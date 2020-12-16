BBC Copyright: BBC

Prof Linda Bauld, professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, says governments are faced with a "no win" situation over the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “It’s a no-win either way, because if they change the guidance now, there will be a loss of trust in the government because this was a commitment to the British people that they could travel and have this reprieve over five days.

"On the other hand, if they don’t change the guidance, or if they’re not much clearer about the risks, we’re in a really difficult situation..."

She added: "If they were courageous, they would just say, 'look...just change your plans if you can'. And I think, given the letter we saw yesterday in the Health Service Journal and the British Medical Journal, I would prefer that governments said to people, we are going to change the plan but we're not going to penalise you legally if you don't change your plans."

Prof Bauld later told BBC Breakfast that Christmas celebrations should be held in the "most modest way possible" if it is necessary to mix households.

She said that, while the safest thing would be not to mix households, there were some exceptions, and that celebrations should be postponed if possible.

She said: "I think all of us, just to emphasise, working in this field, we think it's a bad idea but I understand that for many people that's not a positive thing to hear and it may be impractical, so I think, to avoid the preventable deaths that we're going to have in January as a result of this, we shouldn't be doing it, but if we do do it then I think we need to do it in the most modest way possible."