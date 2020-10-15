So far, Liverpool is the only area to be placed on the “very high” alert level, where pubs and bars which do not serve meals are closed.
Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been under pressure to enter the top tier of restrictions, with Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham saying he is due to meet the prime minister’s team later.
Most of England is on medium alert, where indoor and outdoor gatherings are restricted to six people indoors pubs and restaurants must close at 22:00.
North-east England, much of the North West and parts of the Midlands, along with West and South Yorkshire are on high alert, which adds a ban on households mixing indoors.
Areas on very high alert face a ban on different households mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens, pubs and bars are closed unless they serve substantial meals and there is guidance against travelling in and out of the area.
Germany and US call on people to stick to health guidelines
Germany has reported its highest number of cases since the pandemic
began. More than 6,600 infections were reported on Wednesday.
It comes just hours after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
warned restrictions would be tightened in high-risk areas.
Health Minister Jens Spahn said more people needed to stick to
the rules to keep infections at a manageable level.
"It's important
to understand that we are not powerless against this virus. We can do
something, we all can make a difference every day," Mr Spahn told Deutschlandfunk
radio on Thursday.
It comes as US virologist Anthony Fauci warned that people
are not following basic health guidelines such as avoiding crowds, wearing
masks and attempting to do things outdoors.
He warned that cases are rising in
37 states and said that Thanksgiving gatherings may be avoided this year to try
and stop the spread.
Sernior health officials are warning people to observe basic rules. The German health minister and a top US infectious diseases expert say the current upsurge in infections is due to people flouting advice to wash their hands and keep at a safe distance
Two senior officials have been removed from their roles in
the Chinese city of Qingdao after an outbreak of the virus there. The city is currently testing every one of its citizens this
week – around five million people have been tested so far
Leading US virologist Dr Anthony Fauci said the US needs to double
its efforts to contain the virus during autumn and winter. He told CBS News
that cases are surging in 37 states, a rise affecting three-quarters of the
country. He warned the surge could be worse due to cross country travel during
Thanksgiving
France awaits further curfew details
The government in France has announced a night-time curfew for Paris and its suburbs along with eight other cities.
People in Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Rouen, Toulouse, Grenoble and Montpellier will have to remain at home from 21:00 to 06:00.
The measure will come into effect from Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday.
It will be applied for four weeks to begin with and Mr Macron’s government will seek to extend it to six.
A press conference later on Thursday is set to explain how the measures will be enforced.
Residents will need a valid reason to be outside their homes during the hours of curfew, the president said, adding that he understood that a curfew was a "hard" thing to ask people to do.
Essential trips will be permitted. Anyone found breaking the curfew will be fined €135 (£121).
London 'to move to high alert', says mayor
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that the capital is on the brink of moving to "high alert" - England's second highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.
Khan said he expected the decision to be taken "very soon, possibly this week", adding that he would support the change, which would mean a ban on households mixing indoors.
But he has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the city needs more financial support for struggling businesses if it is to face further restrictions.
The city recorded 1,722 new confirmed cases yesterday and has an infection rate of more than 730 per 100,000 people - the sixth highest of the England's nine regions.
Cases around the world
Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than 38 million confirmed cases in 189 countries and more than one million deaths.
The virus is surging in many regions and some countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing infections rise again.
A reminder that you can check all the data here.
Trump's son Barron had Covid
US President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son Barron contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump revealed.
Mrs Trump said her "fear came true" when Barron tested positive for Covid-19. But, she said, "luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms".
Both the president and first lady also tested positive for coronavirus - as well as other White House staff - but have since recovered.
Millions face new curbs in England
Local leaders in Greater Manchester and Lancashire are due to have talks with ministers this morning as millions more people face being included in the expansion of England’s strictest level of coronavirus measures.
