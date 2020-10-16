England must 'lean in' to three-tiered system - Raab
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Raab says there is a "risk" that the government's three-tiered approach will not work.
"The answer to this risk is to lean in" and "make it work as effectively and swiftly as possible," he says.
Raab says the scientific advice is that "if we do it properly" the system can be effective.
He says it is one way to avoid a more "severe" set of national lockdown measures.
Raab adds that he understands the concerns raised by local MPs and leaders about the damage to the economy in parts of England under stricter measures, but that "the damage to the economy would be much worse if we had a national lockdown."
Raab: Tier system in place 'to avoid national lockdown'
Raab continues by saying that UK ministers chose to implement a three-tiered Covid restrictions system in England "to avoid a national level lockdown".
"If we fully implement [it] we can avoid the need for a national lockdown", he said.
Raab also said a short period of national lockdown measures - a "circuit-breaker" - "will be more drastic and more damaging for the economy".
The foreign secretary insisted that the government would "hold in reserve" the ability to enforce stricter coronavirus measures in parts of England, saying "time is important" in the fight against rising cases.
"We've strived with every sinue to work with local authorities," he said.
"We'd like to get there with Andy Burnham and Manchester.
"But we've got to have a collaborative approach on both sides."
He said he believed the "right response" was for Burnham to "recognise that the financial package is generous".
"It would be far worse if we don't take the action now," he said.
Government must 'take action' against virus - Raab
The government must "take action" against coronavirus "in the interest of the people of Manchester and the wider area", UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.
Talks are ongoing between central government and local leaders in England over the introduction of stricter Covid restrictions.
Discussions between government and leaders in Lancashire are expected to resume at 08:00 BST, while more talks are also expected between leaders in Greater Manchester and Downing Street this morning.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Raab said "we are hoping we can see them through in a collaborative effort".
He added: "We've got reserve powers if we need them."
Raab said it was "much better" if an agreement was made through a "collaborative approach", but added: "Ultimately we need to take action."
Raab also appealed to the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "do the right thing by the people of Manchester".
Wales ban on people visiting from UK hotspots to begin
A ban on travelling to Wales from coronavirus hotspots elsewhere in the UK comes into effect this evening.
First Minister Mark Drakeford asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson twice to stop people in areas of England with high coronavirus rates from travelling.
But after receiving no reply, the first minister used devolved powers to shut Wales' borders to people from hotspots.
As we mentioned earlier, US
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of panicking and "doing nothing" when it came to managing the pandemic, not even consistently wearing a face mask.
"We're in a situation
where we have 210,000 plus people dead and what's he doing? Nothing. He's still not wearing masks," Biden said at a campaign event in Philadelphia.
His remarks were made at
a TV voter question-and-answer
session, which replaced a cancelled second presidential
debate.
At a simultaneous town hall
meeting in Miami, Trump rejected criticism of his record, saying his
administration had done an "amazing" job.
Talks are due to continue later between government and local leaders
over moving Greater Manchester and Lancashire to the toughest tier of rules
Millions more
people in England will move to the second
highest tier of restrictions - high alert - from Saturday,
including London, Essex (apart from Southend and Thurrock), York, North East
Derbyshire, Chesterfield, Erewash in Derbyshire, Elmbridge in Surrey, and
Barrow in Furness, Cumbria
In the US, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a town hall campaign meeting in Philadelphia that Donald Trump had refused to boost efforts to combat the virus even after testing positive: "What's he doing? Nothing. He's still not wearing masks."
President Trump, at a separate event in Miami, rejected criticism of his handling of the pandemic, saying he had done an "amazing" job
In China, a coronavirus vaccine has been found to be safe and to trigger immune
responses in combined early and mid-stage trials
- The first flight from New Zealand to Australia under a new so-called "travel bubble" has landed
- France has reported a large jump in new Covid-19 cases ahead of a night-time curfew being imposed on Paris and eight other cities on Saturday
-
The Spanish region of Catalonia has introduced tougher new coronavirus restrictions - including closing some bars and restaurants - to try to halt a resurgence of the disease in the area
-
The row over
England's three-tier regional Covid restrictions is "very damaging to public health", a scientist advising the government has warned
-
Wales ban on people visiting from UK hotspots to begin
A ban on travelling to Wales from coronavirus hotspots elsewhere in the UK comes into effect this evening.
First Minister Mark Drakeford asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson twice to stop people in areas of England with high coronavirus rates from travelling.
But after receiving no reply, the first minister used devolved powers to shut Wales' borders to people from hotspots.
The ban will cover all of Northern Ireland, England's tier two and three areas and the Scottish central belt.
Biden on Trump: 'What's he doing? Nothing'
As we mentioned earlier, US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of panicking and "doing nothing" when it came to managing the pandemic, not even consistently wearing a face mask.
"We're in a situation where we have 210,000 plus people dead and what's he doing? Nothing. He's still not wearing masks," Biden said at a campaign event in Philadelphia.
His remarks were made at a TV voter question-and-answer session, which replaced a cancelled second presidential debate.
At a simultaneous town hall meeting in Miami, Trump rejected criticism of his record, saying his administration had done an "amazing" job.
UK: Check the rules where you live
Coronavirus rules vary depending on whether you live in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.
Millions of people are also affected by extra local restrictions, with England now divided into three tiers: medium, high and very high.
What's the three-tier system in England?
London and Essex are among the areas moving into Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions from Saturday. It means millions more people won't be able to mix with other households indoors.
The announcement follows the introduction of England's new three-tier system. Other parts of the UK have also introduced new restrictions.
Every area of England now falls into three categories - medium (Tier 1), high (Tier 2) or very high (Tier 3) - depending on the local rate of infection.
It's early morning here in London as we resume our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We will be updating you on the latest news from the UK and around the world.
Here are some of the latest key developments: