Earlier we told you unemployment had risen to 4.5% and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has reacted to the news.

He said: "I've been honest with people from the start that we would unfortunately not be able to save every job.

"But these aren't just statistics, they are people's lives.

"That's why trying to protect as many jobs as possible and helping those who lose their job back into employment, is my absolute priority."

ONS statistician Jonathan Athow said young people had been particularly badly hit by the pandemic.

"Employment is down half a million and of that about 300,000 is among people aged 16-24. So about 60% of the fall in unemployment is by young people so that's really disproportionate."

Responding to the figures employment minister, Mims Davies pointed to various government support schemes including the £30bn Plan for Jobs and said: "From next month young people across the country will be starting roles on the £2bn Kickstart scheme helping them get crucial experience and build vital skills."