Close contacts of people who test positive for coronavirus will be offered the opportunity to be tested every day for a week and they will not need to isolate unless they test positive, the government has said.

The repeat testing scheme will be trialled in Liverpool from next week, and will be extended across the NHS and care homes in December if the results are promising. After that it would be rolled out to everyone from January.

The idea of shortening the isolation period for close contacts in the UK is an interesting development.

Other countries have made this move in the acknowledgement that large numbers of people are not completing their 14-day isolation if they are a close contact.

The 14-day timeframe was introduced as that is the length of time incubation and the development of symptoms can take, in theory.

But the problem when infection rates are high is that people can find themselves having to come in and out of isolation on a regular basis.

What is more, there is little evidence of how many infections the isolation of close contacts is actually preventing.

The result is that compliance is low. NHS Test and Trace estimates half of people asked to isolate follow the rules, although other studies have suggested it is even lower.

Some have called for more pragmatism, arguing a shorter isolation will be more effective in controlling the spread of the virus because of greater compliance.

By linking it to regular testing, the government hopes this will be achieved while minimising the risk.