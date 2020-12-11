Reuters Copyright: Reuters

UK banks are well prepared for serious economic shocks and can continue to lend during the pandemic, the Bank of England has said.

Banks have built up strong capital buffers since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, the Bank said in its latest financial stability report .

Most risks to the UK's financial stability posed by a no-deal Brexit have been mitigated, it said.

But it warned that "some disruption to financial services could arise".

