president was “taking this virus seriously”, but added that “we shouldn’t live in fear of this virus”.

    She also said that Joe Biden "didn’t’ do really well" in the first, chaotic debate last week.

    "It's very clear Biden is looking for an out on this one".

    You can read our correspondent Anthony Zurcher's assessment of the last debate here.

  Joe Biden: No debate if Trump still infected

    Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Photo: 6 October 2020
    Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has said the second televised debate should not take place if President Donald Trump is still infected.

    "I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden said on Tuesday.

    "I think we're gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem."

    The debate is scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Florida.

    Trump tested positive on Thursday 1 October, but it's not clear when he caught the virus or began to feel unwell.

    According to US public health guidelines, Trump should remain in isolation for up to 10 days after symptoms first appear.

  Latest from the UK

    Pub in Scotland
    If you're joining us from the UK here are the main stories you need to know about this morning:

  Welcome to our live coverage

    A pupil wearing a face mask has her body temperature checked before entering a school in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: 7 October 2020
    Good morning if you're joining us in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world.

    Welcome to our Iive coverage of all the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here are the main world headlines:

    • The wealth of world’s billionaires grew by over 25% during the height of the pandemic, a study finds
    • At least 35.8 million people have caught Covid-19 and more than one million have died

    Stay with us, as we’ll be bringing you experts’ analysis, eyewitness accounts, and reports from BBC correspondents around the world.

