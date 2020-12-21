How have other countries reacted to the new UK strain?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The EU is set to meet later today to discuss the new coronavirus strain detected in the UK, but here's how other countries have already responded:
In the EU, many countries - including France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, Portugal, Sweden and Belgium - have already announced temporary bans on flights from the UK, although several countries have allowed exceptions for freight traffic
Bulgaria has also suspended flights, but unlike the short-term measures in many other nations, its measures will last until 31 January
Turkey and Switzerland have also halted flights from the UK
But it's not just Europe that has acted: Canada has suspended entry of all passenger flights from the UK for 72 hours, effective from midnight (05:00 GMT)
Other countries introducing new restrictions on UK travel include Hong Kong, Israel, Iran, Croatia, Argentina, El Salvador, Chile, Morocco and Kuwait
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for one week because of the pandemic.
Travel bans 'won't affect' UK vaccine supply - Shapps
Testing lorries drivers could be one possible way the UK can come to a resolution with France over the banning of freight hauliers from the UK, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.
He told the BBC's Today programme that the two countries would be looking at "all the different solutions" later, including mass testing using lateral flow kits.
However, he added that lorry drivers "actually
don’t see anyone" and they are probably "the least likely people to pick up the
virus” which is why other countries haven’t banned them.
Shapps also said that the UK’s coronavirus vaccine supplies wouldn’t be affected by the travel bans.
"It comes via containers and
the container traffic isn't affected at all, so this isn't an issue with the
vaccine at all and indeed will never be an issue for medicines regardless
because we have freight contingencies in place," he said.
The papers: 'French show no merci' and 'the worst noël'
BBCCopyright: BBC
News that European countries are banning passengers travelling from the UK because of a new variant of coronavirus dominates Monday's papers.
"French show no merci," is the play on words on the front of the Sun after President Emmanuel Macron imposed a travel ban on the UK because of what the paper describes as the "mutant" Covid strain.
It says the restrictions are "stoking fears" of a massive breakdown in food and goods supplies.
UK transport secretary wants to find 'quick resolution' with France
BBCCopyright: BBC
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says it is "important" to find a resolution with France "as quickly as possible" after it banned freight hauliers and passengers from the UK entering the country.
He told BBC Breakfast that his French counterpart, who he spoke to last night, is
also keen to get it resolved quickly.
He says it is also in France’s interests to find a solution
and he will be speaking to the French transport minister again this morning.
Shapps adds that most goods come into the UK
in containers - 80% - these are "unaccompanied freight" which are not subject to
the ban. He also points out that only France have banned hauliers –
other EU nations have not.
What else is happening around the world?
Here's a reminder of today's other global headlines:
Lawmakers in the US have agreed to a package of pandemic aid worth around $900bn (£660bn) after months of wrangling. The money includes support for businesses and employment programmes
Sydney has become cut off from the rest of Australia, as all other states and territories introduce travel bans for the city due to an outbreak
Thailand is seeing its worst coronavirus outbreak so far, after hundreds of cases were linked to the country's biggest seafood market
Denmark is to dig up four million mink that were culled because of a mutated form of coronavirus. They will now be incinerated instead to avoid pollution, the government says
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Fowler and Sarah Collerton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
In the EU, many countries - including France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, Portugal, Sweden and Belgium - have already announced temporary bans on flights from the UK, although several countries have allowed exceptions for freight traffic
- Bulgaria has also suspended flights, but unlike the short-term measures in many other nations, its measures will last until 31 January
- Turkey and Switzerland have also halted flights from the UK
-
But it's not just Europe that has acted: Canada has suspended entry of all passenger flights from the UK for 72 hours, effective from midnight (05:00 GMT)
-
Other countries introducing new restrictions on UK travel include Hong Kong, Israel, Iran, Croatia, Argentina, El Salvador, Chile, Morocco and Kuwait
-
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for one week because of the pandemic.
BBCCopyright: BBC EPACopyright: EPA BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Lawmakers in the US have agreed to a package of pandemic aid worth around $900bn (£660bn) after months of wrangling. The money includes support for businesses and employment programmes
- Sydney has become cut off from the rest of Australia, as all other states and territories introduce travel bans for the city due to an outbreak
- Thailand is seeing its worst coronavirus outbreak so far, after hundreds of cases were linked to the country's biggest seafood market
- Denmark is to dig up four million mink that were culled because of a mutated form of coronavirus. They will now be incinerated instead to avoid pollution, the government says
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later after France closed its border with the UK for 48
hours
-
A growing number of countries have introduced travel
bans on the UK after a new coronavirus variant has led to a sharp increase in cases in south-east England
-
Nations including Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Irish Republic, Turkey and Canada are suspending UK flights
-
The government in Northern Ireland has announced the relaxation of coronavirus rules over the festive period will be reduced from five days to just Christmas Day when
three households will be allowed to mix
-
Coronavirus cases in the UK rose by 35,928 on Sunday- nearly double the number recorded seven days
previously
How have other countries reacted to the new UK strain?
The EU is set to meet later today to discuss the new coronavirus strain detected in the UK, but here's how other countries have already responded:
Read our full guide here.
Travel bans 'won't affect' UK vaccine supply - Shapps
Testing lorries drivers could be one possible way the UK can come to a resolution with France over the banning of freight hauliers from the UK, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.
He told the BBC's Today programme that the two countries would be looking at "all the different solutions" later, including mass testing using lateral flow kits.
However, he added that lorry drivers "actually don’t see anyone" and they are probably "the least likely people to pick up the virus” which is why other countries haven’t banned them.
Shapps also said that the UK’s coronavirus vaccine supplies wouldn’t be affected by the travel bans.
"It comes via containers and the container traffic isn't affected at all, so this isn't an issue with the vaccine at all and indeed will never be an issue for medicines regardless because we have freight contingencies in place," he said.
The papers: 'French show no merci' and 'the worst noël'
News that European countries are banning passengers travelling from the UK because of a new variant of coronavirus dominates Monday's papers.
"French show no merci," is the play on words on the front of the Sun after President Emmanuel Macron imposed a travel ban on the UK because of what the paper describes as the "mutant" Covid strain.
It says the restrictions are "stoking fears" of a massive breakdown in food and goods supplies.
The Daily Telegraph says the bans across Europe could affect the travel plans of 250,000 Britons.
"Sick man of Europe," is the main headline in the late edition of the Daily Mirror, alongside an image of Boris Johnson wearing a Union Jack hat.
It says countries acted amid fears the new variant of the virus was "running rampant" in England.
"The worst noël," is the Daily Mail's take on Matt Hancock's warning that the toughest tier four restrictions could last for months.
Read more from the papers here.
Australian states enforce travel bans amid Sydney outbreak
Australian states and territories have begun enforcing entry bans on Sydney residents amid a growing coronavirus outbreak in the nation's largest city.
The border closures outside New South Wales (NSW) have dashed Christmas plans and family reunions for many people.
Airlines cancelled several flights leaving Sydney Airport on Monday, following a midnight deadline.
The city has recorded 83 cases so far in this outbreak, all linked to Sydney's Northern Beaches region.
Speaking from Canberra on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "2020 is not done with us yet."
"The events of the past few days... are incredibly frustrating and disappointing for people all around the country who had plans in place to get together and move in between states."
Read more here.
UK transport secretary wants to find 'quick resolution' with France
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says it is "important" to find a resolution with France "as quickly as possible" after it banned freight hauliers and passengers from the UK entering the country.
He told BBC Breakfast that his French counterpart, who he spoke to last night, is also keen to get it resolved quickly.
He says it is also in France’s interests to find a solution and he will be speaking to the French transport minister again this morning.
Shapps adds that most goods come into the UK in containers - 80% - these are "unaccompanied freight" which are not subject to the ban. He also points out that only France have banned hauliers – other EU nations have not.
What else is happening around the world?
Here's a reminder of today's other global headlines:
UK calls emergency meeting as Europe shuts doors
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later after France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours.
The move, announced on Sunday, means no lorries or ferry passengers will be able to sail from the port of Dover.
France is among a growing list of countries to suspend travel links because of the prevalence of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK which has led to a sharp rise in cases.
The travel ban has led to warnings of possible disruption to food supplies over Christmas. But supermarkets have insisted their warehouses are well-stocked.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments in the UK and around the world. Here are the main UK headlines this morning: