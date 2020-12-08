The Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London
Live

UK's first vaccine recipient 'so privileged' to get jab

preview
4,698
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman

All times stated are UK

  1. Who’s getting the vaccine first?

    Someone being injected
    Copyright: Science Photo Library

    As we’ve been reporting, today marks the beginning of the UK’s mass Covid-19 vaccination programme.

    But who gets the jab first and when might you be eligible to receive it?

    The vaccines are being given to those deemed most vulnerable by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

    Top of the list are frontline health staff, over-80s, and care home workers, all of whom will receive the jab from hospital hubs that are able to store the vaccine at the -70C temperatures they need to be kept at.

    Residents in care homes will start to be vaccinated within two weeks and other high-priority groups will follow over the coming months.

    Read more

  2. Hancock: Vaccine roll-out offers a 'way through' pandemic

    Matt Hancock
    Copyright: Reuters

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the start of the rollout of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine means there is "finally" a "way through" the coronavirus crisis.

    Mr Hancock told Sky News it made him "quite emotional" to see photos of Margaret Keenan receive the jab.

    "It has been such a tough year for so many people and finally we have our way through it - our light at the end of the tunnel, as so many people are saying.

    "And just watching Margaret there - it seems so simple having a jab in your arm, but that will protect Margaret and it will protect the people around her.

    "And if we manage to do that in what is going to be one of the biggest programmes in NHS history, if we manage to do that for everybody who is vulnerable to this disease then we can move on."

  3. Watch the moment the first patient receives Covid vaccine

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: First Pfizer vaccine given to 90-year-old woman

    This was the moment that Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outside trial conditions.

    Applause broke out after she received the first dose at the University Hospital in Coventry just over an hour ago.

  4. Margaret Keenan 'so privileged' to receive vaccine first

    A 90-year-old grandmother who was the first person to receive a coronavirus vaccine in the UK, outside of trial conditions, has said she felt "so privileged" to receive the jab.

    Early riser Margaret Keenan, known to friends and family as Maggie, turns 91 next week.

    She said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19 - it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”

    Maggie is a former jewellery shop assistant who only retired four years ago.

    She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren and is looking forward to being able to go out again once she receives the top up dose.

    Maggie had been self-isolating for most of the year and is planning on having a very small family ‘bubble’ Christmas to keep safe.

    Originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, she has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years.

    She will receive a booster jab in 21 days to ensure she has the best chance of being protected against the virus.

    NHS matron May Parsons said it was a “huge honour” to be the first in the country to deliver the vaccine to a patient.

    Speaking at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, she said: "I’m just glad that I’m able to play a part in this historic day.

    “The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

    May, originally from the Philippines, has worked in the NHS for the last 24 years and been at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire since 2003.

  5. BreakingNinety-year-old becomes first to receive jab in UK vaccination programme

    Margaret Keenan
    Copyright: PA Media

    Ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, outside trial conditions.

    She received the injection from Matron May Parsons at University Hospital in Coventry at 06:30 GMT.

    She has lived in Coventry for 60 years and worked in a local jewellery shop until she was 86.

    The vaccination programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.

  6. 'V-day' as roll-out of the coronavirus jab to begin

    The first people in the UK are today receiving a coronavirus jab on what has been dubbed "V-Day", as the mass vaccination programme begins.

    About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are to provide the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff.

    The programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.

    The UK will be the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.

    Vaccination will not be compulsory.

    Read more

  7. What’s happening around the world?

    Meanwhile, here are the latest international headlines this morning:

    • The US’ top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of another surge in coronavirus cases after Christmas - even as the country struggles to cope with the rise that followed last month’s Thanksgiving celebrations
    • The governors of the two biggest states in the US, California and New York, have warned of a crisis in hospitals
    • Israel has announced a nationwide night-time curfew ahead of one of the main festivals in the Jewish calendar, Hannukah. The rules will come into effect from Wednesday
    • Hong Kong has also unveiled a series of new restrictions, including closing restaurants from 18:00

  8. Good morning

    A woman receives a vaccine
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Welcome to our live coverage.

    It’s a big day for the UK today so do stay with us for all the latest developments.

    Here are the latest headlines:

Back to top