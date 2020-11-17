Further to Dr Susan Hopkins' comments last night, the housing secretary says the government is reviewing the pre-lockdown three-tiered system of coronavirus restrictions in England.
Robert Jenrick said the measures under the old system varied “quite
a bit” in different parts of the country and ministers will be looking at which
rules were most effective.
The government hopes to return to a tiered system of coronavirus rules once England's national lockdown ends on 2 December.
“I think in the new tiers we’d like greater consistency and
we will have to look at the evidence to see which of those measures were
actually the most impactful on the virus,” Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast.
He said the government has not yet come to a decision on whether
they will bring in a tier four - which would impose even tougher restrictions than
seen previously.
A number of US states, from California
to New Jersey, have imposed new restrictions as the number of cases continue to
surge in the country ahead of the holiday season which kicks off with
Thanksgiving later this month. State governors and mayors are restricting
gatherings and encouraging or requiring people to wear face coverings
Sweden has announced new restrictions on public gatherings,
banning public events of more than eight people from next Tuesday. Currently, up to
300 can attend some events. Prime
Minister Stefan Lofven warned the situation “is going to get worse”
Denmark's government says it's reached agreement
with enough other parties to pass legislation to permit a total cull of farm-raised mink, because of coronavirus. The legislation will also temporarily ban
the practice of farming mink for fur till the start of 2022.
In the US, President-elect Joe Biden has warned "people
may die" as a result of the pandemic if his incoming administration continues to be impeded by President Donald Trump, and that co-ordination was needed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
A number of US states, from California
to New Jersey, have imposed new restrictions as the number of cases continue to
surge in the country ahead of the holiday season which kicks off with
Thanksgiving later this month. State governors and mayors are restricting
gatherings and encouraging or requiring people to wear face coverings
- Hungary and Poland have blocked approval of the EU's budget over a
clause that ties funding with adherence to the rule of law in the bloc. The package includes €750bn (£673bn; $888bn) for a Covid recovery fund
- Sweden has announced new restrictions on public gatherings,
banning public events of more than eight people from next Tuesday. Currently, up to
300 can attend some events. Prime
Minister Stefan Lofven warned the situation “is going to get worse”
- Denmark's government says it's reached agreement
with enough other parties to pass legislation to permit a total cull of farm-raised mink, because of coronavirus. The legislation will also temporarily ban
the practice of farming mink for fur till the start of 2022.
A senior health official has
suggested the regional tiered system of measures in England may have to be "strengthened" to get the country "through the
winter"
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce whether
the toughest Covid restrictions will be imposed in the west of Scotland
The second national lockdown is going to push sex workers "even deeper into crisis", according to a campaign group
Figures show 53 people were discharged from hospital into Welsh care homes within 15 days of a positive Covid test at the start of the pandemic
pandemic
A mass Covid-19 testing trial taking place in Liverpool
has found 700 people had the virus despite having no symptoms
EasyJet has reported a loss of £1.27bn – its first annual loss in its 25-year history – as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact on the airline industry
on the airline industry
