In a statement posted on Twitter, Khan also says he wants them to reopen later in January because of "significant" coronavirus outbreaks among 10 to 19-year-olds.
Testing should be "urgently expanded" to students, he says.
London is currently in tier two, but the capital may be put into tier three restrictions this week - the highest level - following a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Calling for more support for businesses if London is moved to tier three, Khan said: "If the government does decide to introduce further
restrictions in London this week, the economic impact on business could be
catastrophic with hundreds of thousands of livelihoods at stake."
The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are being sent out to distribution centres in the US in the next few hours, marking the start of the biggest inoculation programme in the country’s history.
The US is the worst affected country in the world, with close to 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus and more than 2,000 cases a day.
The government is aiming to vaccinate about three-quarters of its population within the next five to six months.
The initial priority will be 21 million front-line healthcare workers, followed by the roughly three million elderly people in long-term care facilities.
Analysis: How will the GP vaccination plan work in England?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
Once the vaccine is delivered, there will be no messing around. GP practices will receive batches containing 975 doses.
These will have been thawed out - they are kept in ultra-cold storage in hospital - which means practices only have three-and-a-half days to use them up.
It will be all hands on deck therefore with GPs, practice nurses and health care assistants working together to vaccinate the over-80s.
The 100 or so practices getting the vaccine on Monday will be followed by another 100 to 200 over the course of the week.
The rest of the network of 1,200 designated practices - each local area has been asked to nominate one practice to deliver the vaccine - are expected to follow in the coming weeks.
But that will depend on supply. There's thought to be fewer than one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the country - although more is due to arrive from Belgium soon.
What could change the whole speed of rollout is approval of a second vaccine made by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
Regulators are currently assessing the safety and effectiveness of that vaccine, of which there are already over five million doses available.
Sharma: Steady flow of vaccine to UK
BBC Breakfast
Business Secretary Alok Sharma tells BBC Breakfast the government is confident that supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would not be disrupted if there was a no-deal Brexit.
Mr Sharma said there will be a "steady flow" of the vaccine to the UK from Belgium, where it is made.
"We have put in place arrangements to make sure that the distribution of vaccines is not in any way disrupted," he said, adding that he would not go into the detail of the plan.
He said he was "confident" the vaccines "will continue to flow into the UK" after the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.
He said "tens of thousands" of people have already had their first of two jabs in the UK - and the government will look at having mass vaccination centres next year.
GPs in England to begin offering Pfizer jab
Some GPs (family doctors) in England will start vaccinating patients on Monday, with the majority beginning on Tuesday, in the next stage of the rollout of the programme.
The NHS said practices in more than 100 locations will receive their first deliveries of the vaccine later.
Like last week, GP practices will prioritise over-80s, along with health and care staff.
