EU member states have begun lifting temporary bans on
travellers from the UK over the new variant of coronavirus described as more
transmissible than before. France is requiring a negative test before
travel; Italy has begun allowing residents to come back, but Spain has reportedly halted non-residents of Gibraltar from crossing from the Rock after a case of
the new variant emerged there. The Netherlands is requiring a
negative test before travel.
Germany has recorded a new high of 962 deaths in the
past 24 hours. In the eastern state of Saxony, bodies are being
temporarily stored outside a crematorium in Zittau because of the area’s high
death rate.
The first 107,000 coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Switzerland
and two cantons, Lucerne and Appenzell Innerrhoden, plan to start vaccinating
today. The rest of the country isn’t starting vaccinations until at least next
week and a leading doctor has appealed for cantons not to compete with each
other.
Danish health experts say restrictions on movement
that came in on 7 December have begun to halt the curve of infection. Health
Minister Magnus Heunicke says the reproduction rate has also fallen from 1.2 to
0.9, so each person infected is passing on the virus to less than one person.
Lithuania has recorded a record 54 Covid deaths in 24
hours. Almost all 812 Covid hospital beds have been filled in the main Vilnius
region.
Headlines from around the world
EPACopyright: EPA
Here's your latest headlines from around the world today:
US President Donald Trump has condemned a Covid-19 stimulus
bill passed by Congress. In a video released on Twitter, he demanded that
direct payments to individuals to help them through the pandemic be tripled to $2,000
each (£1,488)
President-elect Joe Biden told the American people on Tuesday
that the darkest days of the battle against Covid-19 still lie ahead. In a televised
address, he shared his coronavirus response plans
Mexico will start vaccinating people against the virus
on Thursday. Authorities approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab last week and the
first shipment will arrive on Wednesday. Mexico is set to receive 7.5 million
doses by March
The organisers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics say they
have had to change their plans for the opening and closing ceremonies due to
the pandemic. The delay has already added nearly $3bn to the cost of the Games
France worked ‘as quickly as possible’ to reopen border
French
politician Alexandre Holyroyd, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche
party, has defended his country’s handling of a travel ban with the UK.
The MP, who
represents French expats living in northern Europe, said he had an “enormous amount
of sympathy” for those who were stuck in the UK but said the French and UK
governments had worked “as quickly as possible” to reopen the border.
He
also denied any political motivations for imposing a travel ban with the UK.
“This
is about protecting against the spread of the virus and against the spread of a
dangerous new strain of the virus. It is the only reason which is behind those
measures,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
UK-France services return as travel ban eased
Rail, air and sea services between the UK and France are
resuming this morning after the French government agreed to ease its travel ban.
Under the agreement between the UK and France, those
travelling for urgent reasons, including hauliers, French citizens, and British
citizens with French residency will be allowed into France.
But in order to travel, they will need to have received a
negative test result less than 72 hours before departure.
Soldiers have joined NHS Test and Trace staff in Kent to
carry out rapid tests on the thousands of lorry drivers who have been stranded
since the border shut on Sunday.
More than 50 other countries, including Italy, India and
Pakistan, are continuing to block travellers from the UK amid concerns over a
new variant of coronavirus.
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Fowler
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA
-
Authorities in Sydney have extended Covid restrictions on social gatherings across Christmas in a bid to curb an outbreak. Most
Sydneysiders will be able to have 10 adult visitors to their home during the festive period. Sydney reported eight cases on
Wednesday
-
US President Donald Trump has condemned a Covid-19 stimulus
bill passed by Congress. In a video released on Twitter, he demanded that
direct payments to individuals to help them through the pandemic be tripled to $2,000
each (£1,488)
-
President-elect Joe Biden told the American people on Tuesday
that the darkest days of the battle against Covid-19 still lie ahead. In a televised
address, he shared his coronavirus response plans
-
Mexico will start vaccinating people against the virus
on Thursday. Authorities approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab last week and the
first shipment will arrive on Wednesday. Mexico is set to receive 7.5 million
doses by March
-
The organisers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics say they
have had to change their plans for the opening and closing ceremonies due to
the pandemic. The delay has already added nearly $3bn to the cost of the Games
- Rail,
air and sea services between the UK and France are resuming this morning
after the French government agreed to ease its travel ban over concerns about a
new Covid variant
-
French citizens, British nationals living in
France and hauliers are among those now able to travel - if they have a recent
negative test
-
The Netherlands has also lifted a ban on travel
from the UK, as long as arrivals have a recent negative test
-
But more than 50 other countries, including
Italy, India and Pakistan, are continuing to block travellers from the UK
-
Ministers and officials in England are meeting to
consider extending tier four restrictions to more areas
-
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised for breaching
Covid rules by taking her face mask off at a wake
-
November saw the lowest number of
planned redundancies in Britain since lockdowns began, suggesting the
chancellor's decision to extend the furlough scheme to the spring has helped to
protect jobs
Travel ban eased from UK: Latest across Europe
EU member states have begun lifting temporary bans on travellers from the UK over the new variant of coronavirus described as more transmissible than before. France is requiring a negative test before travel; Italy has begun allowing residents to come back, but Spain has reportedly halted non-residents of Gibraltar from crossing from the Rock after a case of the new variant emerged there. The Netherlands is requiring a negative test before travel.
Germany has recorded a new high of 962 deaths in the past 24 hours. In the eastern state of Saxony, bodies are being temporarily stored outside a crematorium in Zittau because of the area’s high death rate.
The first 107,000 coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Switzerland and two cantons, Lucerne and Appenzell Innerrhoden, plan to start vaccinating today. The rest of the country isn’t starting vaccinations until at least next week and a leading doctor has appealed for cantons not to compete with each other.
Danish health experts say restrictions on movement that came in on 7 December have begun to halt the curve of infection. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke says the reproduction rate has also fallen from 1.2 to 0.9, so each person infected is passing on the virus to less than one person.
Lithuania has recorded a record 54 Covid deaths in 24 hours. Almost all 812 Covid hospital beds have been filled in the main Vilnius region.
Headlines from around the world
Here's your latest headlines from around the world today:
France worked ‘as quickly as possible’ to reopen border
French politician Alexandre Holyroyd, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party, has defended his country’s handling of a travel ban with the UK.
The MP, who represents French expats living in northern Europe, said he had an “enormous amount of sympathy” for those who were stuck in the UK but said the French and UK governments had worked “as quickly as possible” to reopen the border.
He also denied any political motivations for imposing a travel ban with the UK.
“This is about protecting against the spread of the virus and against the spread of a dangerous new strain of the virus. It is the only reason which is behind those measures,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
UK-France services return as travel ban eased
Rail, air and sea services between the UK and France are resuming this morning after the French government agreed to ease its travel ban.
Under the agreement between the UK and France, those travelling for urgent reasons, including hauliers, French citizens, and British citizens with French residency will be allowed into France.
But in order to travel, they will need to have received a negative test result less than 72 hours before departure.
Soldiers have joined NHS Test and Trace staff in Kent to carry out rapid tests on the thousands of lorry drivers who have been stranded since the border shut on Sunday.
More than 50 other countries, including Italy, India and Pakistan, are continuing to block travellers from the UK amid concerns over a new variant of coronavirus.
Read more.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the latest stories from the UK: