So, Trump was given a number of different medicines as part of his Covid-19 treatment.

Treatments fall into two camps - those that directly attack the virus and are more likely to be useful in the first phase, where the virus is the problem, and drugs to calm the immune system which are more likely to work in the second, deadly phase, when our immune system goes into overdrive and starts causing massive collateral damage to other organs.

So what drugs was the president given?

Monoclonal antibody therapy

This is a combination of antibodies, made by the company Regeneron, which mimic our own immune response. The antibodies physically stick to the coronavirus so they cannot get inside the body's cells and they make the virus more "visible" to the rest of the immune system.

The company published results on its website showing the cocktail reduced the amount of virus in the body as well as the time it took patients to recover. However, this was in people who did not need hospital treatment and the data has not been seen by scientists or doctors.

The evidence in patients is still very limited and these monoclonals are still classed as an experimental drug - clinical trials are ongoing. The president is one of only a handful of people outside those trials to undergo the treatment under what is known as "compassionate use".

Remdesivir

This antiviral drug was first developed as a treatment for Ebola. It works by confusing the virus as it looks chemically similar to some of the raw materials the virus needs to replicate. This disrupts the virus's ability to make thousands of copies of itself.

However, there is no evidence that lives have been saved with remdesivir. Like monoclonal antibodies, remdesivir is likely to have its biggest impact early on in the course of an infection.

Dexamethasone

This steroid saves lives by calming the immune system, but it needs to be used at the right time. Give it too early and the drug could make things worse by impairing the body's ability to fight off the virus.

This is not a drug you would usually give in the "mild" stage of the disease.