Under tier three rules, schools can remain open, but pubs and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery, and indoor entertainment venues such as theatres, bowling alleys and cinemas must remain shut.
Reuters
- Dutch PM Mark Rutte has announced that the Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown for five weeks from 15 December until 19 January. All
schools, non-essential shops and many other public venues and spaces will
close. Citizens have been told to refrain from booking non-essential travel
abroad until mid-March
- The first Covid-19 vaccination in the US has taken place, as the country gears up for its largest ever immunisation campaign
The government has threatened legal action against Greenwich Council,
in south-east London, after it wrote to head teachers asking all schools to
move classes online amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The Department for Education
said if the Labour-led council did not withdraw its advice by later this
morning, the government would seek an injunction at the High Court to keep schools open
London council ordered to keep schools open
As we've reported, England's Department for Education has told the Labour-led council of Greenwich that it will seek an injunction at the High Court to enforce its powers to keep schools open- after the council told head teachers to switch to online learning from today given a surge in infections in London.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Using legal powers is a last resort but continuity of education is a national priority."
In Islington, north London, and Waltham Forest, east London, schools were also asked to move lessons online from the end of Tuesday.
It comes as London is due to move into tier three restrictions from Wednesday.
Under tier three rules, schools can remain open, but pubs and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery, and indoor entertainment venues such as theatres, bowling alleys and cinemas must remain shut.
