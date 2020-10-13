Earlier we told you unemployment had risen to 4.5% and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reacted to the news.
He said: "I've been honest with people from the start that we would unfortunately not be able to save every job.
"But these aren't just statistics, they are people's lives.
"That's why trying to protect as many jobs as possible and helping those who lose their job back into employment, is my absolute priority."
ONS statistician Jonathan Athow said young people had been particularly badly hit by the pandemic.
"Employment is down half a million and of that about 300,000 is among people aged 16-24. So about 60% of the fall in unemployment is by young people so that's really disproportionate."
Responding to the figures employment minister, Mims Davies pointed to various government support schemes including the £30bn Plan for Jobs and said: "From next month young people across the country will be starting roles on the £2bn Kickstart scheme helping them get crucial experience and build vital skills."
‘Stark rise’ in redundancies in the UK
Almost half a million fewer people
were in work in the UK than just before the coronavirus pandemic started, according to the ONS.
Jonathan Athow, deputy national
statistician at the ONS, said in the latest period "almost half a million fewer people were in work than
just before the pandemic" while almost 200,000 others said they were employed
but were currently not working nor earning any money.
He said: "Since the start of the
pandemic there has been a sharp increase in those out of work and job-hunting
but more people telling us they are not actively looking for work.
"There has also been a stark rise in the number
of people who have recently been made redundant."
The total hours worked, while still low, was showing signs of recovery with fewer people temporarily away from work, the ONS said.
Trump wants to 'kiss everyone' at first rally since recovery
US President
Donald Trump has made a defiant return to the campaign trail less than two weeks
after testing positive for coronavirus.
- The government's scientific advisers called for a short lockdown in England to halt the spread of Covid-19 last month, newly released documents show. The advice was revealed hours after the government unveiled its new three-tier system of local restrictions, which did not include a "circuit breaker" lockdown and other recommendations made by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage)
- A think tank has warned the UK economy cannot be "fully protected" from the effects of the pandemic, as slower growth and higher borrowing leave it with record levels of debt. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said UK government borrowing this year will hit a level never seen in peacetime due to the pandemic
- A homeless charity has criticised government plans to allow communal night shelters for rough sleepers to reopen this winter. Ministers are due to publish safety guidance later today detailing how the shelters - closed earlier this year due to Covid - could reopen if required. But Crisis has warned that social distancing in shelters would prove "all but impossible"
- Researchers want more British people belonging to ethnic minorities to sign up for coronavirus vaccine trials. The large UK studies need diverse groups of volunteers to check if the jabs will work for all populations
'I can't save every job' - UK chancellor
He told thousands of supporters in Florida he was feeling “so powerful” and offered to walk into the crowds and “kiss everyone”. He even threw masks into the audience, though neither he nor many of his supporters were wearing them.
On Sunday Trump's personal doctor said he was no longer a Covid transmission risk to others and disclosed on Monday that his most recent tests had been negative over consecutive days, although he did not give the dates.
Florida is a key battleground state and has also been hit hard by the coronavirus.
Democratic rival Joe Biden will be in the state later on Tuesday and is expected to campaign in key suburban areas, focusing on the administration’s handling of the pandemic.
Unemployment surges to 4.5% in UK
The unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.5% in August as the pandemic hit jobs, figures show.
An estimated 1.5 million people were unemployed in the period, 209,000 more than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The number of UK workers on payrolls increased by 20,000 last month but it fell by 673,000 between March and September, the figures show.
The increase was sharper than had been predicted by economists polled by Reuters news agency, who had forecast a rate of 4.3%.
The Bank of England has predicted unemployment will hit 7.5% by the end of the year as the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end.
Welcome and thanks for joining us
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as the UK wakes up to the sobering news that the unemployment rate rose to 4.5% between June and August.
Worldwide, there have now been 37.8 million cases of coronavirus and 1.08 million recorded deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In the US, doctors have warned that a previous infection with Covid-19 may not necessarily give you immunity after a 25-year-old man caught the coronavirus twice, the second time far more seriously.
We will bring you all the latest facts and figures about the global spread of the virus and how governments, scientists and individuals are responding.