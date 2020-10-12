The exit strategy for parts of England facing the tightest new coronavirus restrictions will help "get the infection under control", the UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Dowden said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would announce the "full detail" of the government's latest plan for Covid-19 measures, adding: "The proper way to do this is to put all the information out there at once."
But he said the "basic principle is that the country would be split into the three" tiers, adding that "the higher the levels of infection" an area had, "the higher the level of the category".
"The point of doing this now is to ensure we get the disease under control," he said.
Dowden added that MPs would vote on the new tier plan on Tuesday.
South Korea lowers social distancing guidelines
South Korea’s prime minister has lowered the country’s Covid-19 social distancing guidelines to the lowest level as case numbers drop.
Daily domestic case numbers have stayed around 50 despite fears of a spike after a recent harvest holiday week.
The country is now at Level 1 of its three-tier system.
Karaoke centres, gyms and buffets can now open, while crowds of almost a third capacity are permitted in stadiums.
Facemasks are still required in many public places.
And President Moon Jae-in said the government "will ensure that there will be no loophole, even for a moment, in antivirus measures for high-risk and multiuse facilities".
South Korea was one of the first countries to be hit by the pandemic, but is viewed as one of the world's coronavirus success stories for its management of the disease.
A total of 433 people have lost their lives to the virus.
What are European countries doing?
Just as Europe was hoping it could put Covid to rest, the virus has risen again, with renewed venom. Case numbers have been rising and in their wake, hospital admissions too.
Each country is trying to find the right combination of measures - local lockdowns, test-and-trace initiatives, economic support and public communication - to drive down numbers as winter approaches.
Covid-19 spreads primarily through the air. Studies have shown that the virus can remain infectious in airborne particles for more than three hours. What's less certain is the degree to which it can spread via surfaces such as banknotes and touchscreens.
Previous studies have assessed its survivability on stainless steel and their results have varied wildly, ranging from between three and 14 days at room temperature.
The new study looked at how long the virus could survive on glass, paper and plastic notes as well as steel. They found that they could detect it after 28 days on all these surfaces at 20C - significantly longer than the earlier studies had indicated.
The experiments were, however, carried out in virus friendly conditions - in a dark room with stable temperatures and humidity - so the virus may well not do so well in the real world.
Even so, these results highlight the need to wash hands as well as touchscreens regularly and to avoid touching one's face in order to minimise the risk of infection.
Covid virus survives up to 28 days
The virus responsible for Covid-19 can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for 28 days, researchers say.
The findings from Australia's national science agency suggest SARS-Cov-2 can survive for far longer than thought.
However, the experiment was conducted in the dark. UV light has already been shown to kill the virus.
Some experts have also thrown doubt on the actual threat posed by surface transmission in real life.
The coronavirus is mostly transmitted when people cough, sneeze or talk.
China to test 9m in five days
The Chinese city of Qingdao is testing its entire population of nine million people for Covid-19 over a period of five days.
It comes after a dozen cases were confirmed linked to a local hospital which treats imported patients.
China had in May tested the entire city of Wuhan - a population of 11 million and the epicentre of the global outbreak.
The country has largely brought the virus under control.
That's in stark contrast to other parts of the world where there are still high case numbers and lockdown restrictions of varying severity.
What are the Covid restrictions where I live?
Coronavirus rules vary depending on whether you live in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.
Millions of people are also affected by extra local restrictions. Find out what the rules are in your area by entering your postcode here.
New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled
New local lockdown rules for England are due to be announced later.
The Liverpool City Region is expected to face the tightest restrictions under a new "three tier" system, which will classify regions as being at a "medium," "high" or "very high" level of alert.
But Steve Rotheram, the city region's mayor, said "no deal has been agreed".
Talks between local leaders elsewhere in England and the government in Westminster continue.
More clarity on restrictions is expected later, with new curbs to be reviewed after a month.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee "to determine the final interventions".
He will then announce changes in the Commons, before speaking at a Downing Street press conference in the evening.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic response. Throughtout the day, we will bring you the latest measures being taken to tackle Covid-19 as its menace remains a challenge for many authorities world-wide.
To begin with, here’s a round-up of the latest updates from around the globe, and some of the things to be keeping an eye on.
New local lockdown rules for England are due to be announced later. The Liverpool City Region is expected to face the tightest restrictions under a new "three tier" system, which will classify regions as being at a "medium," "high" or "very high" level of alert. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee this morning "to determine the final interventions"
The virus responsible for Covid-19 can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for 28 days, researchers say
New local lockdown rules for England are due to be announced later. The Liverpool City Region is expected to face the tightest restrictions under a new "three tier" system, which will classify regions as being at a "medium," "high" or "very high" level of alert. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee this morning "to determine the final interventions"
The virus responsible for Covid-19 can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for 28 days, researchers say
- The Chinese city of Qingdao is testing its entire population of nine million people for Covid-19 over a period of five days
Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci has said an edited clip of him used in a Trump campaign ad is misleading
-
South Korea has now lifted most of its restrictions. Karaoke centres, gyms, buffets can now open, while crowds of up to 30% of stadium capacity are now allowed at sporting events
-
There have now been 37.4 million cases of coronavirus and 1.07 million recorded deaths worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University
As the UK government prepares to unveil a range of new lockdown rules, BBC reporters from France, Germany and other European capitals explain how their countries are managing.
