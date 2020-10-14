Here are some of the points they raised and what happened next:
Full lockdown - Sage did not recommend a full lockdown like the UK had in March. It said that while it would have a big impact on cases and deaths, it would also hurt people in other ways and have an impact on the economy. The government introduced its three-tier system from today
Circuit-breaker - Sage advised a two or three week circuit breaker lockdown, saying it would have "similar levels of effectiveness" to that of the national spring lockdown. The plan was rejected by the government, but Labour has now backed the move
Mixing households - Sage said the government should consider putting a stop to all mixing between households unless in a support bubble. This is because spreading the virus between households allows the epidemic to be sustained. Mixing with other households indoors has been banned for people living in areas on "high" or "very high" alert. Outdoor mixing is allowed in groups of no more than six
Pubs and restaurants - Sage said the government should consider the immediate closure of all bars, restaurants, cafes, indoor gyms, and "personal services" - for example hairdressers. The government largely rejected the advice. Most of England can continue visiting pubs and restaurants, although since cases began to spike, a 22:00 curfew has been ordered. In "very high" alert areas, pubs and bars must close unless they are operating like a restaurant and only serving alcohol as part of a sit-down meal.
Biden accuses Trump of dismissing Covid threat to elderly
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has criticised Donald
Trump's handling of the pandemic, claiming the president sees senior citizens
as "expendable".
Speaking to elderly voters in the battleground state of Florida, he accused Mr Trump of dismissing the threat that
coronavirus poses to senior citizens.
The "only senior Donald Trump seems to care about" is
himself, he added.
Mr Biden condemned the president for holding
"super-spreader parties with Republicans hugging each other without
concern of the consequences," while senior citizens couldn't see their
grandchildren.
England's new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions
comes into force today with areas now categorised as at medium, high or very
high risk. But what restrictions are there in each tier?
Areas with the lowest rates of infection will be placed in
Tier One. They will face the basic national rules currently in force. The rule of six applies, which means you may not meet
in a group of more than six people, indoors or outdoors. This currently covers most of England.
The rules for Tier One also apply in Tier Two. In addition, you are not allowed to meet socially with
people you do not live with indoors. That includes in private homes, pubs or
restaurants. You can still meet friends and family outdoors, but only in
a group of up to six people. This covers areas such as Greater Manchester, Cheshire,
Derbyshire and Newcastle while Essex has asked to be put in this tier.
Tier Three is where areas with the most rapidly rising
transmission of coronavirus will be placed. There are basic restrictions and there may be further
measures agreed for particular areas - the government said it would work with
local councils on the additional measures. You are not allowed to meet socially
with anybody who is not part of your household or your support bubble indoors
or in certain outdoor locations.
You cannot meet in private gardens or pub gardens, but you
are allowed to meet in parks, beaches, countryside or forests, as long as you
are not in a group of more than six. Pubs and bars will be closed unless they are serving
substantial meals while serving alcohol. Currently the Liverpool City Region is the only area in this
category.
Welcome to today's coverage
Good morning if you're joining us in the UK and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will bring you the latest updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Here are some of the latest headlines:
The new three-tier system for coronavirus restrictions comes into force in England today.
The Liverpool region is the only area to be under the toughest rules, with the closure of pubs
and bars that do not serve meals. Government health officials are due to meet
later to discuss the possibility of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and some
other areas joining the top tier
Such a move appears to be the plan in Northern Ireland with
the Stormont executive understood to be ready to extend
the half-term school holiday to two weeks. Hospitality businesses will only
be able to open for takeaway, a ban on alcohol sales after 20:00, no indoor
sport or contact sport involving mixing of households and a prohibition on
close-contact services other than those for an essential health need
Tighter restrictions are being introduced in parts of Europe in response to a rapidly rising number of infections
The Netherlands is imposing a month-long partial lockdown to
curb one of the region's worst coronavirus surges. Mask wearing is now compulsory
indoors
The Czech government has announced the closure of schools,
bars and clubs for three weeks
More than four million people have been tested in the
Chinese city of Qingdao. China says it aims to test all nine million residents
within five days after five new cases were detected over the weekend
Liverpool’s MPs have warned the city risks being "dragged
back to the 1980s" without proper financial support. The city's five Labour MPs have written to the government and are questioning why a
national short lockdown was not put in place following scientific advice three
weeks ago
It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a two week "circuit-breaker lockdown" to bring the rising rate of infection under control.
Sir Keir said measures were not working and a different approach was needed to
avoid a "sleepwalk into... a bleak winter".
Such a move appears to be the plan in Northern Ireland with
the Stormont executive understood to be ready to extend
the half-term school holiday to two weeks. Hospitality businesses will only
be able to open for takeaway, a ban on alcohol sales after 20:00, no indoor
sport or contact sport involving mixing of households and a prohibition on
close-contact services other than those for an essential health need
Tighter restrictions are being introduced in parts of Europe in response to a rapidly rising number of infections
The Netherlands is imposing a month-long partial lockdown to
curb one of the region's worst coronavirus surges. Mask wearing is now compulsory
indoors
The Czech government has announced the closure of schools,
bars and clubs for three weeks
More than four million people have been tested in the
Chinese city of Qingdao. China says it aims to test all nine million residents
within five days after five new cases were detected over the weekend
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has accused
President Trump of
dismissing the threat that coronavirus poses to senior citizens. The "only senior
Donald Trump seems to care about" is himself, Mr Biden said.
What was Sage's advice and what happened?
Since the start of the pandemic, the government's Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) has been in the limelight, but the advice it has given has been kept private - until Monday night.
Papers, dated 21 September, were published setting out what scientists thought should happen.
Here are some of the points they raised and what happened next:
