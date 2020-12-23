EPA Copyright: EPA Spanish police have been deployed at the border crossing with Gibraltar Image caption: Spanish police have been deployed at the border crossing with Gibraltar

EU member states have begun lifting temporary bans on travellers from the UK over the new variant of coronavirus described as more transmissible than before. France is requiring a negative test before travel; Italy has begun allowing residents to come back, but Spain has reportedly halted non-residents of Gibraltar from crossing from the Rock after a case of the new variant emerged there. The Netherlands is requiring a negative test before travel.

Germany has recorded a new high of 962 deaths in the past 24 hours. In the eastern state of Saxony, bodies are being temporarily stored outside a crematorium in Zittau because of the area’s high death rate.

The first 107,000 coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Switzerland and two cantons, Lucerne and Appenzell Innerrhoden, plan to start vaccinating today. The rest of the country isn’t starting vaccinations until at least next week and a leading doctor has appealed for cantons not to compete with each other.

Danish health experts say restrictions on movement that came in on 7 December have begun to halt the curve of infection. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke says the reproduction rate has also fallen from 1.2 to 0.9, so each person infected is passing on the virus to less than one person.

Lithuania has recorded a record 54 Covid deaths in 24 hours. Almost all 812 Covid hospital beds have been filled in the main Vilnius region.