Street in Slough

Reaction as UK unemployment rate surges

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Patrick Jackson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. 'I can't save every job' - UK chancellor

    Rishi Sunak
    Copyright: PA Media

    Earlier we told you unemployment had risen to 4.5% and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reacted to the news.

    He said: "I've been honest with people from the start that we would unfortunately not be able to save every job.

    "But these aren't just statistics, they are people's lives.

    "That's why trying to protect as many jobs as possible and helping those who lose their job back into employment, is my absolute priority."

    ONS statistician Jonathan Athow said young people had been particularly badly hit by the pandemic.

    "Employment is down half a million and of that about 300,000 is among people aged 16-24. So about 60% of the fall in unemployment is by young people so that's really disproportionate."

    Responding to the figures employment minister, Mims Davies pointed to various government support schemes including the £30bn Plan for Jobs and said: "From next month young people across the country will be starting roles on the £2bn Kickstart scheme helping them get crucial experience and build vital skills."

  2. ‘Stark rise’ in redundancies in the UK

    Jobcentre Plus
    Copyright: PA Media

    Almost half a million fewer people were in work in the UK than just before the coronavirus pandemic started, according to the ONS.

    Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said in the latest period "almost half a million fewer people were in work than just before the pandemic" while almost 200,000 others said they were employed but were currently not working nor earning any money.

    He said: "Since the start of the pandemic there has been a sharp increase in those out of work and job-hunting but more people telling us they are not actively looking for work.

    "There has also been a stark rise in the number of people who have recently been made redundant."

    The total hours worked, while still low, was showing signs of recovery with fewer people temporarily away from work, the ONS said.

  3. Trump wants to 'kiss everyone' at first rally since recovery

    Donald Trump throws face masks into the crowd at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida on 12 October 2020
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Donald Trump threw face masks into the crowds

    US President Donald Trump has made a defiant return to the campaign trail less than two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

    He told thousands of supporters in Florida he was feeling “so powerful” and offered to walk into the crowds and “kiss everyone”. He even threw masks into the audience, though neither he nor many of his supporters were wearing them.

    On Sunday Trump's personal doctor said he was no longer a Covid transmission risk to others and disclosed on Monday that his most recent tests had been negative over consecutive days, although he did not give the dates.

    Florida is a key battleground state and has also been hit hard by the coronavirus.

    Democratic rival Joe Biden will be in the state later on Tuesday and is expected to campaign in key suburban areas, focusing on the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

  4. Other stories making headlines in the UK today

    A barman serving a drink in a mask
    Copyright: PA Media

    In other developments this morning:

  5. Unemployment surges to 4.5% in UK

    The unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.5% in August as the pandemic hit jobs, figures show.

    An estimated 1.5 million people were unemployed in the period, 209,000 more than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

    The number of UK workers on payrolls increased by 20,000 last month but it fell by 673,000 between March and September, the figures show.

    The increase was sharper than had been predicted by economists polled by Reuters news agency, who had forecast a rate of 4.3%.

    The Bank of England has predicted unemployment will hit 7.5% by the end of the year as the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end.

  6. Welcome and thanks for joining us

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as the UK wakes up to the sobering news that the unemployment rate rose to 4.5% between June and August.

    Worldwide, there have now been 37.8 million cases of coronavirus and 1.08 million recorded deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    In the US, doctors have warned that a previous infection with Covid-19 may not necessarily give you immunity after a 25-year-old man caught the coronavirus twice, the second time far more seriously.

    We will bring you all the latest facts and figures about the global spread of the virus and how governments, scientists and individuals are responding.

Back to top