Vaccination centre in the UK
US moves closer to vaccine approval and rollout

Edited by Mal Siret and Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

  1. UK banks can weather the pandemic - Bank of England

    Bank of England
    UK banks are well prepared for serious economic shocks and can continue to lend during the pandemic, the Bank of England has said.

    Banks have built up strong capital buffers since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, the Bank said in its latest financial stability report.

    Most risks to the UK's financial stability posed by a no-deal Brexit have been mitigated, it said.

    But it warned that "some disruption to financial services could arise".

  2. What's happening around the world?

    A sign at the Food and Drug Administration
    Here are the latest headlines from around the world:

    • Medical experts advising the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended emergency approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The decision comes after a 23-member panel met to determine whether the drug’s benefits outweigh the risks
    • In Australia, a promising vaccine candidate has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results. Australia had previously agreed to buy 51 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Australian firm CSL and the University of Queensland. The government said orders of other vaccines would now fill the shortfall
    • EU leaders have struck a deal over the bloc’s €1.8tn (£1.64tn; $2.2tn) budget and Covid recovery fund, after reaching a compromise with Hungary and Poland. The two nations had threatened a veto over a clause that tied funding with adherence to the rule of law
    • Pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say a Covid-19 vaccine they were developing has showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials. They say they will research other options with a view to coming up with an effective product by the end of next year
    • France is tightening its restrictions over the Christmas period due to rising case numbers, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. The nightly curfew that comes into force on 15 December has been brought forward by an hour to 20:00 and will be enforced on New Year’s, Eve ruling out public celebrations
    • A coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden has told Americans not to attend Christmas parties. Dr Michael Osterholm has urged people to refrain from seeing anyone from outside their immediate households. He warned of high numbers of cases in the coming weeks. "The next three to six weeks at a minimum are our Covid weeks," he told CNN.

  3. Arts venues share £165m in government loans

    Royal Shakespeare Company
    Copyright: RSC

    A £19.4m loan for the Royal Shakespeare Company will help to secure its "immediate future", the theatre group says.

    The RSC, which said in October that 158 jobs were at risk, has successfully applied for a loan from the UK government's Culture Recovery Fund.

    It has not been able to stage full productions since the pandemic began.

    Its Stratford-upon-Avon home is under tier three rules - the strictest measures available - meaning all entertainment venues need to be closed.

    The National Theatre, Southbank Centre and English National Opera are among other organisations set to benefit from the £165m being offered in "repayable finance", the Department for Culture Media and Sport said.

  4. What's happening in the UK?

    Shopping street in Belfast
    Non-essential stores in Belfast will begin their first day of full trading after restrictions were lifted

    Here's an overview of the stories that have been making headlines in the UK in recent hours:

    • The public spending watchdog has found that in the early stages of NHS Test and Trace in England, some call handlers were busy for only 1% of their paid hours
    • A report says measures put in place to help NHS England cope with the pandemic have benefitted towns and cities more than rural areas
  5. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Our teams from London and around the world will be bringing you the latest updates and analysis throughout the day.

