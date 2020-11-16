Boris Johnson

Johnson optimistic on vaccines as he self-isolates

Edited by Martha Buckley and Helier Cheung

  1. Latest developments around the world

    Medical staff at Strasbourg's university hospital attend training for new staff to reinforce ICU regular crews who face a second wave of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Strasbourg, France, on 13 November 2020
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: France may have passed the epidemic peak of its second wave, its health minister says

    On the international side of things, here are the latest developments related to the epidemic.

    • New curbs are being imposed in some US states as the number of cases in the country passes 11 million and hospital admissions hit record levels
    • South Australia goes on high alert after the authorities there say they are facing a "dangerous situation" as 18 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state's first outbreak since April
    • In Germany, the federal government and regional leaders are to discuss tightening restrictions, bringing the country closer to a full lockdown
    • But in some good news, French Health Minister Olivier Véran has said in an interview that France may "have passed an epidemic peak", noting that the number of diagnosed cases has been dropping for 10 consecutive days after a new lockdown was imposed
    • India has announced a new 12-point plan in the capital Delhi, including more ICU beds and doubling the amount of testing, to tackle a growing number of cases

  2. Johnson feels 'fit as a butcher's dog'

    Following the news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in self-isolation, the PM has tweeted a video to say he's "in good health" with "no symptoms".

    He says the "good news" is that England's contact-tracing programme "is working ever-more efficiently", but the bad news is "they've pinged me".

    "It doesn't matter that we were all doing social distancing, it doesn't matter that I'm fit as a butcher's dog, feel great - so many people do in my circumstances. And actually it doesn't matter that I've had the disease and I'm bursting with antibodies," he says.

    In April, Johnson spent three nights in intensive care after falling ill with coronavirus.

    Johnson adds in his Twitter video that he's self-isolating with a "high heart" that the UK is getting on top of the virus, and hopes "those who really need it" can get a vaccine before Christmas.

  3. PM self-isolates, and other UK headlines

    Boris Johnson and Lee Anderson
    Copyright: LEE ANDERSON MP/FACEBOOK
    Image caption: Boris Johnson said he observed all guidelines and distancing advice during his meeting with Lee Anderson on Thursday

    Good morning from London and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here are some of the stories making headlines in the UK:

