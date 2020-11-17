London Covid scene
Live

England post-lockdown tiers 'may need strengthening'

preview
1,768
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Claudia Allen and Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Tier system in England 'being reviewed'

    Robert Jenrick
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Further to Dr Susan Hopkins' comments last night, the housing secretary says the government is reviewing the pre-lockdown three-tiered system of coronavirus restrictions in England.

    Robert Jenrick said the measures under the old system varied “quite a bit” in different parts of the country and ministers will be looking at which rules were most effective.

    The government hopes to return to a tiered system of coronavirus rules once England's national lockdown ends on 2 December.

    “I think in the new tiers we’d like greater consistency and we will have to look at the evidence to see which of those measures were actually the most impactful on the virus,” Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast.

    He said the government has not yet come to a decision on whether they will bring in a tier four - which would impose even tougher restrictions than seen previously.

  2. Latest news from around the world

    Here's a look at what's happening:

    • In the US, President-elect Joe Biden has warned "people may die" as a result of the pandemic if his incoming administration continues to be impeded by President Donald Trump, and that co-ordination was needed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
    • A number of US states, from California to New Jersey, have imposed new restrictions as the number of cases continue to surge in the country ahead of the holiday season which kicks off with Thanksgiving later this month. State governors and mayors are restricting gatherings and encouraging or requiring people to wear face coverings
    • Hungary and Poland have blocked approval of the EU's budget over a clause that ties funding with adherence to the rule of law in the bloc. The package includes €750bn (£673bn; $888bn) for a Covid recovery fund
    • Sweden has announced new restrictions on public gatherings, banning public events of more than eight people from next Tuesday. Currently, up to 300 can attend some events. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven warned the situation “is going to get worse”
    • Denmark's government says it's reached agreement with enough other parties to pass legislation to permit a total cull of farm-raised mink, because of coronavirus. The legislation will also temporarily ban the practice of farming mink for fur till the start of 2022.

  3. ‘England lockdown tiers may need strengthening’

    Dr Susan Hopkins
    Copyright: Reuters

    England's regional Covid tier system may need to be "strengthened" to get the country "through the winter", a senior government adviser has said.

    Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins said they needed to look at what "tiers there may be in the future" when the lockdown ends on 2 December.

    A three-tier system was used in England to tackle the spread of coronavirus before the national lockdown began on 5 November.

    Speaking at the government’s evening coronavirus briefing yesterday, Dr Hopkins said the tier system had had a "different effect in each area".

    "Tier three plus" had led to a reduction in cases in the North West, she said, while tier two "holds in some areas and not in others", depending on "how well individuals are taking that advice in".

    However, she added: "We see very little effect from tier one and when we look at what tiers may be there in the future, we will have to think about strengthening them to get us through the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone."

    Read more on this story here.

  4. Tuesday's coronavirus news across the UK

    A woman in a face mask
    Copyright: EPA

    Good morning and welcome to today's coronavirus live page.

    Here's a round-up of the main UK headlines this Tuesday:

Back to top