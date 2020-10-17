Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Prof Sir John Bell, who has advised the government on its coronavirus testing programme, says a "circuit-breaker" - a short, limited lockdown - is now needed as cases soar to "eye-watering" levels in some parts of the UK.

He warned there were signs compliance with rules and regulations was reducing and that it is hard to get on top of outbreaks while "just biting around the edges".

Sir John told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Things look pretty grave at the moment and the numbers are going up pretty rapidly.

"The other phenomenon you're seeing is that people are pretty unhappy, they are tired, this has been going on too long, they can't go about their business, they can't do the normal things they would expect to do. Hospital staff are exhausted from the last go."

He added: "I can see very little way of getting on top of this without some kind of a circuit-breaker, because the numbers are actually pretty eye-watering in some bits of the country and I think it's going to be pretty hard to get on top of this just biting around the edges."

Sir John says he thinks "there will be every effort to keep schools open".

"This is not a good place to be so if in the end we have to take kids out for two weeks, calm it all down and then embed it in a much more rigorous testing regime then that's maybe what we may have to do."