ReutersCopyright: Reuters EPACopyright: EPA
Medical experts advising the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) have recommended emergency approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus
vaccine. The decision comes after a 23-member panel met to determine
whether the drug’s benefits outweigh the risks
In Australia, a promising vaccine candidate has been
abandoned after trial
participants returned false HIV positive results. Australia had previously
agreed to buy 51 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Australian
firm CSL and the University of Queensland. The government said orders of other
vaccines would now fill the shortfall
EU leaders have struck a deal over the bloc’s €1.8tn
(£1.64tn; $2.2tn) budget and Covid recovery fund, after reaching a compromise
with Hungary and Poland. The two nations had threatened a veto over a clause
that tied funding with adherence to the rule of law
Pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say a
Covid-19 vaccine they were developing has showed an insufficient immune
response in clinical trials. They say they will research other options with a
view to coming up with an effective product by the end of next year
France is tightening its restrictions over the Christmas
period due to rising case numbers, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. The nightly
curfew that comes into force on 15 December has been brought forward by an
hour to 20:00 and will be enforced on New Year’s, Eve ruling out public celebrations
A coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden has told Americans not to attend Christmas
parties. Dr Michael Osterholm has urged people to refrain from seeing anyone from
outside their immediate households. He warned of high numbers of cases in the coming weeks. "The next three to six weeks at a minimum are
our Covid weeks," he told CNN.
RSCCopyright: RSC
The public spending watchdog has found that in the early stages of NHS Test and Trace in England, some call handlers were busy for only 1% of their paid hours
Non-essential shops across much of western Scotland - including Glasgow - are re-opening today for the first time in three weeks
In Northern Ireland, non-essential shops, close contact services such as hairdressers and most hospitality businesses are reopening
A report says measures put in place to help NHS England cope with the pandemic have benefitted towns and cities more than rural areas
The Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre and English National Opera are among the arts venues to share £165m in government loans
UK banks can weather the pandemic - Bank of England
UK banks are well prepared for serious economic shocks and can continue to lend during the pandemic, the Bank of England has said.
Banks have built up strong capital buffers since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, the Bank said in its latest financial stability report.
Most risks to the UK's financial stability posed by a no-deal Brexit have been mitigated, it said.
But it warned that "some disruption to financial services could arise".
Read more here.
What's happening around the world?
Here are the latest headlines from around the world:
Arts venues share £165m in government loans
A £19.4m loan for the Royal Shakespeare Company will help to secure its "immediate future", the theatre group says.
The RSC, which said in October that 158 jobs were at risk, has successfully applied for a loan from the UK government's Culture Recovery Fund.
It has not been able to stage full productions since the pandemic began.
Its Stratford-upon-Avon home is under tier three rules - the strictest measures available - meaning all entertainment venues need to be closed.
The National Theatre, Southbank Centre and English National Opera are among other organisations set to benefit from the £165m being offered in "repayable finance", the Department for Culture Media and Sport said.
Read more here.
What's happening in the UK?
Here's an overview of the stories that have been making headlines in the UK in recent hours:
