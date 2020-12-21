Testing lorries drivers could be one possible way the UK can come to a resolution with France over the banning of freight hauliers from the UK, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

He told the BBC's Today programme that the two countries would be looking at "all the different solutions" later, including mass testing using lateral flow kits.

However, he added that lorry drivers "actually don’t see anyone" and they are probably "the least likely people to pick up the virus” which is why other countries haven’t banned them.

Shapps also said that the UK’s coronavirus vaccine supplies wouldn’t be affected by the travel bans.

"It comes via containers and the container traffic isn't affected at all, so this isn't an issue with the vaccine at all and indeed will never be an issue for medicines regardless because we have freight contingencies in place," he said.