Spain will set up a register of people who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus and share it with other European Union nations, its health minister has said.

Salvador Illa said the list would not be made accessible to the public or to employers.

He said the way to defeat the virus was "to vaccinate all of us - the more the better".

Spain has been one of the countries in Europe worst affected by the virus and is currently rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Mr Illa emphasised that vaccination would not be mandatory and that the register would be created with the "utmost respect for data protection".