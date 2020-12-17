Patel urges people to have a 'small and safe' Christmas
BBC Breakfast
Home Secretary Priti Patel has been speaking to BBC Breakfast about the UK government's Christmas guidance - that up to three households can meet indoors between 23 and 27 December (two households in Wales).
Here's a roundup of Covid headlines from around the world:
In the US, coronavirus figures have set new grim records, with more than 3,700 deaths and 25,000 new cases recorded in a single day. The US has seen a sustained spike in infections for more than a month.
Also in the US, President-elect Joe Biden's transition team have said he will receive the vaccine as early as next week. Mr Biden said he did not want to jump the queue but he wanted to demonstrate that the vaccine was safe. Mr Biden is in a high-risk category for the virus because of his age - he is 78
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf has issued a blunt nationwide message that the country has failed to save lives during the pandemic. Sweden did not initially go into lockdown and has seen 7,802 deaths in a population of about 10 million
New Zealand says it will buy enough vaccines to cover its Pacific Island neighbours. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said there would be enough doses to cover New Zealand Realm countries Niue, Tokelau, and the Cook Islands as well as neighbours Tonga, Samoa, and Tuvalu if those countries accepted the offer.
Brazil's government says it will begin a mass vaccination programme in February, as the country reports a record number of daily cases.
The health ministry said about 70,000 people had tested positive for the virus in the past day. Brazil has the second highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in the world, after the US
England's towns and cities to find out if virus rules will change
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to announce the outcomes
of the latest review of the three-tier system of Covid restrictions in England
later.
He is due to make a statement in the Commons at about 11:30 GMT.
Leaders
in several areas of northern England say they have met the criteria to move
from tier three to tier two, after a drop in infection rates.
But
NHS bosses have warned against easing restrictions "prematurely".
More
than 34 million people - or 61% of England's population - are living under tier
three rules, the highest level of restrictions, including large parts of the
Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East and the North West.
On
Wednesday, London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire moved to tier three amid a rise in infection
rates.
Towns and cities in England will find out later whether they will be moved to a
different tier of Covid restrictions
An extra 11,000 positive Covid tests are missing from official
figures in Wales, meaning cases in the last week could be twice as high as
previously thought
Analysis has shown that millions of people missed out on
potentially life-saving scans when non-Covid-19 NHS services ground to a
halt during the pandemic
An expert panel has said there is not enough evidence
that vitamin D supplements protect people against Covid-19
With infections rising, some families have decided
Christmas isn't worth the risk and are either cancelling their plans or
making last-minute changes
US sets new grim record - today's world headlines
England's towns and cities to find out if virus rules will change
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to announce the outcomes of the latest review of the three-tier system of Covid restrictions in England later.
He is due to make a statement in the Commons at about 11:30 GMT.
Leaders in several areas of northern England say they have met the criteria to move from tier three to tier two, after a drop in infection rates.
But NHS bosses have warned against easing restrictions "prematurely".
More than 34 million people - or 61% of England's population - are living under tier three rules, the highest level of restrictions, including large parts of the Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East and the North West.
On Wednesday, London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire moved to tier three amid a rise in infection rates.
Read more here
What are the coronavirus rules in England?
All areas have been placed in one of three tiers: medium, high and very high.
About 99% of England is currently in tiers two and three, with more than 34 million people are now living under tier three rules.
In tier three you can't mix indoors, in private gardens or in most outdoor venues, except with your household or bubble. Groups of up to six can meet in outdoor spaces such as parks.
We will hear from the health secretary later on whether towns and cities will move down - or up - a tier.
The placing of areas in each tier is reviewed every 14 days.
Read more on the rules around the UK here
