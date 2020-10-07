Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has said the second televised debate should not take place if President Donald Trump is still infected.
"I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden said on Tuesday.
"I think we're gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem."
The debate is scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Florida.
Trump tested positive on Thursday 1 October, but it's not clear when he caught the virus or began to feel unwell.
According to US public health guidelines, Trump should remain in isolation for up to 10 days after symptoms first appear.
Latest from the UK
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
If you’re joining us from the UK here are the main stories you
need to know about this morning:
New restrictions aimed at slowing a surge in
coronavirus cases are
to be announced by Scotland's first minister. Nicola
Sturgeon has already stressed the new rules will not signal a return to full lockdown – but there has been
speculation travel restrictions could be imposed in areas with higher levels of
the virus and some hospitality venues could see tighter controls
Live Reporting
Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
New restrictions aimed at slowing a surge in
coronavirus cases are
to be announced by Scotland's first minister. Nicola
Sturgeon has already stressed the new rules will not signal a return to full lockdown – but there has been
speculation travel restrictions could be imposed in areas with higher levels of
the virus and some hospitality venues could see tighter controls
-
Coronavirus swabs and other key NHS
tests for conditions including cancer are under threat, after a supply chain failure
at a major diagnostics company
-
Inspectors have demanded improvements
from a hospital in Kent, south-east England, after a report
highlighted a number of failings over Covid-19 precautions, including some
staff wearing masks incorrectly and not using hand sanitiser
-
An analysis of the government loan
scheme for small businesses suggests criminals could
have stolen more than £1.9bn from taxpayers
ReuterCopyright: Reuter
-
Democrat challenger Joe Biden says the 15 October presidential debate should not go ahead if Trump still has Covid-19
-
Trump says he's calling off negotiations in Congress on a stimulus package to help the US economy
-
Another of the president's inner circle, Stephen Miller, has tested positive along with a top military official
-
The wealth of world’s billionaires grew by over 25% during the height of the pandemic, a study finds
-
At least 35.8 million people have caught Covid-19 and more than one million have died
Biden 'looking for an out' on debate - Trump adviser
A Trump campaign adviser has told the BBC the president is “optimistic” he will be able to take part in the second televised debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Jenna Ellis told the BBC’s Today programme that Trump was “doing really well” - but the final decision would be taken after consultations with the White House physicians.
Ellis said the president was “taking this virus seriously”, but added that “we shouldn’t live in fear of this virus”.
She also said that Joe Biden "didn’t’ do really well" in the first, chaotic debate last week.
"It's very clear Biden is looking for an out on this one".
You can read our correspondent Anthony Zurcher's assessment of the last debate here.
Joe Biden: No debate if Trump still infected
Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has said the second televised debate should not take place if President Donald Trump is still infected.
"I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden said on Tuesday.
"I think we're gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem."
The debate is scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Florida.
Trump tested positive on Thursday 1 October, but it's not clear when he caught the virus or began to feel unwell.
According to US public health guidelines, Trump should remain in isolation for up to 10 days after symptoms first appear.
Latest from the UK
If you’re joining us from the UK here are the main stories you need to know about this morning:
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning if you're joining us in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world.
Welcome to our Iive coverage of all the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the main world headlines:
Stay with us, as we’ll be bringing you experts’ analysis, eyewitness accounts, and reports from BBC correspondents around the world.