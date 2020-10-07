Reuters Copyright: Reuters

A Trump campaign adviser has told the BBC the president is “optimistic” he will be able to take part in the second televised debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Jenna Ellis told the BBC’s Today programme that Trump was “doing really well” - but the final decision would be taken after consultations with the White House physicians.

Ellis said the president was “taking this virus seriously”, but added that “we shouldn’t live in fear of this virus”.

She also said that Joe Biden "didn’t’ do really well" in the first, chaotic debate last week.

"It's very clear Biden is looking for an out on this one".

You can read our correspondent Anthony Zurcher's assessment of the last debate here.