New Christmas Covid lockdown comes into force

The health secretary says the UK will not be closing its borders, saying UK citizens living abroad need to be allowed to come home.
But he repeats the government's advice against international travel except on limited work grounds.
Asked if the UK is inexorably heading to another national lockdown, he replies "not necessarily" and says he hopes the travel restrictions now in place across most of south-east England will limit the spread of the new variant.
He also says he is "very worried" about the health service's capacity to deal with the current crisis, saying there are 18,000 Covid patients in hospital at the moment, just below the peak seen during the first wave in March and April.
Hancock: Virus is out of control
Matt Hancock is now on the Andrew Marr show.
Asked whether the virus is under control, he replies "no, sadly".
He makes a plea to everyone to follow the new rules, saying it is "totally irresponsible" for anyone to be trying to escape tier 4 areas, including London, for lower prevalence areas.
He says everyone has a stake in protecting their loved ones and society at large, suggesting the police will enforce the new rules.
"The best gift you could give people this Christmas is to stay at home and not spread the virus".
Labour's Nandy attacks PM's 'dither and delay'
Labour's Lisa Nandy says her party supports the tough new restrictions in London and the South East and the change to families' Christmas plans elsewhere, saying they are the right thing to do given the current circumstances.
But she attacks the "dither and delay" of the past week and the length of time it took to recognise what "people could see coming".
She says Boris Johnson "made a promise he knew he could not keep" on Wednesday about sticking with 5-day Christmas plans and "mocking and ridiculing" those who urged him to reconsider.
"It is simply not good enough...The problem is not the people of this country, the problem is their government".
She says Labour wants schools to return in January, saying pupils have had their education affected enough already, but this has to be done in a safe way through rapid extensive testing.
Welby on 'intense pain' of Christmas solitude
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, says he spent several Christmases on his own when he was young, and people facing the Christmas period alone will be feeling "intense pain".
"This is very hard, there is no point pretending otherwise," he tells Andrew Marr.
He says while the celebrations may be cancelled for many, "we will come to them again" and points out that Christmas as a Christian festival and celebration of Jesus will still be happening.
Saying he hopes to be in Church on Christmas Day, he urges people to keep in touch with their loved ones by any means possible over the coming week.
Hancock condemns 'irresponsible minority'
A little more from Matt Hancock's interview on Sky just now.
He urged everyone to follow the rules, condemning
what he said were the “irresponsible” scenes of people trying to leave London
late last night before the restrictions came into force.
He said it was only a small minority, and the
vast majority of people had behaved responsibly throughout the pandemic.
On the scale of the threat facing the UK, he said cases in
Kent and other areas have “rocketed” in recent weeks and there is a “long way
to go” before the latest spike can be suppressed.
He pointed out that ministers only made public the existence
of a new strain at the start of the week and learned that it was 70% more
transmissible on Friday evening.
Asked whether Tier 4 restrictions could remain in place for
months, he hinted that this could be the case, saying “it is going to be very
difficult to keep it under control until the vaccine is rolled out”.
“This is a deadly disease and it has become more difficult
because of this new variant”.
He said there is “no evidence” yet that the new strain is
either more severe or milder, in terms of its severity, than that which has been circulating for most of
2020.
Today's Newspaper headlines
The Telegraph, like the majority of today’s papers,
leads on the new restrictions. The
paper says the PMs last minute announcement “effectively cancelled Christmas
for 16 million people”
The Daily Star's headline this morning reads ‘Bozo Stuffs Xmas’ and refers to the PM as a ‘Turkey
Clown’, visualised with a photo of the PM's head superimposed on the body of a turkey.
The Sunday Express says a virulent mutant form of the virus
has thrown the country into chaos and has forced a “bitterly disappointed” PM to
axe festivities.
The Daily Mail poses the question “Will this nightmare ever end?” The paper says despite his efforts to blame the U-turn on the new
variant, Mr Johnson is facing fury from Tory MPs, one of whom said "heads
must roll" if scientists had not provided enough warning to ministers.
Hancock: Virus 'was out of control'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is appearing on a number of
different outlets this morning.
He’ll be on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme
shortly but has already been speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge.
He defends Saturday’s announcement of tough new restrictions
across London, the South East and East of England.
The government had a “duty to act”when presented with data on Friday showing
the rapid spread of the new Covid variant, he says, and had responded “quickly
and decisively”.
“The virus was out of control and we have to get it under
control.”
He says everyone in Tier 4 areas, who will not be allowed to
mix with any other households over Christmas, should “act as if they have the
virus to stop spreading it to people”.
While he acknowledges the news has proved a huge
disappointment to people, he says the curbs are necessary and points out that people
living elsewhere in England will still be able to see one other household on
Christmas Day.
He says he has personally been affected, revealing he had
called his mum last night to tell her he wouldn’t be able to see her over the
festive period.
“This has been an awful end to what has been a difficult
year.”
Good morning...
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus
pandemic on Sunday December 20. Here are the main headlines so far:
Twenty-one million people around the UK are waking up
to tougher restrictions. A new Tier 4 has been introduced
across areas of south and south-east England, including London.
The World Health Organisation has said it's in "close contact" with UK officials over the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus, which it believes to be behind a rise in cases around the country. The new variant is spreading more rapidly than the original version, but is not believed to be more deadly.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said that clergy and others who are shielding should not feel compelled to attend public worship, even though it is allowed
Some 78% of those surveyed in a Savanta ComRes poll after the PM's announcement said they would change their Christmas plans, with 11% saying they will disobey the tighter restrictions
Good morning...
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday December 20. Here are the main headlines so far: