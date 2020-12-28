Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus\npandemic. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates from the UK and around\nthe world. Here are the main headlines:
Officials in South Korea have detected the new coronavirus variant - first discovered in the UK - in a family of three who arrived from London
- Hospitals in the south of England say they have seen a "real rise in pressure" as the number of Covid patients
receiving treatment increases
London Ambulance Service received almost
8,000 call-outs on 26 December – one of the busiest days in its history
- Donald Trump has signed into law a spending bill which includes a Covid relief payment for millions of Americans. The president
had initially refused to sign the bill, saying he wanted to give people bigger
one-off payments
South Africa has become the first country on
the continent to register more than one million Covid-19 cases
A Chinese citizen journalist who covered
Wuhan's coronavirus outbreak has been jailed for four years for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" - a frequent charge against activists
And hundreds of British tourists are reported
to have fled the Swiss ski resort of Verbier to avoid having to quarantine
Good morning
