Europe grapples with surge in virus cases

  1. Four more French cities to shut bars

    People sit in a bar terrace in Paris, France. Photo: October 2020
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Bars and cafes closed in Paris earlier this week

    The French government has imposed tighter coronavirus restrictions in four more cities with high infection rates.

    Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will become zones of maximum alert from Saturday.

    Bars and restaurants will have to close, as they did in the capital Paris earlier this week and Marseille last month.

    The measures were announced as France reported a near-record 18,129 new cases on Thursday.

    Read our full story

  2. Socialising in hospitality venues 'causes 30% of infections'

    Nadhim Zahawi on BBC Breakfast
    Copyright: BBC

    The UK government's business minister Nadhim Zahawi has said the trend of rising cases across the country "is worrying".

    A week ago, the number of new confirmed cases was 7,000 - but seven days later on Thursday they were at 17,000, he points out.

    (Read more here on the number of cases in the UK.)

    "That puts into perspective for your viewers the urgency of the interventions we're having to make," Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast, as he defended restrictions on the hospitality industry such as the 22:00 BST closing time.

    He added: "Chris Whitty the chief medical officer, shared some slides with colleagues from the North yesterday which demonstrate that clearly social interactions in restaurants and cafes is about 30% of the infections."

    He said he "deeply" dislikes having to bring in restrictions but unfortunately they have to be done "to control the virus".

  3. Cases in north of England 'getting out of control'

    Daily cases in UK
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The number of daily confirmed cases in the UK

    A government minister has defended plans to bring in more restrictions, saying rising case numbers needed to be brought "back under control".

    The government is planning to bring in a new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions in England in the coming days.

    Under the plan, the worst-affected areas will be in the top tier and could face tighter restrictions - for example possibly closing pubs and restaurants.

    But there has been growing anger among MPs and local leaders about the way the government has communicated the proposed changes to them.

    Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham accused the government of treating the north of England with "contempt" - and that financial support is needed if more restrictions are brought in.

    In response, government minister Gillian Keegan said: "This is serious - it is getting out of control, and we have to do something to bring it back under control," she said.

    But she acknowledged that communication with the worst-hit areas needed to improve.

    "We definitely need to work locally and we definitely need to make sure that the communications are much clearer."

    Read the full story here.

  4. UK economy grows in August - but misses expectations

    A restaurant waiter wearing a mask
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: There was strong growth in restaurants in August, the stats show

    We've got more details about that update on the UK economy that's making headlines this morning.

    Figures show that the economy continued to recover in August and grew by 2.1% - partly thanks to a boost to restaurants from the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

    But that figure was below expectations - and the economy is still 9.2% smaller than it was pre-pandemic.

    Growth was slower than in June and July - and analysts say the coming months could see growth slackening further amid new Covid restrictions and concern over a no-deal Brexit.

    Government business minister Nadhim Zahawi has just been responding to the news on BBC Breakfast. He said "undoubtedly 2020 is going to be a difficult year" but added: "The direction of travel is still positive."

    Read more on the economy story here.

  5. Welcome to our global audience as we follow the coronavirus pandemic

    A health official in protective suit works at Covid testing site in Nantes, France. Photo: October 2020
    Copyright: Reuters

    Here are the latest global developments:

    Stay with us - we’ll be bringing you experts’ analysis, first-hand eyewitness accounts, and reports from BBC correspondents around the world

  6. Good morning

    she acknowledged that communication with areas facing new measures needed to be clearer.
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: There were 17,540 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the UK on Thursday

    Good morning to our UK audience who are just waking up. Here are the top stories on the pandemic in the UK:

    • There’s an update on the UK economy this morning, with figures showing that it grew by 2.1% in August – slower than in June and July, and still below expectations. That’s despite the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which paid half of people’s meals at participating restaurants up to a value of £10
    • A junior government minister has said the virus is “getting out of control” in the north of England, saying it’s an “unbelievably serious situation”. Gillian Keegan, who is the minister for skills and apprenticeships, was defending the restrictions
    • Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written a piece in the Daily Telegraph calling for local leaders to be included in local lockdown decisions. He said the government had been operating under the “arrogant” view that “Whitehall knows best”
    • There’s some good news from scientists, who have published a study that shows a new, rapid “bedside” test for coronavirus could help to cut the spread of infection in hospitals. The test takes under two hours to show results. Scientists are calling for more rapid tests on the NHS
    • And this evening will see the start of tough new restrictions in parts of Scotland. From 18:00 BST, pubs and restaurants in the central belt – which includes cities Edinburgh and Glasgow – will have to close until at least 25 October
