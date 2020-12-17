BBC Copyright: BBC

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been speaking to BBC Breakfast about the UK government's Christmas guidance - that up to three households can meet indoors between 23 and 27 December (two households in Wales).

She is asked if she has reconsidered her plans, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday urged people to keep Christmas celebrations "short" and "small" to reduce the risk of spreading Covid

“Yes, of course,” she says.

“I will not be seeing many members of my family this Christmas, but I am not alone on that.

“Many other members of the public, British people across the country will be changing their plans."

She says she will have a "very small Christmas with my tight bubble".

“And I would urge everybody else to follow the guidance around having a small and safe Christmas," Patel adds.

In Wales a law change will allow just two households to meet over the festive period.

In Scotland people are being asked to only meet on one of the five days .