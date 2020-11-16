In Germany, the federal government and regional leaders are to discuss tightening restrictions, bringing the country closer to a full lockdown
But in some good news, French Health Minister Olivier Véran has said in an interview that France may "have passed an epidemic peak", noting that the number of diagnosed cases has been dropping for 10 consecutive days after a new lockdown was imposed
India has announced a new 12-point plan in the capital Delhi, including more ICU beds and doubling the amount of testing, to tackle a growing number of cases
Johnson feels 'fit as a butcher's dog'
Following the news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in self-isolation, the PM has tweeted a video to say he's "in good health" with "no symptoms".
He says the "good news" is that England's contact-tracing programme "is working ever-more efficiently", but the bad
news is "they've pinged me".
"It doesn't matter that we were all
doing social distancing, it doesn't matter that I'm fit as a butcher's dog,
feel great - so many people do in my circumstances. And actually it doesn't matter that
I've had the disease and I'm bursting with antibodies," he says.
Two new Covid testing "mega
labs" will open in early 2021, at Leamington Spa in the Midlands and at an
unconfirmed site in Scotland, to try to double the UK's daily coronavirus
testing capacity, the government has said
New curbs are being imposed in some US states as the number of cases in the country passes 11 million and hospital admissions hit record levels
- South Australia goes on high alert after the authorities there say they are facing a "dangerous situation" as 18 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state's first outbreak since April
Boris Johnson is beginning
his first working day in self-isolation in Downing Street after meeting an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19
The PM says he’s “bursting
with antibodies” and “fit as a butcher’s dog” – but will be following
self-isolation rules nevertheless
A major trial of a vaccine to protect against Covid-19 has launched - the third such trial in the UK. It uses
a genetically modified common cold virus to train the immune system
And a new report has warned
that widespread working from home could lead to an increase in racism and prejudice
On Sunday, the government announced a further 24,962 confirmed cases in the UK and 168 new deaths
In April, Johnson spent three nights in intensive care after falling ill with coronavirus.
Johnson adds in his Twitter video that he's self-isolating with a "high heart" that the UK is getting on top of the virus, and hopes "those who really need it" can get a vaccine before Christmas.
