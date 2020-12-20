New Christmas Covid lockdown comes into force

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is appearing on a number of different outlets this morning.

He’ll be on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme shortly but has already been speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge.

He defends Saturday’s announcement of tough new restrictions across London, the South East and East of England.

The government had a “duty to act”when presented with data on Friday showing the rapid spread of the new Covid variant, he says, and had responded “quickly and decisively”.

“The virus was out of control and we have to get it under control.”

He says everyone in Tier 4 areas, who will not be allowed to mix with any other households over Christmas, should “act as if they have the virus to stop spreading it to people”.

While he acknowledges the news has proved a huge disappointment to people, he says the curbs are necessary and points out that people living elsewhere in England will still be able to see one other household on Christmas Day.

He says he has personally been affected, revealing he had called his mum last night to tell her he wouldn’t be able to see her over the festive period.

“This has been an awful end to what has been a difficult year.”