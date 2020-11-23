Analysis: More tests to reduce self-isolation could boost compliance
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
Close contacts of people who test positive for coronavirus will be offered the opportunity to be tested every day for a week and they will not need to isolate unless they test positive, the government has said.
The repeat testing scheme will be trialled in Liverpool from next week, and will be extended across the NHS and care homes in December if the results are promising. After that it would be rolled out to everyone from January.
The idea of shortening the
isolation period for close contacts in the UK is an interesting development.
Other countries have made this
move in the acknowledgement that large numbers of people are not completing
their 14-day isolation if they are a close contact.
The 14-day timeframe was
introduced as that is the length of time incubation and the
development of symptoms can take, in theory.
But the problem when infection
rates are high is that people can find themselves having to come in and out of
isolation on a regular basis.
What is more, there is little
evidence of how many infections the isolation of close contacts is actually
preventing.
The result is that compliance is
low. NHS Test and Trace estimates half of people asked to isolate follow the
rules, although other studies have suggested it is even lower.
"The number of cases is now clearly starting to fall across the whole of the UK," he told BBC Breakfast.
But he said the tiered system replacing the lockdown, when it ends on 2 December, will still have to be strengthened because while the previous top-tier restrictions succeeded in flattening cases, "we need to bring them down".
The health secretary said Liverpool, which was in the top tier before the lockdown, was "a really good example of how we can beat this virus".
He added that the combination of mass testing, which was piloted in the city, and restrictions had brought Liverpool cases down "really quite remarkably".
The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide is approaching 60 million - and currently stands at more than 58.6 million according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.3 million people have died with the virus
WATCH: Hancock signals 'after Easter' timing for normal life
Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomes news that the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms, its trial shows.
And he says life will start to return to normal, with an effective, approved vaccine, after Easter in 2021.
The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms, a large-scale trial has shown.
It is both a triumph and a disappointment after vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna showed 95% protection.
However, the Oxford jab is far cheaper, and is easier to store and get to every corner of the world than the other two - so it will still play a significant role in tackling the pandemic, if it is approved by regulators.
There is also intriguing data that suggests perfecting the dose could increase protection up to 90%.
UK could start to get 'back to normal' after Easter - Hancock
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is “really pleased” with the news from the Oxford University vaccine trial, suggesting it could help the country to start to get "back to normal" after Easter.
The vaccine stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms, according to a large-scale trial, but data also suggests perfecting the dose could increase protection up to 90%.
The UK government has pre-ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine - enough to immunise 50 million people.
Hancock told BBC Breakfast that, subject to regulatory approval, the government hoped to start vaccinating people next month.
“The bulk of the vaccine rollout programme will be in January, February, March. And we hope that some time after Easter things will be able to start to get back to normal,” he said.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a quick update of the main stories from the UK this morning:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the results from the Oxford Covid vaccine trial as "fantastic" and "incredibly exciting". The vaccine stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms, a large-scale trial shows
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has raised concerns about the world's poorest countries securing access to Covid-19 vaccines
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a "global mechanism" that would use QR codes to help establish an individual’s health status and open up international travel
-
The first Americans to receive a Covid vaccine could get it as soon as 11 December, according to the head of the US vaccine programme
-
The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide is approaching 60 million - and currently stands at more than 58.6 million according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.3 million people have died with the virus
Gyms and non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen in all areas
-
The 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants will be relaxed - last orders will remain at 10pm but customers will have an extra hour to drink and eat up
-
A ban on outdoor grassroots sports will be lifted
-
Mass testing will be introduced in all areas in the highest tier
-
Most areas will be put in the higher tiers - high risk or very high risk - with details about which tier each region will be placed in expected on Thursday
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the results from the Oxford Covid vaccine trial as "fantastic" and "incredibly exciting". The vaccine stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms, a large-scale trial shows
-
Gyms and non-essential shops in all areas are expected to be allowed to reopen when England's lockdown ends on 2 December
-
While parts of the country’s three-tier system will be toughened, the 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants will be relaxed
-
A ban on outdoor grassroots sports in England is also set to be lifted
-
Johnson will explain the detail of England's return to the "three tier system" in a statement later
-
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said people "will not see austerity" when he makes spending announcements for public services this week, despite the billions spent on the pandemic response
-
Train companies are extending a scheme offering free travel to those fleeing domestic abuse in Great Britain until the end of March next year
Merkel 'worried' about vaccine for poor countries
As we reported earlier, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is concerned about the world's poorest people securing access to Covid-19 vaccines.
She was speaking during a virtual G20 summit which saw leaders promise a fair distribution of jabs.
But Merkel warned progress was slow and was worried "nothing has been done" yet - saying she would raise the matter with global vaccine alliance Gavi.
During the conference, the world's richest nations promised to support poor countries whose economies have been badly damaged by the crisis, but gave few details about what spending would involve.
Read more here.
New England tier system 'will have to be stronger' - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said England's three-tier system of coronavirus rules will "have to be stronger" than it was before the current four-week lockdown.
“The number of cases is now clearly starting to fall across the whole of the UK,” he told BBC Breakfast.
But he said the tiered system replacing the lockdown, when it ends on 2 December, will still have to be strengthened because while the previous top-tier restrictions succeeded in flattening cases, "we need to bring them down".
The health secretary said Liverpool, which was in the top tier before the lockdown, was "a really good example of how we can beat this virus".
He added that the combination of mass testing, which was piloted in the city, and restrictions had brought Liverpool cases down "really quite remarkably".
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a quick update of the main stories from the UK this morning: