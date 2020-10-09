"That puts into perspective for your viewers the urgency of the interventions we're having to make," Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast, as he defended restrictions on the hospitality industry such as the 22:00 BST closing time.
- US President Donald Trump is ready to return to public events, his doctor says
In France, four more cities are to shut bars and restaurants
Germany and the Czech Republic both see further infection spikes
India reports more than 70,000 confirmed daily cases and nearly 1,000 deaths
China joins the global Covax initiative to help pay for and distribute vaccines
World infections cross the 36.5-million mark, with over 1.06 million deaths
And this evening will see the start of tough new restrictions in parts of Scotland. From 18:00 BST, pubs and restaurants in the
central belt – which includes cities Edinburgh and Glasgow – will have to close
until at least 25 October
Four more French cities to shut bars
The French government has imposed tighter coronavirus restrictions in four more cities with high infection rates.
Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne will become zones of maximum alert from Saturday.
Bars and restaurants will have to close, as they did in the capital Paris earlier this week and Marseille last month.
The measures were announced as France reported a near-record 18,129 new cases on Thursday.
Read our full story
Socialising in hospitality venues 'causes 30% of infections'
The UK government's business minister Nadhim Zahawi has said the trend of rising cases across the country "is worrying".
A week ago, the number of new confirmed cases was 7,000 - but seven days later on Thursday they were at 17,000, he points out.
(Read more here on the number of cases in the UK.)
The government is planning to bring in a new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions in England in the coming days.
Under the plan, the worst-affected areas will be in the top tier and could face tighter restrictions - for example possibly closing pubs and restaurants.
But there has been growing anger among MPs and local leaders about the way the government has communicated the proposed changes to them.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham accused the government of treating the north of England with "contempt" - and that financial support is needed if more restrictions are brought in.
In response, government minister Gillian Keegan said: "This is serious - it is getting out of control, and we have to do something to bring it back under control," she said.
But she acknowledged that communication with the worst-hit areas needed to improve.
"We definitely need to work locally and we definitely need to make sure that the communications are much clearer."
Read the full story here.
Read more on the economy story here.
Here are the latest global developments:
Good morning to our UK audience who are just waking up. Here are the top stories on the pandemic in the UK: