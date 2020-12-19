Italy is latest European country to order Christmas lockdown
Italy has become the latest European country to announce tighter
restrictions over the Christmas and New Year period in an effort to curb a rise
in coronavirus cases.
‘Red zone’ restrictions will be in place over the public
holidays, during which Italians will only be allowed to leave their homes for
work, health and emergency reasons. Limited home visits will be allowed.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it was "not an easy
decision" but health experts were "seriously worried that there would be a jump
in cases over Christmas".
Italy has recorded the highest Covid death toll in Europe,
with close to
68,000 fatalities.
Both the Netherlands and Germany have also imposed lockdowns
until January and Austria plans to enter its third lockdown after Christmas.
-
Boris Johnson will host a press conference later amid a rising number of Covid infections in England.
-
Before that, cabinet ministers are holding talks on what action to take. Our political correspondent Nick Eardley says it feels like a "fast-moving situation".
-
Hospitals in Kent are postponing non-urgent procedures as coronavirus cases in the county rise beyond figures seen in the spring.
-
Government scientists are continuing to evaluate the spread of a new variant of Covid in south-east England as there are "growing concerns" about its transmission.
-
Fake "Covid-19 immunity boosters" are being sold over the counter in London shops, a BBC investigation has found.
-
Italy has ordered a nationwide lockdown over much of the Christmas and New Year period in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases.
-
The US government has approved the Moderna vaccine, making it the second in the country to get the green light.
-
India has become the second country to record 10 million coronavirus cases, but the rate of infection in the second-worst affected country is continuing to slow.
BreakingPM expected to announce tier 4 and tighter Christmas rules
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The prime minister is expected to announce a tightening of Covid restrictions and a tier four for London and the South East as well as several other counties, cabinet sources have told the BBC.
There is also expected to be a tightening of the plans to relax the rules around households gathering during the Christmas period.
The cabinet was also briefed on the risks from the new variant of the disease by the government’s top medics at lunchtime.
Kent hospitals postpone non-urgent treatment
Hospitals in Kent are postponing non-urgent procedures after coronavirus cases rose beyond figures seen in the spring.
East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust had 357 cases on Wednesday, almost twice its spring peak of 187 on 20 April.
The NHS in Kent confirmed urgent operations would go ahead as normal.
Average NHS bed occupancy in England reached almost 89% for the week ending 13 December, with 59 out of 126 NHS trusts reporting bed occupancy of higher than 90% - which is above the recommended safe level.
Read the full story here.
Analysis: Why Covid-19 variant is causing concern
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
Viruses do mutate - so the development that there is a Covid-19 variant should not come as a complete surprise.
There is nothing to suggest it causes more serious illness or would impact the ability of the vaccines to work.
But preliminary investigation suggests it is leading to faster transmission.
That clearly is causing concern, especially ahead of Christmas when relaxing restrictions mean there is more opportunity for the virus to spread.
It may well explain why infection rates started increasing in London during lockdown - something that has baffled experts.
All indications are the prime minister will issue new advice on Christmas.
Hospital admissions are increasing - with the number of available beds in parts of the south-east England falling almost by the day.
New virus variant 'can spread more rapidly', UK tells WHO
The UK has informed the World Health Organization that the new variant of coronavirus can spread more quickly, the chief medical officer for England says.
Prof Chris Whitty says the decision came as a result of preliminary modelling data and the rapidly rising incidence rates of the virus in the South East.
But he says: "There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments, although urgent work is under way to confirm this."
US gives go-ahead for second Covid-19 vaccine
The US government has approved a second Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions of doses to be released.
Moderna was given authorisation by the Food and Drug Administration, a week after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved.
The US has agreed to purchase 200 million doses of Moderna, and six million may be ready to ship now.
The country has been the worst hit by the virus, with more than 313,500 deaths and some 17.5 million infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
You can read more on this story here.
PM's press conference at 16:00 GMT
More about the UK PM's press conference later. We've just learned it will be held at 16:00 GMT. We'll bring you full coverage of the press conference here.
Virus spreading at 'alarming rate' in London and South East
Jessica Parker
BBC political correspondent
The virus is spreading at "an alarming rate" in London and the south-east of England, a government source says.
It's understood there was also call with ministers last night, where the idea of travel restrictions was discussed.
New measures are said to be under discussion today - although what they may be hasn't been specified.
BreakingPM to hold press conference this afternoon
The prime minister will hold a press conference later this afternoon, Downing Street says, as cases continue to rise in England.
He'll be joined by the chief medical officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty, and the UK's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.
We'll bring you all the details as and when they happen.
