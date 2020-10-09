BBC Copyright: BBC The number of daily confirmed cases in the UK Image caption: The number of daily confirmed cases in the UK

A government minister has defended plans to bring in more restrictions, saying rising case numbers needed to be brought "back under control".

The government is planning to bring in a new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions in England in the coming days.

Under the plan, the worst-affected areas will be in the top tier and could face tighter restrictions - for example possibly closing pubs and restaurants.

But there has been growing anger among MPs and local leaders about the way the government has communicated the proposed changes to them.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham accused the government of treating the north of England with "contempt" - and that financial support is needed if more restrictions are brought in.

In response, government minister Gillian Keegan said: "This is serious - it is getting out of control, and we have to do something to bring it back under control," she said.

But she acknowledged that communication with the worst-hit areas needed to improve.

"We definitely need to work locally and we definitely need to make sure that the communications are much clearer."

