Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Regent Street in central London was pedestrianised on Saturday Image caption: Regent Street in central London was pedestrianised on Saturday

Were you out and about doing Christmas shopping over the weekend? If so, congratulations on being so organised.

Shoppers in England flocked back to high streets and malls after stores reopened last week.

But on average, shopper numbers were a quarter below 2019 levels, according to market research firm Springboard.

It says across the UK as a whole, footfall was down by 30% compared to the same December weekend last year.

It comes on the back of a dreadful week for the retail industry with Topshop-owner Arcadia falling into administration and Debenhams saying it would be closing its 124 stores by March after it failed to find a buyer.

