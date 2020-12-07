Were you out and about doing Christmas shopping over the weekend? If so, congratulations on being so organised.
Shoppers in England flocked back to high streets and malls after stores reopened last week.
But on average, shopper numbers were a quarter below 2019 levels, according to market research firm Springboard.
It says across the UK as a whole, footfall was down by 30% compared to the same December weekend last year.
It comes on the back of a dreadful week for the retail industry with Topshop-owner Arcadia falling into administration and Debenhams saying it would be closing its 124 stores by March after it failed to find a buyer.
Immunity begins to kick in after the first dose but reaches its full effect seven days after the second dose.
"The key thing that we know from other vaccine programmes is actually making sure that people come back for that second dose," she told BBC Breakfast.
She said the 21-day gap must be factored into the appointments that people are given.
"I think that's the key challenge," she added.
Most of California under strict new lockdown
Most parts of California are
under a strict new lockdown, as Covid-19 cases surge across the state and the
country.
The stay-at-home order was introduced after intensive care
capacity in the US state shrank. Many businesses will be closed, and people will be banned from meeting anyone outside their household.
Around 85% of the state's 40
million residents will be affected by the new rules, which will be in place for at least three weeks and cover the
Christmas holiday.
The US has seen a sharp rise in cases and Covid-related deaths
in recent weeks. The surge could be partly down to last month's Thanksgiving
holiday, when millions of Americans travelled around the US.
Find out more about the restrictions in California here.
Trump's lawyer Giuliani tests positive and other global stories
Here's a reminder of the top stories from around the world:
US President Donald
Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is being treated in hospital after
testing positive for Covid-19, according to US media reports. Giuliani has
been leading Trump's legal challenges against the results of last month's presidential election
Around
85% of people living in the US state of California face a strict new
lockdown, with many businesses closed and people banned from meeting
anyone outside their household. The new order, which comes after the US
recorded a new high of 200,000 daily cases, will last at least three weeks
and covers the Christmas holiday
Six
patients have died in a hospital in northern Pakistan after oxygen
supplies ran low. A delay in deliveries meant more than 200 patients were left for hours on reduced oxygen
An
international passenger flight has landed in Australia's second-largest
city, Melbourne, for the first time in five months. Travellers on the
flight will stay in the state of Victoria's hotel quarantine system.
Vaccine rollout 'marathon not a sprint'
Hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are being distributed around the UK in time to begin the immunisation programme on Tuesday.
Weekend shoppers return - but in reduced numbers
Trump lawyer Giuliani tweets from hospital
"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!" the president wrote in a tweet on Sunday night.
Giuliani later tweeted to say he was "getting great care and feeling good". "Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything," he added.
The 76-year-old has led the Trump campaign's legal challenges against the results of November's presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.
It is unclear when or how Giuliani contracted Covid-19, but he is the latest person close to the president to test positive for the virus.
On Wednesday, Giuliani appeared at a hearing in Michigan without wearing a face covering, and asked a witness sitting next to him if she would "be comfortable" taking her mask off to speak.
Trump and his team have been criticised for shunning safety guidance during the pandemic.
Don't miss your second dose, nurses warn
Making sure people get a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be a "key challenge", according to Helen Donovan, professional lead for public health at the Royal College of Nursing.
The vaccine is given as two injections, 21 days apart, with the second dose being a booster.
Vaccine rollout 'marathon not a sprint'
Hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are being distributed around the UK in time to begin the immunisation programme on Tuesday.
Hospitals in all four nations will serve as hubs, but NHS England's medical director warned the process would be a "marathon, not a sprint".
Prof Stephen Powis said it would take "many months" to vaccinate everybody who needs it.
Frontline health staff, those over 80, and care home workers will be first to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
In England, 50 hospitals have been initially chosen to serve as hubs for administering the vaccine.
Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will also begin their vaccination programmes from hospitals on Tuesday.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our coronavirus live page. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on the pandemic from the UK and around the world all day.