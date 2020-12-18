Moderna trial

Moderna Covid vaccine set to receive US approval

Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Chris Clayton

  1. What’s happening in the UK this morning?

    Covid testing
    • For millions of people in east and south-east England, today is the last day until they move into tier three – the top level of coronavirus rules. Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Hertfordshire will move up a tier, as will parts of Surrey, East Sussex, Cambridgeshire and Hampshire. By Saturday, more than two thirds of England’s population (or 38 million people) will be living under tier three
    • Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, a new six-week lockdown will be brought in from Boxing Day, the executive has announced. Non-essential shops will shut, along with pubs and restaurants except for takeaway. Close contact services such as hair salons will also shut
    • Doctors are being told to offer patients in hospital with coronavirus a follow-up appointment six weeks later to check for “long Covid” symptoms. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence says the long-term effects can be significant
    • The pandemic has exposed biggaps in the UK’s oversight of national security, a report by a committee of MPs has found. The report said that since 2010, a pandemic was categorised as among the highest security risks for the UK – but there was only one major planning exercise for it and it left some critical areas untested

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our live page coverage this Friday morning. We’ll be bringing you updates on the coronavirus pandemic from the UK and around the world throughout the day.

