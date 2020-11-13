Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. Here's a look at the main headlines this morning to bring you up to speed:
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said Diwali celebrations will be difficult this year but urged the Hindu community to stick to lockdown restrictions and meet up virtually this weekend. A practising Hindu, Sunak said: "We're going to get through this."
More than 800 police officers have tested positive since the pandemic began, new figures show. The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said there was a “constant worry” offenders might spit or cough at them
Live Reporting
Edited by Martha Buckley
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said Diwali celebrations will be difficult this year but urged the Hindu community to stick to lockdown restrictions and meet up virtually this weekend. A practising Hindu, Sunak said: "We're going to get through this."
-
People with learning disabilities were up to six times more likely to die from Covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic, a report has found. The charity Mencap said the government “failed to protect” a vulnerable group.
-
More than 800 police officers have tested positive since the pandemic began, new figures show. The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said there was a “constant worry” offenders might spit or cough at them
-
The number of job adverts posted has risen to its highest level since March. Wales and the north-west of England have seen the most marked recovery, while London saw a fall in vacancies
-
MPs have called for better remote participation in Parliament after an MP with cancer was unable to take part in a debate about the illness. Ex-minister Tracey Crouch could not speak because current rules only allow limited video link contributions during the pandemic.
-
In Northern Ireland, tougher Covid-19 restrictions will continue for one more week. But hair salons and coffee shops will be able to reopen from next Friday as part of a phased easing of regulations
-
And Fife, Perth and Kinross and Angus moved to Scotland’s level three restrictions at 06:00 GMT with further limits on the hospitality industry, including a ban on alcohol sales, and tighter travel rules.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. Here's a look at the main headlines this morning to bring you up to speed: