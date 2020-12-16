"Gatherings should be held outside if possible, and participants should wear masks and maintain physical distancing," one suggestion reads.
Indoor gatherings are "especially risky", it said, as old and young people from different households can mix.
"It may feel awkward to wear masks and practise physical distancing when around friends and family, but doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy."
The WHO says that everyone must "play our part" to stop another resurgence in Europe, and asked people to remember that individual decisions this winter "will also impact your communities".
"Despite some fragile progress, Covid-19 transmission across the European region remains widespread and intense," it says. "There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it."
'Stay local if you can' urges government Christmas travel tsar
The UK government's Christmas travel adviser, Sir Peter Hendy, said ministers' message to the public would be "stay local if you can".
He told MPs on the transport committee he was confident there would be no overcrowding on trains during the festive period, but urged passengers to book tickets early.
He explained that "76% of people are not intending to travel - of those that are, 80% are planning to travel by car", which he said meant the nation was "quite well placed for the public transport modes to operate - so far as long distance travel is concerned - entirely within social distancing".
He added he did not anticipate the usual levels of demand for public transport on Boxing Day because the normal retail sales would be cancelled and sporting events would not have spectators.
BreakingFour UK nations agree to continue Christmas rule relaxation
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
The four nations of the UK have agreed to allow the relaxation of Covid rules around Christmas, despite calls for them to be toughened.It’s understood there’s broad agreement not to change the legal regulations, although the final wording of the agreement is being worked on. A statement is expected soon, confirming details.Much stronger advice urging people to be cautious around Christmas is likely later today.It’s understood some parts of the UK may toughen advice on household mixing over the festive period too.
Passengers stranded overnight on ferry after crew catch Covid-19
Port Health Authorities said the Belfast-bound Stena Line ferry could not leave Birkenhead after six members of staff were found to have coronavirus.
The 322 passengers and 53 crew have been told by public health authorities to disembark in Birkenhead.
Stena Line said it was helping passengers find alternative travel and the six crew members who were found to have the virus were "doing well" and showing mild symptoms.
The company said an additional 15 people were isolating after being identified as "close contacts".
UK and India announce vaccine hub partnership
India and the UK have announced a plan to develop a vaccine hub, allowing them to co-operate more closely in fighting future pandemics.
UK Foreign Secertary Dominic Raab made the announcement after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Mr Raab is currently on a three day trip to India.
More than half the world's vaccines are supplied by Indian pharmaceutical companies. The country's Serum Institute is expected to make over a billion doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, currently under development in the UK.
More on those vaccine rollout figures
A little bit more now on the news that more than 130,000 people have received the coronavirus jab in the first week of the UK's vaccine rollout.
Hospitals have given the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to 137,897 people so far, which Nadhim Zahawi, the health minister in charge of vaccine rollout, described as a "really good start".
Italy's death toll in recent days has surpassed the UK's as the highest in Europe and puts it in fifth place worldwide. It has recorded 65,857 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.
Officials from the national statistics bureau ISTAT said total deaths for the year could top 700,000 - something that the organisation's head, Gian Carlo Blangiardo, said had not happened since "1944 when
we were at the height of the Second World War".
An adviser to the health ministry has now called for a total national lockdown to avoid a "national tragedy". Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has banned travel between regions but there are calls for stricter measures.
"We are in a war situation, people don’t realise it but the last time we had this many deaths, bombs were dropping on our cities during the war," public health expert Professor Walter Ricciardi said in a broadcast on Tuesday.
"We have the highest number of deaths in Europe," he said. "What more does it take to make people understand what needs to be done?"
Recap: What can I do and who can I see at Christmas?
South Korean capital nearly out of critical care beds
Officials in the South Korean capital, Seoul, say the city has just three critical care beds left amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
The country reported a record rise of 1,078 new infections on Wednesday as officials struggle to cope with the worst outbreak there since the pandemic began.
"The top priority is securing more hospital beds," Prime
Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting, according to a transcript.
While the country was initially successfully in keeping infections low when the pandemic began, in recent weeks it has seen a jump in cases in the capital. Contact tracers are struggling to track infections among a greater city population of 26 million.
Government officials have ordered all schools to close around the city for a month, but as yet has not raised restrictions to their highest level amid fears of the economic impact.
In total, South Korea has recorded 45,442 cases and 612 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Pregnant women in England allowed support of one person 'at all times'
The guidance says pregnant women "value the support from a partner, relative, friend or other person through pregnancy and childbirth, as it facilitates emotional wellbeing".
Women should therefore have access to support "at all times during their maternity journey".
And trusts should make it easy for this to happen, while keeping the risk of coronavirus transmission within NHS maternity services as low as possible.
Cigarette maker's vaccine approved for human trials
A potential vaccine developed by British American Tobacco (BAT) has been approved for human trials in the US.
BAT - the company behind cigarette brands including Lucky Strike, Dunhill and Rothmans - first started to develop it in April. According to a press release put out on Wednesday, BAT's bio-tech arm in the US, Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP), created the candidate vaccine "using innovative plant-based technology".
KBP previously developed a potential treatment for Ebola known as ZMapp during the epidemic in West Africa in 2014.
BAT's head of scientific research, David O'Reilly, called the human trials announcement a "significant milestone".
French culture takes centre stage in Covid protest
Mathieu Pollet
BBC News, Paris
Hundreds of actors, theatre directors, musicians, film technicians and critics, and many others from the world of French culture gathered in the heart of Paris and other cities on Tuesday to protest against the government's shutdown of culture venues because of Covid-19.
Cinemas, theatres, museums and concert halls had been set to reopen, but days in advance Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a change of heart in response to France's stubbornly high infection rate.
No reopening will take place now until at least 7 January - a decision Mr Castex said was "particularly painful for us".
Holding slogans like "we're going to die, and not even on stage", some of the demonstrators told the BBC of their anger and distress at the lockdown.
He said: "The advice needs to be stronger and clearer but it may be, given the surge in the rate of infections and the new variant, it may be there's a need to look at whether the easing of the restrictions needs to change in terms of the number of days or the number of people.
"But let's take that decision based on the science, it mustn't be knee jerk.
"We simply called for a review to make sure that what we do over Christmas doesn't have unintended consequences in the New Year."
'Nearly half' of Singapore's migrant workers had Covid
Case numbers have dropped to virtually zero in Singapore over the past few months, allowing authorities to ease tight measures brought in to tackle the pandemic.
But new data has shown that almost half the city state's foreign workers - about 152,000 people - had been infected with coronavirus.
Hundreds of thousands of people travel from across the region to work in Singapore, many living in large, cramped dormitories. Since cases began to rise in April, these people have been essentially quarantined from the rest of the population.
They have seemingly borne the brunt of the outbreak in the city. Without counting these migrant workers, fewer than 4,000 people have tested positive in Singapore.
Governments in 'no win' situation over Christmas Covid rules - scientist
Prof Linda Bauld, professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, says governments are faced with a "no win" situation over the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “It’s a no-win either way, because if they change the guidance now, there will be a loss of trust in the government because this was a commitment to the British people that they could travel and have this reprieve over five days.
"On the other hand, if they don’t change the guidance, or if they’re not much clearer about the risks, we’re in a really difficult situation..."
She added: "If they were courageous, they would just say, 'look...just change your plans if you can'. And I think, given the letter we saw yesterday in the Health Service Journal and the British Medical Journal, I would prefer that governments said to people, we are going to change the plan but we're not going to penalise you legally if you don't change your plans."
Prof Bauld later told BBC Breakfast that Christmas celebrations should be held in the "most modest way possible" if it is necessary to mix households.
She said that, while the safest thing would be not to mix households, there were some exceptions, and that celebrations should be postponed if possible.
She said: "I think all of us, just to emphasise, working in this field, we think it's a bad idea but I understand that for many people that's not a positive thing to hear and it may be impractical, so I think, to avoid the preventable deaths that we're going to have in January as a result of this, we shouldn't be doing it, but if we do do it then I think we need to do it in the most modest way possible."
Sweden failed to protect elderly - official report
An independent commission in Sweden has delivered a scathing report on the lack of protection for care home residents during the pandemic.
The report published on Tuesday said that authorities were unprepared to handle the pandemic, and that it had revealed structural failings in the care system for the elderly.
Commission head Mats Melin said that while several authorities were culpable, "ultimate responsibility" lies with the government.
Sweden has long stood out for not imposing a lockdown in March like nearly all other European countries when the pandemic hit.
People will be able to travel anywhere in the UK - no matter what tier they are in - to socialise in "Christmas bubbles" of three households over a five-day period between 23 and 27 December
-
Bubbles can meet each other in each other's homes, at a place of worship or in an outdoor public space or garden
-
You can't mix with your Christmas bubble in hospitality settings, such as pubs and restaurants, or at entertainment venues
Be extremely cautious during break, Johnson warns
Conservative Michael Fabricant says it would not "be helpful" for a "smarmy lawyer" to argue now for a change to the Christmas relaxation in Covid rules.
Boris Johnson reminds MPs that one in three coronavirus transmissions is asymptomatic and urges households to be "extremely cautious" over the holidays.
Starmer returns to Prime Minister's Questions
In a few minutes we'll be bringing you coverage of Prime Minister's Questions, as the government comes under pressure over the risks of households mixing during Christmas.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be questioning Boris Johnson in the chamber once again. Starmer appeared remotely last week while he self-isolated following a staff member's positive test.
Italy's death toll 'rising to WWII levels'
