The exit strategy for parts of England facing the tightest new coronavirus restrictions will help "get the infection under control", the UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Dowden said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would announce the "full detail" of the government's latest plan for Covid-19 measures, adding: "The proper way to do this is to put all the information out there at once."

But he said the "basic principle is that the country would be split into the three" tiers, adding that "the higher the levels of infection" an area had, "the higher the level of the category".

"The point of doing this now is to ensure we get the disease under control," he said.

Dowden added that MPs would vote on the new tier plan on Tuesday.