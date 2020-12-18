Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Chris Clayton
What’s happening in the UK this morning?
For millions of people in
east and south-east England, today is the last day until they move into tier three – the top level of coronavirus rules. Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire,
Berkshire and Hertfordshire will move up a tier, as will parts of Surrey, East
Sussex, Cambridgeshire and Hampshire. By Saturday, more than two thirds of
England’s population (or 38 million people) will be living under tier three
The pandemic has exposed biggaps in the UK’s oversight of national security, a report by a committee of MPs
has found. The report said that since 2010, a pandemic was categorised as among
the highest security risks for the UK – but there was only one major planning
exercise for it and it left some critical areas untested
Meanwhile in Northern
Ireland, a new six-week lockdown will be brought in from Boxing Day, the
executive has announced. Non-essential shops will shut, along with pubs and
restaurants except for takeaway. Close contact services such as hair salons will
also shut
Doctors are being told to offer patients in hospital with coronavirus a follow-up appointment six weeks
later to check for “long Covid” symptoms. The National Institute for Health and
Care Excellence says the long-term effects can be significant
