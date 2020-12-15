UK secondary school
Live

Clash over closure of schools and online teaching

preview
6
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Helier Cheung and Edited by Holly Wallis

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. London council ordered to keep schools open

    School pupils wearing face coverings
    Copyright: PA Media

    As we've reported, England's Department for Education has told the Labour-led council of Greenwich that it will seek an injunction at the High Court to enforce its powers to keep schools open- after the council told head teachers to switch to online learning from today given a surge in infections in London.

    Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Using legal powers is a last resort but continuity of education is a national priority."

    In Islington, north London, and Waltham Forest, east London, schools were also asked to move lessons online from the end of Tuesday.

    It comes as London is due to move into tier three restrictions from Wednesday.

    Under tier three rules, schools can remain open, but pubs and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery, and indoor entertainment venues such as theatres, bowling alleys and cinemas must remain shut.

  2. Lockdown in the Netherlands and first US vaccination

    People do their last Christmas shopping before The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the city centre of Venlo, Netherlands December 14, 2020
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The Netherlands is in lockdown - but restrictions will be eased slightly for Christmas

    Here are the latest developments around the world.

    • Dutch PM Mark Rutte has announced that the Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown for five weeks from 15 December until 19 January. All schools, non-essential shops and many other public venues and spaces will close. Citizens have been told to refrain from booking non-essential travel abroad until mid-March
    • South Africa has announced new restrictions to try to contain a second wave of Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa said a sharp rise in new infections was a cause for great concern as he announced plans to close some beaches and limit mass gatherings over the holiday period
    • The first Covid-19 vaccination in the US has taken place, as the country gears up for its largest ever immunisation campaign
    • Kenya has ordered 24 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, reports say. The Kenyan government will spend 10bn Kenya shillings ($89m; £66m) for the vaccines

  3. Good morning and welcome

    People wearing face coverings
    Copyright: Reuters

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world - it's Mary, Alex, Helier and Holly with you this morning.

    If you’re just joining us, here is a quick round-up of the top headlines in the UK:

    • Millions more people in England will move into the toughest coronavirus restrictions after ministers warned that a new Covid-19 strain may be linked to a rise in infections. London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire will join tier three at 00:01 GMT on Wednesday. Under tier three rules, pubs and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery, and indoor entertainment venues such as theatres, bowling alleys and cinemas must remain shut
    • The government has threatened legal action against Greenwich Council, in south-east London, after it wrote to head teachers asking all schools to move classes online amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The Department for Education said if the Labour-led council did not withdraw its advice by later this morning, the government would seek an injunction at the High Court to keep schools open
    • Having to isolate because of Covid-19 is having a detrimental effect on children's education and well-being, England's chief inspector of schools has warned. Amanda Spielman says periods of repeated isolation have "chipped away" at progress since September's return. In a set of reports looking at the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on children, the Ofsted boss said: "Remote education is better than nothing, but it's no substitute for the classroom”
    • Redundancies rose to a record high of 370,000 in the three months to October as coronavirus continued to batter the UK economy, official statistics show. The unemployment rate rose to 4.9% for the same period, up from 4.8%, the Office for National Statistics said. Firms laid off more staff in anticipation of the end of the furlough scheme, which was originally supposed to finish in October, but has since been extended until March
Back to top