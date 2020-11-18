Reuters Copyright: Reuters France has now recorded two million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic Image caption: France has now recorded two million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic

French Health Minister Jérôme Salomon says the number of people suffering from depression has doubled between the end of September and November. People struggling financially or those with previous psychological problems have been particularly affected, he says. He’s urged people to keep in touch with family and friends, limit smoking and drinking and not to follow the news constantly.

Czech primary schoolchildren have been off for nearly a month but today the first two years have gone back to class. Face coverings are compulsory for everyone.

Thousands of protesters defied a ban on gatherings in Slovakia last night to protest Covid measures in several cities. They called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign.

Spain’s Madrid region wants pharmacies to test all the capital’s 6.6 million residents for coronavirus by Christmas using antigen tests. But the national government says it could create a “false security” because of the risk of false negatives, and it says pharmacies could be put at risk.

The Dutch health minister wants everyone to take a Covid test on average once a month from next March, whether or not they have symptoms. That would involve 10 million tests a month, he says.

Italy has recorded 731 deaths, the highest daily toll since April. Lombardy in the north has seen a doubling of infections. Meanwhile an Ipsos opinion poll suggests 16% of Italians won’t use a vaccine should it become available in 2021.