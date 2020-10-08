Treatments fall into two camps - those that directly attack the virus and are more likely to be useful in the first phase, where the virus is the problem, and drugs to calm the immune system which are more likely to work in the second, deadly phase, when our immune system goes into overdrive and starts causing massive collateral damage to other organs.
So what drugs was the president given?
Monoclonal antibody therapy
This is a combination of antibodies, made by the company Regeneron, which mimic our own immune response. The antibodies physically stick to the coronavirus so they cannot get inside the body's cells and they make the virus more "visible" to the rest of the immune system.
The company published results on its website showing the cocktail reduced the amount of virus in the body as well as the time it took patients to recover. However, this was in people who did not need hospital treatment and the data has not been seen by scientists or doctors.
The evidence in patients is still very limited and these monoclonals are still classed as an experimental drug - clinical trials are ongoing. The president is one of only a handful of people outside those trials to undergo the treatment under what is known as "compassionate use".
Remdesivir
This antiviral drug was first developed as a treatment for Ebola. It works by confusing the virus as it looks chemically similar to some of the raw materials the virus needs to replicate. This disrupts the virus's ability to make thousands of copies of itself.
However, there is no evidence that lives have been saved with remdesivir. Like monoclonal antibodies, remdesivir is likely to have its biggest impact early on in the course of an infection.
Dexamethasone
This steroid saves lives by calming the immune system, but it needs to be used at the right time. Give it too early and the drug could make things worse by impairing the body's ability to fight off the virus.
This is not a drug you would usually give in the "mild" stage of the disease.
Trump, who spent three days in hospital with Covid-19, said he was feeling great, and wanted all Americans to have free access to the treatments he was
given, a combination of antibodies still undergoing clinical trials.
He added that hundreds of thousands of doses were nearly ready. The president has been widely criticised for his handling of the pandemic, and critics say he has repeatedly downplayed the threat posed by the virus.
Prison officers have called for Covid-19 rules in prisons to become permanent, arguing that separated living groups intended to restrict infection have reduced violence. But HM Prison Service service it was important to allow inmates to mix socially
President Donald Trump, who spent three days in hospital with Covid-19, has hailed the experimental treatment he was taken, saying he wanted all Americans to have access to the drugs he was given - a combination of antibodies still undergoing clinical trials
Trump, who has been widely criticised for his handling of the pandemic, has also said his infection was "a blessing from God" in disguise
- Bars and restaurants could be closed in parts of England from early next week, sources told the BBC, as the government seeks to tackle rising infections. Overnight stays away from home could be banned and a three-tier system of local restrictions introduced
-
As Scotland prepares to see pubs and restaurants close for two weeks in areas where the infection rate is highest, starting on Friday evening, the hospitality industry is warning the move could be the "death knell" for some businesses
-
Homeless people face a "double threat" of coronavirus and cold weather this year, charities have warned. They are calling for more emergency accommodation so rough sleepers can be housed with social distancing measures in place
-
Increased fines for breaches of coronavirus regualtions are being considered by the Northern Ireland Executive. The proposals could bring Northern Ireland in line with England, where penalties start at £200 rather than £60 at the moment
-
Prison officers have called for Covid-19 rules in prisons to become permanent, arguing that separated living groups intended to restrict infection have reduced violence. But HM Prison Service service it was important to allow inmates to mix socially
-
The UK government has paid £2m to settle a lawsuit over how it awarded an IT contract for Covid-19 testing at its Lighthouse Labs, established during the pandemic. British company Diagnostics AI claimed the process was "unfair and unlawful"
-
President Donald Trump, who spent three days in hospital with Covid-19, has hailed the experimental treatment he was taken, saying he wanted all Americans to have access to the drugs he was given - a combination of antibodies still undergoing clinical trials
-
Trump, who has been widely criticised for his handling of the pandemic, has also said his infection was "a blessing from God" in disguise
-
In Italy, masks are now mandatory outdoors across the country
-
Bars and cafes in Belgium's capital Brussels are shut for one month from Thursday
-
Brazil's confirmed infections surpass five million, with more than 148,000 deaths
England could shut bars and restaurants in hotspots: UK round-up
And here's a round-up of the main stories from around the UK:
