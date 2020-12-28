A woman wearing a mask walks past a displayed 'Citizen Behavior Instruction' in Seoul
Live

South Korea has first cases of England variant

preview
18
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Sarah Collerton

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates from the UK and around the world. Here are the main headlines:

Back to top