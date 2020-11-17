Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Further to Dr Susan Hopkins' comments last night, the housing secretary says the government is reviewing the pre-lockdown three-tiered system of coronavirus restrictions in England.

Robert Jenrick said the measures under the old system varied “quite a bit” in different parts of the country and ministers will be looking at which rules were most effective.

The government hopes to return to a tiered system of coronavirus rules once England's national lockdown ends on 2 December.

“I think in the new tiers we’d like greater consistency and we will have to look at the evidence to see which of those measures were actually the most impactful on the virus,” Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast.

He said the government has not yet come to a decision on whether they will bring in a tier four - which would impose even tougher restrictions than seen previously.