Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Raab says there is a "risk" that the government's three-tiered approach will not work.

"The answer to this risk is to lean in" and "make it work as effectively and swiftly as possible," he says.

Raab says the scientific advice is that "if we do it properly" the system can be effective.

He says it is one way to avoid a more "severe" set of national lockdown measures.

Raab adds that he understands the concerns raised by local MPs and leaders about the damage to the economy in parts of England under stricter measures, but that "the damage to the economy would be much worse if we had a national lockdown."