Viruses do mutate - so the development that there is a Covid-19 variant should not come as a complete surprise.

There is nothing to suggest it causes more serious illness or would impact the ability of the vaccines to work.

But preliminary investigation suggests it is leading to faster transmission.

That clearly is causing concern, especially ahead of Christmas when relaxing restrictions mean there is more opportunity for the virus to spread.

It may well explain why infection rates started increasing in London during lockdown - something that has baffled experts.

All indications are the prime minister will issue new advice on Christmas.

Hospital admissions are increasing - with the number of available beds in parts of the south-east England falling almost by the day.