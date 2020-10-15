EPA Copyright: EPA French President Emmanuel Macron announced the curfew in an address to the nation on Wednesday Image caption: French President Emmanuel Macron announced the curfew in an address to the nation on Wednesday

The government in France has announced a night-time curfew for Paris and its suburbs along with eight other cities.

People in Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Rouen, Toulouse, Grenoble and Montpellier will have to remain at home from 21:00 to 06:00.

The measure will come into effect from Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday.

It will be applied for four weeks to begin with and Mr Macron’s government will seek to extend it to six.

A press conference later on Thursday is set to explain how the measures will be enforced.

Residents will need a valid reason to be outside their homes during the hours of curfew, the president said, adding that he understood that a curfew was a "hard" thing to ask people to do.

Essential trips will be permitted. Anyone found breaking the curfew will be fined €135 (£121).