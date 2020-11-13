Diwali installation at Canary Wharf
Covid rules plea ahead of Diwali weekend

Live Reporting

Edited by Martha Buckley

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Floral display for Diwali at Jubilee Park fountains in Canary Wharf
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: A floating floral display was created to mark Diwali at Canary Wharf in London, but many celebrations are cancelled

    Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. Here's a look at the main headlines this morning to bring you up to speed:

    • Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said Diwali celebrations will be difficult this year but urged the Hindu community to stick to lockdown restrictions and meet up virtually this weekend. A practising Hindu, Sunak said: "We're going to get through this."
    • People with learning disabilities were up to six times more likely to die from Covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic, a report has found. The charity Mencap said the government “failed to protect” a vulnerable group.
    • More than 800 police officers have tested positive since the pandemic began, new figures show. The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said there was a “constant worry” offenders might spit or cough at them
